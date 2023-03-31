🔊 Listen to this

Makenna Balay drove in three runs in a four-run third inning as Hazleton Area defeated Parkland 4-0 Thursday in high school softball.

Balay had a home run and a double. Madison Forsythe doubled and knocked in the othe run. Kayla Lagowy had two doubles.

Ashley Seiwell limited to Parkland to five hits while striking out four.

Valley View 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Olivia Paulukonis doubled and Bella Boylan singled for Holy Redeemer’s only hits in a road loss to Valley View.

Zoie Krupovich hit a solo homer for Valley View.

Wilkes-Barre Area 23, Hanover Area 5

The Wolfpack hammered out 20 hits and scored nine runs in the top of the sixth to end the game an inning early.

BASEBALL

Hughesville 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 8

Hughesville turned a two-run game into a rout by scoring 12 times in the top of the sixth inning.

Five of Hughesville’s 11 hits went for extra bases.

John Mihalchik had a double and two RBI for WBA, which put itself back into the game with four runs in the fourth. Jason Prudente also had two RBI. Ryan Novakowski had a double.

Hazleton Area 10, Emmaus 1

The Cougars seized control by scoring seven times in the sixth inning.

Hazleton Area banged out 10 hits, all singles. Grant Russo, Richie Rossi, Brett Antolick and Dominic Marino all had two hits. Antolick finished with two RBI while Russo and Nick Ledger had one each.

Starter Johansel Brito and Josh Halcisak combined to strike out 16.

Holy Redeemer 11, Tunkhannock 1

Dino DiMauro limited Tunkhannock to one hit over five innings as Holy Redeemer defeated the Tigers.

The Royals jumped out quickly, taking a 5-0 lead after one inning. KJ Gryboski and Kayden Stevenson had RBI each. Luke Kopec had two doubles. Cole Whitman, Colin Whitman and Matt Maciejczyk also had doubles. Chris Maciejczyk had two singles.

Matt Spudis and Mike Volker had Tunkhannock’s hits.

North Pocono 10, Berwick 6

North Pocono snapped a 6-6 tie with two runs in the fifth inning and tacked on two more runs in the seventh.

Mike Paciotti homered for North Pocono.

Gabe Evensen, Matt Lonczynski and Tom Andrews had doubles for Berwick. Evensen, Lonczynski and Luke Sult all finished with two hits. Cole Phillips had two RBI.

Carbondale Area 9, Hanover Area 2

The Chargers broke things open with five runs in the fifth inning for a non-conference win on the road.

The game was called after six innings due to darkness.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 19, Lakeland 1

Morgan Koons had her 200th career goalie save and Julia Glowacki had her 200th career point for Crestwood.

Glowacki and Isabella Caporuscio each finished with three goals and two assists. Hannah Ziegler scored three times. Grace Pasternick had two goals and an assist. Brooke Lapinski had a goal and three assists.

Wyoming Seminary 11, Lake-Lehman 4

Maddie Olshemski and Summer Larabee scored three goals and Chase Taylor added two for Wyoming Seminary.

Marissa Bdaric scored twice for Lehman.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Dallas 1

Holy Redeemer defeated Dallas 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 25-16.

Leading Redeemer were Cody Rood (12 kills, 11 points, 3 aces), Mike Dubaskas (10 kills, 5 blocks), Josh Rocha (11 kills, 12 points, 10 digs), George Sabatini (6 kills, 1 block) and Jack Wasiakowski (4 kills, 35 assists, 3 blocks, 3 digs).

The Mountaineers got contributions from Alan Lisman (18 kills, 20 digs, 1 ace), Carter Brunn (8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs, 4 aces) and Brandon Banks (3 kills, 3 blocks, 38 assists, 1 service point, 2 aces).

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Hanover Area 0

The Wolfpack won 25-19, 25-15, 25-14.

Top players for Hanover Area were

Brandon Bienias (4 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs, 1 ace), Jason Hildebrand (25 digs, 1 ace), Ireneo Panacatl (3 blocks, 8 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace), Steve Florek (3 kills, 1 block) and Dante Jordan (7 service points, 3 blocks, 6 digs, 2 aces).

Crestwood 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Comets won in three games 25-9, 25-12, 25-19.

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Tommy Biscotti and Scott Lenio won in singles and Crestwood swept the doubles competition by 6-0, 6-1 scores.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Drew 0

Jackson Shafer broke two program records as the Colonels went on the road for a 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 sweep.

Shafer set new single-season marks for kills and service points, recording 14 kills in the win.

GOLF

King’s sweeps tri-match

King’s swept Wilkes and Misericordia in a tri-match at Irem Temple Country Club. The Monarchs finished with a 329 followed by Wilkes with a 347 and Misericordia with a 348.

