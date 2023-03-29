🔊 Listen to this

Isabella Caporuscio scored six goals and two assists and became the first Crestwood girls lacrosse player to collect 300 career goals in a 17-3 win over Holy Redeemer on Tuesday.

Julia Glowacki finished with three goals and three assists for the Comets while Hannah Ziegler and Grace Pasternick (two assists) had two goals apiece. Morgan Koons had 10 saves in net.

Ella Fenstermacher scored twice for the Royals. Lucie Racicky recorded her 100th career draw control.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 3, Hanover Area 1

The Comets earned a 25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 win on the road. Crestwood was led by Bailey Durofchalk (27 assists, 7 digs, 6 aces), Tommy McLoughlin (9 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks) and Luke Joseph (29 digs, 5 aces).

Topping the Hawkeyes were Jason Hioldebrand (19 digs, 1 assist, 5 service points), Brandon Bienias (7 kills, 6 blocks, 5 digs) and Ireneo Panacatl (8 service points, 2 blocks, 11 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace).

BOYS TENNIS

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 2

The Tigers swept singles competition to edge the Bulldogs on the road. Zak Keiser won in three sets at No. 1 singles to seal the win. Mark Holovacs and Aidan Edwards also won for Tunkhannock.

Berwick got wins at doubles from the teams of Liam Welch/Vic Ekrote and John Ebert/Ben Carro.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Hazleton Area 0

The Spartans won all three contested matches as Max Saporito and Aidan Connell were both straight-set winners in singles play.

Peyton Sprague and David Longfoot pulled out a close second set to get the win at first doubles.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

King’s 13, Clarks Summit 2

The Monarchs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and cruised to a non-conference win at home.

Michael Marmolejos, Cole Morio and Zach Day all finished with three hits and an RBI apiece as King’s finished with 16 hits.

Nick Ciszak and Brayden Schoonmaker each drove in a pair of runs. Adin Hoderewski got the win on the mound, allowing one run on four hits in 5.1 innings while striking out two.

Lycoming 7, Wilkes 4

Five Colonels errors led to six unearned runs in a MAC Freedom loss at home.

Max Alessi hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth to try and start a rally, but Wilkes got no closer.

Alessi, Zack Luksic (RBI) and Darren Kerdesky (RBI) all had two hits apiece.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lebanon Valley 7, Wilkes 2

Zoe Klein and Karlee Yuscavage won at No. 3 doubles for the Colonels and Klein added a victory at third singles in a non-conference match.

MEN’S TENNIS

Lebanon Valley 9, Wilkes 0

The Colonels suffered a sweep in a non-conference loss on the road.