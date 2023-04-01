🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A pair of former AAU teammates put on quite a duel in the final minutes of the George P. Moses Boys Basketball Senior All-Star Classic Friday night.

Both brought home MVP honors, but only one brought home a victory.

That was Wyoming Seminary’s Isaiah Stull, who scored a team-high 20 points as the White team defeated the Red team 129-120.

Stull last played Jan. 4 after injuries wiped out his senior season after just nine game.

“It was good,” Stull said. “I missed I think 16 games this season due to injuries, so it felt good to get one more high school game in. It felt great.”

So did his duel with the Red’s Zach Perta of Holy Redeemer.

“We played AAU I think since the sixth grade together,” Stull said.

Every time Perta hit a big shot down the stretch — he finished with a game-high 28 points — Stull seemed to answer. Perta’s 3-pointer, his fifth of the second half, moved the Red within 124-120 with 38 seconds left. Stull nailed his sixth 3-pointer 18 seconds later.

“He started going at me, I started going at him,” Perta said. “It’s a great feeling, one of my last high school basketball games.”

Perta wasn’t the only Red member hitting threes.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Brandon Benjamin connected on four to finish with 21 points. Nanticoke Area’s Ibn Jordan-Thomas, who had four 3-pointers all season, added one trey as part of this 16-point night. Hanover Area’s Elijah Noe had three baskets from behind the arc to finish with 13. Wilkes-Barre Area’s Waarithi Oseni did all his work inside and had 12 points.

Stull had five 3-pointers as the White sank 22 in all. Dallas’ Darius Wallace (17 points), Tunkhannock’s Dylan Mateus (16), Wyoming Valley West’s Zach Konopke (13) and Emmanuel Lewis (11) and Crestwood’s Drew Sechleer (11) also hit from behind the arc.

Two 20-minutes halves were played. As for defense, well, it was sort of played at times.

“We were running around,” Perta said. “We weren’t playing real defense, but we were running around and making it fun. A little energized.”

Three-Point Contest: Dallas’ Jack O’Donnell defeated Crestwood’s Brandon Burbank in the finals of the 3-point shooting contest at halftime.

White 129, Red 120

RED (120) — Sedrick Beasley 4 0-0 8, Luis McCoy 1 0-0 2, Elijah Noe 5 0-0 13, Chris Catrone 1 0-0 2, Jacob Hunter 3 0-0 6, Jeff Kozerski 1 0-0 3, Zach Perta 11 1-2 28, Darryl Wright 1 0-0 2, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 7 1-1 16, Anthony Cencetti 1 o-0 2, Jack Long 2 0-0 5, Brandon Benjamin 8 0-0 21, Waarithi Oseni 6 0-4 12, Matt Little 0 0-0 0, Dylan Petrucci 0 0-0 0. Totals 50 2-7 120.

WHITE (129) — Sean Murphy 3 0-1 6, Brandon Burbank 3 1-2 7, Drew Schleer 4 0-0 11, Michael Bufalino 3 0-0 6, Darius Wallace 7 0-0 17, Josh Brown 1 2-2 4, Ben Chilson 3 0-0 6, Shane Macko 2 0-0 5, Dylan Mateus 6 0-1 16, Isaiah Stull 7 0-0 20, Zach Konopke 6 0-0 13, Emmanuel Lewis 4 0-0 11, Kenius Walker 3 0-0 7. Totals 53 3-6 129.

Red` ` `55`65 — 120

White` ` `64`65 — 129

Three-point goals — Red 16 (Perta 5, Noe 3, Long, Kozerski, Jordan-Thomas, Benjamin 5). White 22 (Wallace 3, Stull 6, Sechleer 3, Konopke, Walker, Macko, Lewis 3, Mateus 4).