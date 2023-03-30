Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Pittston Area scored in all five innings as the Patriots defeated Old Forge 10-0 Wednesday in high school baseball.
Pittston Area’s Troy Davis homered as part of a 3-for-3 day. Drew Menendez was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Anthony Cencetti was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Elijah Barr pitched three innings to pick up the win.
Honesdale 8, Wilkes-Barre 5
The Hornets broke a 2-2 tie with six runs in the seventh inning.
WBA rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame but fell short. Jason Prudente led the Wolfpack, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Ryan Novakowski also had an RBI.
Central Columbia 3, Nanticoke Area 1
Two Blue Jays pitchers limited Nanticoke Area to three hits in their road win.
Caleb Butczynski was 2-for-3 for Nanticoke Area and scored the Trojans’ only run in the first inning. Justin Spencer was 1-for-3.
SOFTBALL
Central Columbia 13, Nanticoke Area 3
Central Columbia erased a 3-0 deficit by scoring five runs in both the third and fourth innings, ending the game in the fifth because of the 10-run rule.
Emily Eisenhauer was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Nanticoke Area. Haylee Shotwell was also 2-for-2. Shaylee Heffron and Lilli Nice each had an RBI.
Crestwood 10, Wyoming Seminary 0
Jayla Lomerson drove in four runs as Crestwood defeated Wyoming Seminary in five innings.
Madison Mendrazyci was 2-foe-3 with three RBI for the Comets. Allison Babula had a solo home runs.
Cassidy Skoronski had the only hit for Seminary, which didn’t have a team last year due to a lack of players.
H.S. BASEBALL
Pittston Area 10, Old Forge 0 (5 inn.)
Old Forge`AB`R`H`BI
Killino 2b-ss`3`0`0`0
DiMattia ss-p`2`0`1`0
Granko 1b`2`0`0`0
Spindler c`3`0`1`0
Bartnikowski`1`0`1`0
Fumanti p`1`0`0`0
Lia 2b`0`0`0`0
Palma cf`2`0`1`0
Colarusso 3b`2`0`0`0
Icavazzi lf`2`0`0`0
Pero cr`0`0`0`0
Totals`18`0`4`0
Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI
Cawley ss`2`1`1`0
DeLucca cf`4`1`1`0
Davis rf`3`2`3`1
Barr p-dh`4`2`2`1
Giardina 2b`3`0`0`0
Menendez 1b`2`1`2`3
Aftewicz c`3`0`2`1
Cerasaro lf-p`2`1`1`0
Ranieli lf`0`0`0`0
Cencetti 3b`3`1`2`3
Bonomo cr`0`1`0`0
Totals`26`10`14`9
Old Forge`000`00 — 0
Pittston Area`332`11 — 10
2B — Spindler, Cerasaro, Menendez, Aftewicz. HR — Davis.
Old Forge`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Fumanti (L)`2.0`8`6`6`0`2
Kissolovege`2.0`5`3`3`2`1
DiMattia`0.2`1`1`1`2`0
Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Barr (W)`3`3`0`0`1`3
Ceracaro`1`1`0`0`2`3
Johnson`1`0`0`0`1`1
Honesdale 8, Wilkes-Barre Area 5
Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI
Modrovsky p`5`0`0`0
Mickel cf`4`1`2`0
Greene 3b-p`4`0`2`2
Beisner`0`1`0`0
Curreri dh`4`1`0`0
Hugaboom ss`3`2`1`0
Morton 1b`3`1`0`1
Tonkin`1`0`0`0
Skies 2b-3b`3`1`0`2
Dressler lf`2`0`1`0
Ahern`1`0`1`2
Eiesle lf-2b`0`0`0`0
Mundy rf-2b`4`1`1`0
Totals`24`8`8`7
WBA`AB`R`H`BI
Davies cf`2`1`0`0
Bottger ss`2`2`1`0
Prudente 3b`4`2`2`2
Novakowski 1b`4`0`1`2
Mihalchik lf`3`0`1`0
Howe p`3`0`0`0
Fritz p`1`0`0`1
Sincavage c`4`0`0`0
Hufford 2b`3`0`1`0
Fernandes rf`3`0`0`0
Rivera Montero`0`0`0`0
Totals`29`5`6`5
Honesdale`010`010`6 — 8
Wilkes-Barre Area`002`000`3 — 5
2B — Greene, Mickel, Prudente.
Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Modrovsky (W)`6`4`2`2`2`7
Greene`1`2`3`3`2`1
WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Howe (L)`6`7`4`4`2`3
Fritz`1`1`4`0`1`0
Central Columbia 3, Nanticoke Area 1
Cent. Col.`AB`R`H`BI
Fester ss`4`1`1`0
Day 2b`4`0`0`0
Welkom 1b-p`4`1`1`0
Wagner c`4`0`1`1
Derr 3b`3`1`1`0
Sarisky dh`3`0`1`1
Hons p-rf`1`0`0`0
Kocher cf`2`0`2`1
Smith rf`1`0`0`0
Stout 1b`1`0`0`0
Totals`27`3`7`3
Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI
Wozniak ss-p`3`0`0`0
Butczynski p-1b`3`1`2`0
Spencer 1b-3b`3`0`1`0
J.Shemanski dh`3`0`0`0
Ball rf-lf`0`0`0`0
Harter lf-rf`2`0`0`0
Higgins 3b`3`0`0`0
D.Shemanski c`3`0`0`0
Miller 3b-ss`3`0`0`0
Stachowiak cf`3`0`0`0
Totals`26`1`3`0
Central Columbia`000`200`1 — 3
Nanticoke Area`100`000`0 — 1
2B — Sarisky. 3B — Kocher.
Cent. Col.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Hons (W)`4`2`1`0`1`4
Welkom (S)`3`1`0`0`0`1
Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Butczynski (L)`3.2`4`2`2`2`6
Wozniak`2.1`1`0`0`1`4
Spencer`1.0`2`1`1`0`0
H.S. SOFTBALL
Central Columbia 13, Nanticoke Area 3 (5 inn.)
Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI
Shotwell ss`2`1`2`0
Johnson 2b`2`1`0`0
Nice p`3`1`1`1
Heffron cf`2`0`1`1
Eisenhauer rf`2`0`2`1
Clark lf`2`0`0`0
Stratton 3b`2`0`0`0
Smith c`2`0`0`0
Reed dh`2`0`0`0
Totals`19`3`6`3
Cent. Col.`AB`R`H`BI
Flick ss`3`2`1`0
Rowe cf`3`3`3`1
Crawford c`3`2`2`2
Zimmerman lf`2`2`1`0
Snyder`2`1`0`0
Yoder p`0`0`0`0
Knorr 1b`3`2`1`2
Hashagen rf`3`1`2`3
Haught 3b`3`0`1`1
Klingerman 2b`2`0`0`0
Knowles 2b`1`0`0`0
Totals`25`13`11`9
Nanticoke Area`201`00 — 3
Central Columbia`005`53 — 13
2B — Nice, Hashagen, Crawford.
3B — Eisenhauer, Hashagen.
HR — Hashagen, Crawford.
Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Nice (L)`4`11`13`9`5`2
Cent. Col.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Yoder (W)`5`6`3`3`2`5
Crestwood 10, Wyoming Seminary 0 (6 inn.)
Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI
Babula ss`4`2`1`1
Snyder c`3`1`1`1
Wisniewski p`2`3`2`0
Daisey`1`0`0`0
Butler 3b`2`1`0`0
Lenahan 2b`2`1`0`0
Pisano`1`0`0`0
Mendrazyci rf`2`1`2`3
Lomerson lf`3`0`1`4
Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`0
Richards cf`2`1`0`0
Stofko`0`0`0`0
Totals`25`10`7`9
Seminary`AB`R`H`BI
Ritoldo ss-p`1`0`0`0
Skoranski c`3`0`1`0
Bourne 3b`3`0`0`0
Kelly p`1`0`0`0
Finley 2b`2`0`0`0
Holodick lf`1`0`0`0
Richardson 2b`2`0`0`0
Fasula rf`1`0`0`0
Wright cf`2`0`0`0
Stone 2b`1`0`0`0
Totals`17`0`1`0
Crestwood`402`20 — 10
Wyo. Seminary`000`00 — 0
HR — Babula.
Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Wisniewski (W)`5`1`0`0`4`5
Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO
Kelly (L)`4`7`10`9`4`2
Ritoldo`1`0`0`0`0`0