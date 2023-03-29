🔊 Listen to this

Aiden Paduck excelled on the mound and at the plate as Tunkhannock rolled past Wyoming Area 10-3 Tuesday in high school baseball.

Paduck struck out 12 and surrendered two hits over 5.2 innings and was 4-for-4 with two RBI. Josh Brown finished up on the mound and added four more strikeouts.

Charlie Welles was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Tunkhannock, which took control with four runs in the sixth inning. Andy Roxby was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI.

Jack Mathis had two of Wyoming Area’s three hits.

Holy Redeemer 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Dino DiMauro knocked in two runs to help Holy Redeemer defeat Wilkes-Barre Area.

Kevin Gryboski had a double and an RBI for the Royals. Luke Kopec tripled. Nick Mazzarello pitched 4.2 of relief to pick up the win.

Jake Howe had two RBI for WBA.

Hughesville 6, Lake-Lehman 4

A seventh-inning rally fell just short as Lake-Lehman lost to visiting Hughesville.

Cole Kaiser was 2-for-3 with three runs scored for Lehman. Chris Sholtis and Corey Bean each had an RBI.

Valley View 8, Berwick 5

Berwick used a four-run fifth inning to cut Valley View’s lead to one, but the Cougars came back with two runs in the sixth on the way to a road win.

Berwick’s Matt Lonczynski tripled and had three RBI. Gabe Evensen was 2-for-3 with a double. Tom Andrews had an RBI.

Crestwood 5, Honesdale 3

Joe Molitori pitched five innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts and helped himself at the plate as Crestwood defeated Honesdale.

Molitori was 3-for-4 with four RBI. Mason Czapla also drove in a run.

Dallas 9, West Scranton 4

JJ Rischawy and Zach Paczewski were each 2-for-3 with two RBI as Dallas defeated host West Scranton.

Dusty Shaver was 2-for-4 with a double.

SOFTBALL

Crestwood 10, Honesdale 9

Crestwood rallied with six runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Honesdale.

Madison Mendrazyci was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Crestwood. Victoria Butler was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Jayla Lomerson doubled and knocked in two runs. Allison Babula hit a solo home run.

Valley View 19, Nanticoke Area 0

Taylor Cawley pitched an abbreviated perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced, as Valley View ended the game after three innings via the 15-run rule.

Cawley also led an 19-hit attack with two home runs and four RBI. Abbi Call also hit a homer for the Cougars. Kalli Krawowski was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two triples and three RBI.

Holy Redeemer 11, Western Wayne 1

Anne Carter pitched four strong innings and drove in two runs as Holy Redeemer defeated Western Wayne in five innings.

Lauren Whitman was 2-for-2 for Redeemer. Abby Williams had a double and an RBI. Mari Lombardi tripled and Kendra Santuk scored three runs.

H.S. BASEBALL

Tunkhannock 10, Wyoming Area 3

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss-p`3`1`2`1

Munley c`5`3`1`0

Paduck p-ss`4`4`4`2

Welles 1b`4`0`2`2

Roxby 3b`5`0`2`2

Gregory cf`4`0`1`0

Kozlansky`1`0`0`0

Folkur`1`0`0`0

Parr rf`4`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`3`2`1`0

Totals`34`10`13`7

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`3`1`2`1

C.Noone 2b`2`1`0`0

Colorusso dh`4`0`0`0

Moser c`2`0`0`1

Stepanski lf`2`0`0`0

Novakowski`1`0`0`0

B.Noone 3b`3`0`1`0

Layland rf`2`1`0`0

Knaub 1b`1`0`0`0

DeLucca cf`2`0`0`0

Smith`1`0`0`0

Totals`23`3`3`2

Tunkhannock`210`014`2 — 10

Wyoming Area`002`000`1 — 3

2B — Welles, Roxby.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck (W)`5.2`2`2`1`2`12

Brown`1.1`1`1`0`2`4

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin (L)`4.0`9`4`4`1`4

Rusinchak`1.0`3`4`3`1`1

Krogulski`0.2`0`0`0`2`0

Little`1.1`1`2`1`2`3

Holy Redeemer 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 4

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Whitman lf`4`0`0`0

Quaglia p`4`1`0`0

Mazzarella p`0`0`0`0

Stevenson c`4`0`0`0

Kopec cf`3`1`1`0

DiMauro ss`2`1`1`2

Hurst`0`0`0`0

Gryboski 2b`4`1`1`1

Maciejczyk 3b`4`0`1`1

Morgan`0`0`0`0

Whitman rf`3`0`0`0

Revitt cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`31`5`6`5

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`4`1`1`0

Bottger ss-p`3`1`1`0

De La Nuez p`0`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`2`1`0`0

Novakowski p`3`0`0`0

Fernandes`0`0`0`0

Mihalchik lf`2`0`1`1

Howe 1b-ss`3`0`0`2

Sincavage c`3`0`1`1

Jones rf`3`0`0`0

Herrera 2b`2`0`0`0

Hufford`1`1`0`0

Fritz`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`4`4

Holy Redeemer`000`103`1 — 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`300`000`1 — 4

