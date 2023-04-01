🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Lake-Lehman’s Lia Keefe was escorted onto the court on crutches to start the George P. Moses Girls Basketball Senior All-Star Classic on Friday night.

As predetermined, the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 MVP — who suffered a knee injury against Dunmore in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game — scored uncontested.

Keefe’s two points for the Black team didn’t matter to the Yellow team. It was the other 89 that were scored.

The Black team dominated from the onset on the way to a lopsided 91-40 victory.

“We didn’t practice once,” said Black coach Ed Grant of Nanticoke Area. “We just got out there and rolled it out. A lot of good shooters on our team. That Olshemski, sometimes you don’t get to see how gifted she is.

Wyoming Seminary’s Maddie Olshemski was named the Black MVP after scoring a game-high 17 points that included five 3-pointers. Wyoming Area’s Halle Kranson was selected the Yellow MVP. She had a team-high five points.

“I feel like it was super fun and relaxed,” said Olshemski, who will play field hockey for Indiana University. “When I was shooting, it was really relaxed. I was like, ‘I’m going to have some fun.’ ”

The Black had plenty of fun. Olshemski concluded a 12-0 run to end the first quarter by hitting a pair of 3-pointers for a 24-7 lead.

The Black went on another 12-0 run in the second quarter. Wyoming Valley West’s Claudia Siegfried concluded it with a 3-pointer from Steph Curry range.

The Black took a 41-16 lead into halftime, pretty much ending any competitiveness except for the 3-point shooting finals at halftime. Wyoming Area’s Morgan Janeski defeated Siegfried in that.

It was more of the same in the second half. Nanticoke Area’s Grace Reed hit a 3-pointer to end a 13-0 run for the Black in the third quarter. Olshemski and Hanover Area’s Hannah Salwoski connected on consecutive three as part of a 14-0 outburst in the fourth.

Valley West’s Haylie Oliphant had 10 points from the Black. Lake-Lehman’s Hailey Kline arrived at halftime after playing a softball game and scored 10.

Black 91, Yellow 40

YELLOW (40) — Maci Iddings 2 0-2 4, Kallie Booth 2 0-0 4, Kathryn Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Lexi Corby 1 0-0 3, Julia Glowacki 1 0-0 3, Halle Kranson 1 2-2 5, Ava Callahan 1 0-0 3, Olivia Rome 0 0-0 0, Jocelyn Williams 2 0-0 5, Ava Putnam 1 0-0 2, Sable Stephens 2 0-0 4, Cadence Hiller 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 0 0-0 0, Morgan Janeski 2 0-0 4, Anna Williams 0 0-0 0, Anna Wisnewski 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 2-4 40.

BLACK (91) — Hailey Kline 5 0-0 10, Cassidy Skoranski 2 0-0 5, Maddie Olshemski 6 0-0 17, Rachel Whitenight 2 0-0 4, Grace Reed 2 0-0 6, Jillian DelBalso 2 0-0 4, Sophia Lukowski 2 0-0 4, Hannah Salwoski 1 0-0 3, Eternity Aiken 2 0-0 4, Claudia Siegfried 1 1-2 4, Shelby Ardo-Boyko 2 0-0 4, Shaylee Heffron 1 0-0 3, Haylie Oliphant 4 0-0 10, Lia Keefe 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashton 2 1-2 6, Brianna Kennedy 3 0-1 7. Totals 38 2-4 91.

Yellow`7`9`12`12 — 40

Black`24`17`28`22 — 91

Three-point goals — Yellow 6 (Corby, Glowacki, Kranson, Callahan, J.Williams, A.Williams). Black 15 (Skoranski, Olshemski 5, Reed 2, Salwoski, Siegfried, Heffron, Oliphant 2, Ashton, Kennedy).