King’s Tyler Faux shot a 79 to win medalist honors. Wilkes’ Cole Jungwirth and Misericordia’s Colin Bowanko paced their teams. Each shot an 80.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Scranton 14, Misericordia 4

Genevieve Montanye, Michelle Torzilli, Rachel Shook and Melanie Carbo all scored for the Cougars in a loss to Scranton.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 4, Parkland 0

Parkland`AB`R`H`BI

Hunsberger ss`4`0`0`0

Montone cf`3`0`0`0

Zavecz 1b`3`0`2`0

Fritzinger p-ss`2`0`0`0

Quiroz 3b`3`0`0`0

Schultz c`3`0`1`0

Bigly 2b`2`0`1`0

Moore dh`2`0`1`0

Balletereri rf`1`0`0`0

Tandazo`1`0`0`0

Young`1`0`0`0

Seibert lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`5`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Daniels 3b`3`0`0`0

Peters c`2`1`1`0

Forsythe ss`3`1`1`1

Balay 1b`3`1`2`3

Williams`3`0`1`0

Seiwell p`3`0`1`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Lagowy lf`3`1`2`0

Klesh rf`1`0`0`0

Sharkey rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`4`8`4

Parkland`000`000`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`004`000`x — 4

2B — Balay, Lagowy 2. 3B — Zavecz. HR — Balay.

Parkland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fritzinger (L)`4`7`4`4`1`1

Hunsberger`2`1`0`0`0`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`7`5`0`0`3`4

Valley View 4, Holy Redeemer 0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`3`0`0`0

Whitman`2`0`0`0

Pecuch`2`0`0`0

Lombardi`1`0`0`0

Williams`3`0`0`0

Parker`3`0`0`0

Paulukonis`3`0`1`0

Carter`3`0`0`0

Haden`2`0`0`0

Boylan`2`0`1`0

Stetz-Madden`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`2`0

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Karwowski`4`0`0`0

McVicar`3`1`1`0

Borosky`3`0`2`1

O’Shea`0`0`0`0

Cunningham`3`0`1`0

Cawley`3`0`1`0

Call`2`1`2`1

T.Stafursky`3`0`0`0

Krupovich`3`1`1`1

A.Stafursky`3`0`2`0

Swingle`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`4`10`3

Holy Redeemer`000`000`0 – 0

Valley View`010`111`x – 4

2B – Paulukonis, Call, McVicar. HR – Krupovich.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`4.1`8`3`2`0`3

Williams`1.2`2`1`1`0`0

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Call (W)`5.1`1`0`0`0`6

Cawley`1.2`1`0`0`0`3

Wilkes-Barre Area 23, Hanover Area 5

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Keating lf`5`4`3`2

Martin p`4`4`4`4

Sekelsky cf`5`3`4`2

Martin 3b`5`2`3`4

Santiago ss`2`2`0`1

Franico 2b`3`2`1`1

Eddy c`5`3`3`5

Dixon 1b`3`2`2`2

Hagenbaugh rf`2`0`0`0

Flowers rf`1`1`0`0

Daugert rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`36`23`20`22

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shreve ss`1`1`0`0

Vigorito c-p`3`1`0`0

Elick p-3b`3`1`0`0

Murphy 3b-c`2`1`0`0

Zykowski`0`0`0`0

Piscotty`1`0`0`0

Chafin 1b`2`0`1`3

Slusser lf`3`1`2`1

Benattia cf`2`0`0`0

Monte cf`1`0`0`0

McGlynn rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`5`3`4

Wilkes-Barre Area`501`269 — 23

Hanover Area“200`210 — 5

2B — Eddy 2, Dixon, Sekelsky, Martin 2; 3B — Eddy, Slusser

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (W)`6.0`3`5`3`12`2

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Elick (L)`2.0`9`5`5`1`1

Vigorito`4.0`11`18`16`9`3

H.S. BASEBALL

Hughesville 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 8 (6 inn.)

Hughesville`AB`R`H`BI

Olshefskie dh`4`2`1`2

Beiber rf`0`0`0`0

Kiess 2b`4`2`2`2

Bower cf-p`3`3`0`1

Cowburn 3b-p`3`4`2`3

Ferrigano lf`1`1`1`1

Gray p`0`0`0`0

Fisher 3b`0`2`0`1

Barlett rf-cf`3`2`1`2

Hoppes 1b`5`1`1`3

Derrick 1b`0`0`0`0

Wetzel c`4`1`2`1

Riegner ss`3`2`1`2

Lunger`1`0`0`0

Clayton ss`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`21`11`18

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`1`0`1

Hufford rf-2b`3`2`1`0

Bottger ss`4`1`1`1

Prudente dh-p`2`2`0`2

De La Nuez p`0`0`0`0

Fernandes p`1`0`0`0

Mihalchik p-rf`2`1`1`2

Novakowski 1b`3`0`1`1

Fritz lf`3`1`1`1

Gibbon c`3`0`0`0

Lombert 3b`3`0`1`0

Rivera Montero cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`8`6`8

Hughesville`013`50(12) — 21

Wilkes-Barre Area`210`401 — 8

2B — Hoppes, Barelett, Novakowski, Mihalchik. 3B — Riegner, Olshefskie. HR — Cowburn.