2B — Gryboski. 3B — Kopec.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Quaglia`1.1`2`3`2`5`2

Mazzarella (W)`4.2`2`1`0`4`1

Schultz (S)`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Novakowski`4.0`2`1`0`0`4

Bottger (L)`2.1`4`4`3`1`1

De La Nuez`0.2`0`0`0`1`0

Hughesville 6, Lake-Lehman 4

Hughesville`AB`R`H`BI

Webb p`2`0`0`0

Olshefskie cf`4`2`1`1

Wetzel c`5`0`0`0

Bower`2`0`0`0

Cowburn 1b-p`2`1`0`0

Barlett rf`1`0`0`0

Ferrigno lf`1`0`1`1

Kiess`0`0`0`0

Fisher 3b`1`1`0`1

Ferrigno`1`0`0`0

Thomas 2b`2`1`0`0

Riegner ss`4`1`2`2

Totals`25`6`4`5

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

C.Kaiser cf-p`3`3`2`0

Evans 2b`1`0`0`0

G.Finarelli 3b`3`0`1`0

Bean ss-p`4`0`0`1

Sholtis rf`4`0`0`1

S.Finarelli 1b`3`0`1`0

Wallace p-2b`2`0`0`0

E.Kaiser c`3`0`0`0

T.Jones lf`1`0`0`0

J.Jones p`1`0`0`0

Smith cf`1`0`0`0

Jenkins`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`4`4`2

Hughesville`010`203`0 — 6

Lake-Lehman`101`000`2 — 4

2B — Ferrigno.

Hughesville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Webb (W)`4.0`2`2`1`2`4

Gray`2.1`1`2`1`3`1

Cowburn`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wallace`3.0`1`1`1`5`4

C.Kaiser (L)`2.0`2`2`1`3`2

Bean`1.0`1`3`0`3`1

J.Jones`1.0`0`0`0`0`2

Valley View 8, Berwick 5

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Andino cf `4`1`1`1

Marino cf`0`0`0`0

L.McConnell c`5`0`1`2

Ruby ss`5`3`3`1

Cwalinski 1b-p`2`0`2`2

Turlip 2b`3`0`2`1

Rissinger`4`0`3`2

B.McConnell 3b`4`1`0`0

Reese rf`4`0`0`0

Karsnak lf`2`1`1`0

Dauite`1`1`0`0

Chilek lf`0`0`0`0

Kearney cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`34`8`13`8

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`2`1`0`1

Sult 3b`1`1`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`0`0

Lonczynski 2b`4`1`1`3

Evensen c`3`0`2`0

Peters`4`0`1`0

Phillips`3`0`0`0

Kupsky p-2b`0`0`0`0

Uran lf`2`1`1`0

DiPippa ss`3`1`1`0

Pinterich cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`5`6`4

Valley View`200`402`0 — 8

Berwick`100`040`0 — 5

2B — Evensen. 3B — Lonczynski.

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick (W)`4.0`3`3`3`3`2

Newton`0.2`2`2`2`1`0

Cwalinski (S)`2.1`1`0`0`1`3

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guerriero (L)`3.2`9`6`2`0`5

Kupsky`2.0`4`2`2`1`0

Lonczynski`1.1`0`0`0`2`2

Crestwood 5, Honesdale 3

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Hugaboom ss`4`0`0`0

Modrovsky rf`3`1`1`0

Mickel cf`3`1`2`1

Greene 3b`3`0`1`2

Curreri p`3`0`0`0

Mundy lf`1`0`0`0

Tonkin c`2`0`0`0

Martin c`0`0`0`0

Skies 2b`2`0`0`0

Fluck ph`1`0`0`0

Dressler lf-p`2`0`0`0

Morton 1B`3`1`1`0

Totals`27`3`5`3

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`2`2`0

Wright ss`4`1`1`0

Moratori p-1b`4`0`3`4

Stortz c`3`1`0`0

Dean dh`3`0`1`0

Lomerson lf`0`0`0`0

Wanchisen 1b`2`0`0`0

Litchkoski p`0`0`0`0

Czapla cf`3`0`1`1

Miller rf`3`0`0`0

Keil 3b`2`1`0`0

Totals`28`5`8`5

Line score not provided

2B – Mickel 2, Morton, Miscavage.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Curreri (L)`4`3`1`1`0`6

Dressler`2`4`4`3`1`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Molitori (W)`5`1`0`0`3`8

