Some of the top seniors in Wyoming Valley Conference basketball will take the court Friday night in the annual George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic.

The games will be at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at approximately 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit local charities and families in need.

Holy Redeemer’s Paul Guido and Tunkhannock’s Spencer Lunger will coach the boys teams. Hanover Area’s Chris Gray will assist Guido. Wyoming Seminary’s Carlos Rivas will assist Lunger.

Wyoming Area’s Mark Casper and Nanticoke Area’s Ed Grant will be the girls coaches. Their coaching staffs will serve as assistant.

Here are the rosters of the players expected to play:

Team Guido: Hanover Area — Sedrick Beasley, Luis McCoy, Elijah Noe; Hazleton Area — Chris Catrone; Holy Redeemer — Jacob Hunter, Jeff Kozerski, Zach Perta, Darryl Wright; Nanticoke Area — Caleb Butczynski, Jaylin Collins, Ibn Jordan-Thomas; Pittston Area — Anthony Cencetti, Jack Long; Wilkes-Barre Area — Brandon Benjamin, Waarithi Oseni; Wyoming Area — Matt Little, Dylan Petrucci.

Team Lunger: Berwick —- Sean Murphy; Crestwood — Brandon Burbank, Drew Schleer; Dallas — Michael Bufalino, Darius Wallace; Lake-Lehman — Corey Bean; MMI Prep — Caden Pease; Tunkhannock, Josh Brown, Ben Chilson, Shane Macko, Dylan Mateus; Wyoming Seminary — Jack Leahy, Chief Montalvo, Isaiah Stull; Wyoming Valley West, Zach Konopke, Emmanuel Lewis, Kenius Walker.

Team Casper: Crestwood — Katelyn Bozinko, Julia Glowacki, Cadence Hiller; Dallas — Megan Bryk, Victoria Spaciano, Chelcie Strobel; MMI Prep — Ava Putnam; Pittston Area — Taylor Baiera, Kallie Booth, Ava Callahan; Tunkhannock — Lexi Corby, Maci Iddings, Sable Stephens, Anna Williams; Wyoming Area — Morgan Janeski, Halle Kranson, Olivia Rome, Jocelyn Williams, Anna Wisnewski.

Team Grant: Berwick — Rachel Whitenight; Hanover Area — Hannah Salwoski; Hazleton Area — Brianna Kennedy, Lacie Kringe; Holy Redeemer — Mia Ashton, Jillian DelBalso, Paige Kroptavich; Lake-Lehman — Lia Keefe, Hailey Kline; Nanticoke Area — Shaylee Heffron, Sophia Lukowski, Grace Reed; Wilkes-Barre Area — Eternity Aiken, Shelby Ardo-Boyko; Wyoming Seminary — Maddie Olshemski, Cassidy Skoranski; Wyoming Valley West — Haylie Oliphant, Kalia Saunders, Claudi Siegfried.