Hughesville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Snyder`2.0`4`3`3`1`1

Olshefskie (W)`0.2`0`0`0`4`1

Bower`0.1`1`4`3`2`1

Gray`2.0`1`0`0`1`1

Cowburn`1.0`0`1`0`1`2

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mihalchik (L)`4.0`8`9`9`2`0

Prudente`1.2`1`5`5`1`2

De La Nuez`0.0`1`5`5`4`0

Fernandes`0.1`1`2`0`1`0

Hazleton Area 10, Emmaus 1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`4`1`2`0

Rossi cf`5`1`2`1

Antolick 2b`3`0`2`2

Collevechio rf`1`1`0`0

Ledger 1b`4`1`1`1

Yakubowski 1b`1`0`0`0

Aponick rf-2b`4`1`0`0

Halcisak dh-p`2`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`2`2`0`0

Delacruz c`2`0`1`0

Gonzalez`2`0`0`0

Marino lf`4`2`2`0

Schmidt cr`0`1`0`0

Guzman cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`10`10`4

Emmaus`AB`R`H`BI

Fleck lf-p`4`0`2`1

Hogan rf`2`0`1`0

McEllroy cf`3`0`0`0

Wilson 3b`3`0`1`0

Budick 2b`3`0`1`0

Cook 2b`0`0`0`0

Williams 1b`3`0`0`0

Moreau p`0`0`0`0

Davis p`0`0`0`0

Schmidt dh`2`1`0`0

McWhinney c`3`0`0`0

Latchford ss`2`0`1`0

Merk`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`6`1

Hazleton Area`000`307`0 — 10

Emmaus`010`000`0 — 0

3B — Budick.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brito`3.2`5`1`1`1`8

Halcisak (W)`3.1`1`0`0`1`8

Emmaus`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ohl (L)`3.2`3`3`0`1`5

Moreau`1.1`0`0`0`0`1

Davis`0.2`3`4`4`2`0

Fleck`1.1`4`3`1`0`2

Holy Redeemer 11, Tunkhannock 1 (6 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`3`0`0`0

Munley`2`0`0`0

Paduck 3b-cf`2`0`0`0

Seidel 2b`0`0`0`0

Welles 1b`3`0`0`0

Roxby p-3b`3`0`0`0

Gregory cf-rf`3`1`0`0

Parr rf`1`0`0`0

Volker p`2`0`1`0

DeMarco 2b`0`0`0`0

Learn lf`3`0`0`0

Spudis dh`2`0`1`0

Totals`24`1`2`0

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`4`2`2`1

Quaglia ss`3`1`1`1

Stevenson c`3`0`1`2

Kopec cf`4`2`2`1

DiMauro p`3`2`1`1

C.Maciejczyk 1b`3`0`2`1

Gryboski 2b`4`1`2`2

M.Maciejczyk 3b`3`1`1`2

ColeWhitman rf`2`1`1`0

Revitt cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`11`13`11

Tunkhannock`000`100 — 1

Holy Redeemer`520`031 — 11

2B — Colin Whitman, Cole Whitman, Kopec 2, M.Maciejczyk.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby (L)`1.1`4`7`4`3`0

Volker`3.2`7`3`3`0`5

DeMarco`0.0`2`1`1`1`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DiMauro (W)`5`1`1`0`2`3

Coyne`1`1`0`0`0`2

North Pocono 10, Berwick 6

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Chillot p-ss`5`1`3`1

Staples rf`5`1`0`0

Walsh 2b`4`0`2`1

DeLucy c`4`0`0`0

Hatala`3`2`1`0

Silvestrini lf`4`2`1`0

Zasada 3b`1`1`0`1

Staples 3b`1`0`0`0

LaFave 1b-p`3`1`2`2

Paciotti p`1`1`1`2

Litts cf`3`1`0`0

Dymek 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`10`10`7

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`4`1`1`0

Sult 3b`3`1`2`1

Rinehimer 1b`2`1`1`1

Lonczynski 2b`4`0`2`0

Evensen c`4`1`2`1

Peters rf`4`0`0`0

Phillips p-1b`3`0`1`2

Degroat p`0`0`0`0

Guerriero`1`0`0`0

Kupsky`3`0`0`0

DiPippa ss`2`1`0`0

Mausteller cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`6`9`5

North Pocono`020`420`2 — 10

Berwick`014`100`0 — 6

2B — Silverstrini, LaFavem Evensen, Lonczynski, Andrews. 3B — Walsh. HR — Paciotti.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chillot`1.0`0`0`0`1`3

LaFave`1.2`6`5`4`1`3

Paciotti (W)`1.1`2`1`1`1`2

Dymek (S)`3.0`1`0`0`0`5

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips`3.2`6`5`3`9`5

Rinehimer (L)`3.0`4`5`2`2`3

Degroat`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

BOYS TENNIS

Crestwood 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

Singles: 1. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) def. Max Saporito 6-0, 6-2; 2. John McLaughlin (WVW) def. Noah Ceklosky 6-1, 6-4; 3. Scott Lenio (CRE) def. Murphy Pick 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: 1. Spencer Young/Braiden Fallbright (CRE) def. David Longfoot/Peyton Sprague 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Furedi/Anthony Lettieri (CRE) def. Issac Bolan/Sal El Debsah (WVW) 6-0, 6-1