Litchkoski (S)`2`4`3`3`0`2

Dallas 9, West Scranton 4

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`3`1`1`0

Paczewski dh`3`2`2`2

Peters rf`3`1`1`1

S.Healey 1b-3b`3`0`0`2

Geskey 3b-lf`2`1`0`0

Coyne lf`1`0`0`0

Tinner lf`1`0`0`0

C.Healey ss`2`0`0`1

Shaver ss-p`4`2`2`0

Rischawy cf `3`1`2`2

Nocito 2b`2`1`0`1

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`9`8`9

Dallas`232`200`0 – 9

West Scranton`030`001`0 – 4

2B – Williams, Shaver

West Scranton`AB`R`H`BI

Williams lf`4`1`2`0

Gariepy ss`3`0`2`2

Repshis c`3`0`1`2

Lloyd p-1b`4`0`2`0

Berardi 3b`4`0`1`0

Giannetti 1b-p`4`0`1`0

Hidalgo cf`3`0`0`0

Worsnick ph`1`0`0`0

Cravetts rf-p`2`1`0`0

Selemba 2b`2`2`2`0

Totals`30`4`11`4

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk`1.1`5`3`3`2`2

Shaver (W)`3.2`5`1`1`1`7

Weaver`2.0`1`0`0`0`2

West Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lloyd (L)`2.1`5`7`4`2`3

Giannetti`1.2`3`2`2`2`0

Cravetts`3.0`0`0`0`0`2

H.S. SOFTBALL

Crestwood 10, Honesdale 9

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Yarrish ss`4`1`1`0

Lovaurn cf-p`3`2`2`0

M.Maglione 3b`4`2`2`0

Decker p`4`2`1`1

Chee lf`4`1`3`2

Dutton rf`4`1`1`3

G.Maglione 1b`4`0`0`1

McElroy c`4`0`0`0

Hiller 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`33`9`10`9

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`1`1`1

Snyder c`4`1`1`0

Wisniewski 2b`4`1`0`0

Butler 3b`4`2`2`2

Lenahan p`4`1`2`0

Richards cf`3`2`1`0

Mendrazyci rf`4`1`3`2

Mitchell 1b`4`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`2`1`1`2

Totals`31`10`11`7

Honesdale`005`010`3 – 9

Crestwood`100`012`6 – 10

2B – M.Maglione, Chee, Butler, Mendrazyci, Lomerson. HR – Dutton, Babula.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Decker`5.1`5`4`1`3`1

Lovaurn (L)`1.1`6`6`3`2`0

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (W)`7`10`9`7`2`7

Valley View 19, Nanticoke Area 0 (3 inn.)

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Karwowski 2b`4`4`4`3

McVicar ss`4`2`1`1

Borosky 3b`3`2`2`2

Cunningham cf`3`2`3`1

Cawley p`4`3`3`4

Call 1b`3`2`2`1

T.Stafursky lf`3`1`1`1

Krapovich rf`2`1`1`0

Swingle c`1`0`0`0

A.Stafursky c`3`1`2`1

O’Shea c`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`19`19`14

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwel ss`1`0`0`0

Smith c`1`0`0`0

Nice 1b`1`0`0`0

Heffron p`1`0`0`0

Eisenhauer cf`1`0`0`0

Clark lf`1`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`1`0`0`0

Emel fx`1`0`0`0

Reed`rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`9`0`0`0

Valley View`469 — 19

Nanticoke Area`000 — 0

2B — Call, McVicar, T.Stafursky, Karwowski 2, A.Stafursky. 3B — Karwowski. HR — Call, T.Cawley 2.

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cawley (W)`3`0`0`0`0`9

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Heffron (L)`3`19`19`13`1`0

Holy Redeemer 11, Western Wayne 1 (5 inn.)

Western Wayne`AB`R`H`BI

Mistishia`3`0`1`0

Daniels`2`0`0`0

Graboke`2`0`0`0

Destefano`2`0`0`0

Graboski`2`0`0`0

Griffen`1`1`0`0

Arcadipane`1`0`0`0

Kidder`2`0`0`0

Kotchessa`2`0`1`1

Totals`17`1`2`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`2`3`1`0

Whitman`2`1`2`0

Gryboski`2`0`0`0

Pecuch`0`1`0`1

Williams`2`1`1`1

Parker`3`1`2`0

Paulukonis`1`1`0`1

Carter`3`0`1`2

Haden`0`1`0`0

Lombardi`1`1`1`0

Boylan`1`0`0`0

Stetz-Madden`1`1`1`0

Totals`18`11`9`5

Western Wayne`000`01 – 1

Holy Redeemer`122`33 – 11

2B – Williams. 3B – Lombardi

W.Wayne`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mistishia (L)`3.0`3`7`7`8`3

Graboski`1.2`6`4`3`1`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`4`1`0`0`1`6

Williams`1`1`1`1`1`3