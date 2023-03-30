🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area scored in all five innings as the Patriots defeated Old Forge 10-0 Wednesday in high school baseball.

Pittston Area’s Troy Davis homered as part of a 3-for-3 day. Drew Menendez was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Anthony Cencetti was 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Elijah Barr pitched three innings to pick up the win.

Honesdale 8, Wilkes-Barre 5

The Hornets broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the seventh inning.

WBA rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame but fell short. Jason Prudente led the Wolfpack, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ryan Novakowski also had an RBI.

Central Columbia 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Two Blue Jays pitchers limited Nanticoke Area to three hits in their road win.

Caleb Butczynski was 2-for-3 for Nanticoke Area and scored the Trojans’ only run in the first inning. Justin Spencer was 1-for-3.

SOFTBALL

Central Columbia 13, Nanticoke Area 3

Central Columbia erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring five runs in both the third and fourth innings, ending the game in the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

Emily Eisenhauer was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Nanticoke Area. Haylee Shotwell was also 2-for-2. Shaylee Heffron and Lilli Nice each had an RBI.

Crestwood 10, Wyoming Seminary 0

Jayla Lomerson drove in four runs as Crestwood defeated Wyoming Seminary in five innings.

Madison Mendrazyci was 2-foe-3 with three RBI for the Comets. Allison Babula had a solo home runs.

Cassidy Skoronski had the only hit for Seminary, which didn’t have a team last year due to a lack of players.

H.S. BASEBALL

Pittston Area 10, Old Forge 0 (5 inn.)

Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI

Killino 2b-ss`3`0`0`0

DiMattia ss-p`2`0`1`0

Granko 1b`2`0`0`0

Spindler c`3`0`1`0

Bartnikowski`1`0`1`0

Fumanti p`1`0`0`0

Lia 2b`0`0`0`0

Palma cf`2`0`1`0

Colarusso 3b`2`0`0`0

Icavazzi lf`2`0`0`0

Pero cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`4`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`2`1`1`0

DeLucca cf`4`1`1`0

Davis rf`3`2`3`1

Barr p-dh`4`2`2`1

Giardina 2b`3`0`0`0

Menendez 1b`2`1`2`3

Aftewicz c`3`0`2`1

Cerasaro lf-p`2`1`1`0

Ranieli lf`0`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b`3`1`2`3

Bonomo cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`10`14`9

Old Forge`000`00 — 0

Pittston Area`332`11 — 10

2B — Spindler, Cerasaro, Menendez, Aftewicz. HR — Davis.

Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fumanti (L)`2.0`8`6`6`0`2

Kissolovege`2.0`5`3`3`2`1

DiMattia`0.2`1`1`1`2`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`3`3`0`0`1`3

Ceracaro`1`1`0`0`2`3

Johnson`1`0`0`0`1`1

Honesdale 8, Wilkes-Barre Area 5

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Modrovsky p`5`0`0`0

Mickel cf`4`1`2`0

Greene 3b-p`4`0`2`2

Beisner`0`1`0`0

Curreri dh`4`1`0`0

Hugaboom ss`3`2`1`0

Morton 1b`3`1`0`1

Tonkin`1`0`0`0

Skies 2b-3b`3`1`0`2

Dressler lf`2`0`1`0

Ahern`1`0`1`2

Eiesle lf-2b`0`0`0`0

Mundy rf-2b`4`1`1`0

Totals`24`8`8`7

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`2`1`0`0

Bottger ss`2`2`1`0

Prudente 3b`4`2`2`2

Novakowski 1b`4`0`1`2

Mihalchik lf`3`0`1`0

Howe p`3`0`0`0

Fritz p`1`0`0`1

Sincavage c`4`0`0`0

Hufford 2b`3`0`1`0

Fernandes rf`3`0`0`0

Rivera Montero`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`5`6`5

Honesdale`010`010`6 — 8

Wilkes-Barre Area`002`000`3 — 5

2B — Greene, Mickel, Prudente.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Modrovsky (W)`6`4`2`2`2`7

Greene`1`2`3`3`2`1

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Howe (L)`6`7`4`4`2`3

Fritz`1`1`4`0`1`0

Central Columbia 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Cent. Col.`AB`R`H`BI

Fester ss`4`1`1`0

Day 2b`4`0`0`0

Welkom 1b-p`4`1`1`0

Wagner c`4`0`1`1

Derr 3b`3`1`1`0

Sarisky dh`3`0`1`1

Hons p-rf`1`0`0`0

Kocher cf`2`0`2`1

Smith rf`1`0`0`0

Stout 1b`1`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`7`3

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Wozniak ss-p`3`0`0`0

Butczynski p-1b`3`1`2`0

Spencer 1b-3b`3`0`1`0

J.Shemanski dh`3`0`0`0

Ball rf-lf`0`0`0`0

Harter lf-rf`2`0`0`0

Higgins 3b`3`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`3`0`0`0

Miller 3b-ss`3`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`3`0

Central Columbia`000`200`1 — 3

Nanticoke Area`100`000`0 — 1

2B — Sarisky. 3B — Kocher.

Cent. Col.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hons (W)`4`2`1`0`1`4

Welkom (S)`3`1`0`0`0`1

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Butczynski (L)`3.2`4`2`2`2`6

Wozniak`2.1`1`0`0`1`4

Spencer`1.0`2`1`1`0`0

H.S. SOFTBALL

Central Columbia 13, Nanticoke Area 3 (5 inn.)

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`2`1`2`0

Johnson 2b`2`1`0`0

Nice p`3`1`1`1

Heffron cf`2`0`1`1

Eisenhauer rf`2`0`2`1

Clark lf`2`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`2`0`0`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Reed dh`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`3`6`3

Cent. Col.`AB`R`H`BI

Flick ss`3`2`1`0

Rowe cf`3`3`3`1

Crawford c`3`2`2`2

Zimmerman lf`2`2`1`0

Snyder`2`1`0`0

Yoder p`0`0`0`0

Knorr 1b`3`2`1`2

Hashagen rf`3`1`2`3

Haught 3b`3`0`1`1

Klingerman 2b`2`0`0`0

Knowles 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`13`11`9

Nanticoke Area`201`00 — 3

Central Columbia`005`53 — 13

2B — Nice, Hashagen, Crawford.

3B — Eisenhauer, Hashagen.

HR — Hashagen, Crawford.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`4`11`13`9`5`2

Cent. Col.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yoder (W)`5`6`3`3`2`5

Crestwood 10, Wyoming Seminary 0 (6 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`2`1`1

Snyder c`3`1`1`1

Wisniewski p`2`3`2`0

Daisey`1`0`0`0

Butler 3b`2`1`0`0

Lenahan 2b`2`1`0`0

Pisano`1`0`0`0

Mendrazyci rf`2`1`2`3

Lomerson lf`3`0`1`4

Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`0

Richards cf`2`1`0`0

Stofko`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`10`7`9

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritoldo ss-p`1`0`0`0

Skoranski c`3`0`1`0

Bourne 3b`3`0`0`0

Kelly p`1`0`0`0

Finley 2b`2`0`0`0

Holodick lf`1`0`0`0

Richardson 2b`2`0`0`0

Fasula rf`1`0`0`0

Wright cf`2`0`0`0

Stone 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`1`0

Crestwood`402`20 — 10

Wyo. Seminary`000`00 — 0

HR — Babula.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wisniewski (W)`5`1`0`0`4`5

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kelly (L)`4`7`10`9`4`2

Ritoldo`1`0`0`0`0`0