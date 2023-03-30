🔊 Listen to this

Jonathan Rocha had eight kills and eight blocks as Holy Redeemer defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 3-0 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball.

Game scores were 25-13, 25-21, 25-20.

Mike Dubaskas (10 kills, 2 blocks), Jack Wasiakowski (28 assists, 2 blocks, 2 kills), Cody Rood (7 kills, 13 points, 4 digs) and Joshua Rocha (9 kills, 11 points) also contributed to the win.

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

Tunkhannock swept Berwick 27-25, 25-21, 25-17.

For Berwick, Brock Seely had six kills and 15 digs. Ethan Lear had three kills, two aces and seven service points. Josh Kishbach had 10 digs.

Delaware Valley 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Warriors posted a 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 win over Nanticoke Area.

Top players for Nanticoke Area were: Brady Rushton (block, 3 kills, 10 assists); Joshua Hornlein (7 kills, 2 digs) and Liam Mullery (3 kills, 2 digs).

Lake-Lehman 3, Hazleton Area 2

Lake-Lehman outlasted Hazleton Area 25-16, 23-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-11.

Joe Shiskowski (11 kills, 9 digs), Eric Hanley, (17 service points, 4 aces), Jackson Kuhar (4 blocks) and Mike Battin, (21 assists) paced the Black Knights.

Top players for Hazleton Area were: Kevin Ortiz (9 kills, 17 digs, 9 service points, 1 ace); Kendrick Ortiz (7 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs, 2 aces, 6 service points); Ronny Rodriguez (24 assists, 3 digs, 2 aces, 6 service points) and Felix Peraza (2 kills, 11 service points, 2 aces, 2 digs).

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 21, North Pocono 1

Peyton LaRocca scored four goals and Brady Quinn and Paulie Weinrich added three each for Delaware Valley.

Lake-Lehman 12, Tunkhannock 6

Gavin Paraschak had five goals and two assists and Connor Partington scored five times for Lake-Lehman.

Jake Olsen added a goal and five assists. Brandon Ritinski had a goal and an assist. Andrew Evans made 10 saves.

For Tunkhannock, Gavin Montross led the way with three goals. Colin Madan (2 g,1 a) and Colby Dancheck (1 g,1 a) also contributed to the offense. Josh Falzone had 12 saves.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 5, Hazleton Area 0

The Comets swept four matches in straight sets and won the other via forfeit.

Dallas 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Dallas swept the doubles competition to clinch a win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI Prep 1

Frank Klimovitz and Mateo Runde had to go three sets to win in singles for Redeemer, which won both doubles matches in straight sets.

Wyoming Seminary 3, Tunkhannock 2

The Blue Knights posted wins at No. 1 and 2 singles and No. 1 doubles in defeating Tunkhannock.

Berwick 5, Pittston Area 0

Isaac Gerken, Ben Yard and EJ Switzer won at singles for Berwick without allowing a point.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 12, MIT 5

Misericordia used an eight-run rally in the fourth inning to defeat MIT.

Jason Sanfilippo had two hits and drove in four runs while Derrick Vosburg had two hits and three RBI. Brock Bollinger had two hits and two RBI. Brady Madden and Josh Burger both had two hits.

SOFTBALL

Wilkes sweeps twinbill

Wilkes defeated PSU Hazleton 5-4 and 8-0.

Hana Cross had a big day for Wilkes, going 7-for-8 with three doubles in the two games.

Taylor Douple had two hits in the opener. Nicole Howell doubled and singled in the nightcap. Hendershott also had two hits in the second game and pitched a shutout.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Ithaca 16, Misericordia 3

Michael Kilgallon, Connor Gunderson and Connor Bevan all scored unassisted goals for the Cougars in their loss to Ithaca.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Arcadia 10, Wilkes 6

Caitlin McDonough, Maleah Cobham and Breanne Fulling all had two goals for Wilkes in a loss to Arcadia.

Singles: 1. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Mateo Feola 6-1, 6-0; 2. Noah Ceklosky (CRE) def. Jacob Narrow 6-1, 6-0; 3. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Josh Strohl 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Spencer Young/Braiden Fallbright (CRE) def. Jase Mumie/Ed Yanac 6-0, 6-3; 2. Tyler Furedi/Anthony Lettieri (CRE) won by forfeit.

Dallas 4 Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Lucas Carver 6-2, 6-2; 2. Jon Florencio (D) def. Amir Samadian 6-2, 6-3; 3. Mihir Mukul (D) won by forfeit

Doubles: 1. Artem Smagin/Kevin Basalyga (D) def. Harold Stella/Luis Vanegas 6-4, 6-0; 2. Theo Barr/Nate Linnen (D) def. Robert Ashford/Miguel Garcia 6-0, 6-1

Holy Redeemer 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Frank Klimovitz (HR) def. Xavier Blieler 6-1,1-6, 6-1; 2. Mateo Runde (HR) def. Nate Sissick 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-4; 3. Reed Floryshack (MMI) def. Lukas Runde 6-4, 3-6, 6-3;

Doubles: 1. Jacob Ohrin/John Tondora (HR) def. Kyle Kocon/Sharan Parikh 6-0, 6-0; 2. Jadon White/Kyle Antinnes (HR) def. Joe Mayernik/Bobby Orbin 6-0, 6-2

Wyoming Seminary 3, Tunkhannock 2

Singles: 1. William Hall (WS) def. Zak Keber 6-3, 6-3; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (WS) def. Mark Holovacs 6-1, 6-4; 3. Aiden Edwards (T) def. Yicheng Li 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Doubles: 1. Narev Gupta/Christopher Ramos (WS) def. Elijah Goglin/Jack King 6-1, 6-4; 2. Aidan Montross/Brian French (T) def. Pablo Casla/Robert Belelsky 6-3, 6-2.

Berwick 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Isaac Gerken (B) def. Tanner Osborn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ben Yard (B) def. Tyler Hutchins 6-0, 6-0; 3. EJ Switzer (B) def. Junjie Cao 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Liam Welch/Vic Eckrote (B) def. Zhi Shenglin/Jack Sanguedice 6-1, 6-1; 2. Ben Carro/John Ebert (B) won by forfeit.