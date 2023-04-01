🔊 Listen to this

Dallas boys lacrosse went back and forth with rival Lake-Lehman with the Mountaineers ultimately edging the Black Knights for a 14-12 win on Friday.

The teams were tied 8-8 at halftime before the Mounts took a 12-11 lead into the fourth quarter, where they held on for the win.

Anderson Leo led Dallas with four goals and an assist. Fellow senior Will Filali added three goals and two assists while LJ Long, Noah Greco and Andrew Machulsky all scored twice. Ethan Sensenig finished with 10 saves in net.

Lehman’s Gavin Paraschak had a hand in nine of his team’s goals, scoring six with three assists. Conner Partington added three goals for the Knights.

Wyoming Seminary 21, Wyoming Area 4

Jack Herron figured in on 14 goals for the Blue Knights, scoring seven and setting up seven more. Matt Swartz followed with five goals and four assists while Jack Higgins added four goals. Quin Kelly made six saves in net.

TJ Kearns, Joey Maracca, Ledge Kellum and Ethan Speece all scored for the Warriors.

Scranton Prep 20, Holy Redeemer 2

Will McGrath scored eight times and added two assists for the Cavaliers in a road win.

Josh Wesneski picked up both goals for the Royals.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 12, Hazleton Area 6

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first, the Black Knights exploded for 12 straight runs, clubbing three homers in the win.

Kirsten Finarelli and Hannah Chipego both finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Hailey Kline also homered and drove in two runs. Chipego took over in relief early on and struck out nine for the win in the circle.

Makenna Balay led the Cougars, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Kelsie Peters (3-for-3) also homered and drove in two runs.

Tunkhannock 11, Wallenpaupack 1

The Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom of the third and cruised to a five-inning victory in a non-conference win.

Ella McNeff (three RBI) and Erin Van Ness (double, two RBI) both finished 3-for-3. Gabby Wood went 2-for-2 with a double and drove in three runs.

Kaya Hannon and MacKenzie Hannon combined on a three-hitter with Kaya Hannon striking out six in four innings for the win. She added a double and an RBI at the plate.

COLLEGES

King’s 10, FDU-Florham 7

Zach Day delivered with a two-run triple in the top of the 11th to give the Monarchs the lead for good to open a weekend MAC Freedom series at FDU-Florham with an extra-innings win.

The Devils erased a 7-4 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the ninth. Day stepped in with one out and delivered the decisive hit, then scored an insurance run on a Quin Acchione single.

Chase Yochem led the offense, going 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI as King’s finished with 16 hits. Day also had four hits and four RBI.

Will Hronich got the win, pitching three innings of relief.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 12, Hazleton Area 6

HAZLETON AREA`AB`R`H`BI

Daniels 3b-cf`2`0`0`1

Flaim rf`1`0`0`0

Peters c-3b`3`1`3`2

Forsythe ss`4`1`1`0

Balay 1b-c`3`2`2`2

Williams cf-o`2`1`0`0

Hoffman rf`2`0`0`0

Klesh rf-cf`1`0`0`0

Fisher 1b`1`0`0`0

Seiwell p`1`0`0`0

Sharkey p`0`0`0`0

Kupsho rf-cf`2`0`0`0

Tito`1`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`2`1`0`0

Lagowy lf`2`0`0`1

Totals`27`6`6`6

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki c-ss`3`1`1`0

Chipego lf-p`4`3`2`4

Beyer p-1b`3`1`1`1

Finarelli ss-c`4`1`2`4

Hudak cf`4`0`0`0

GBucknavage 1b-lf`3`0`0`0

Honeywell 2b`4`2`2`0

Kline 3b`3`2`1`2

RBucknavage rf`4`2`2`1

Totals`32`12`11`12

Hazleton Area`300`003`0 — 6

Lake-Lehman`345`000`x — 12

2B — Forsythe, Balay, RBucknavage; HR — Balay, Peters, Finarelli, Chipego, Kline

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (L)`1.1`5`7`6`1`0

Sharkey`0.2`2`4`4`3`1

Williams`4.0`4`1`1`1`2

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Beyer`0.1`3`3`3`0`0

Chipego (W)`6.2`3`3`3`6`9

Tunkhannock 11, Wallenpaupack 1

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Kielbasa ss`2`0`0`0

Babyak p`3`0`0`0

Myers c`2`0`1`1

Leighton 3b`2`0`0`0

ESterner 2b`2`0`1`0

Hubbard 1b`2`0`1`0

Frederick cf`2`0`0`0

Hieger p`2`0`0`0

ASterner rf`2`1`0`0

Totals`19`1`3`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`3`2`3`3

KHannon p-rf`3`1`1`1

Wood 1b`2`1`2`3

Marabell c`1`0`0`0

Huff lf`2`1`1`0

Karp lf`1`1`0`0

VanNess 3b`3`1`3`2

MHannon rf-p`2`1`0`0

Patton ss`3`2`1`1

James cf`3`0`0`1

Keeney cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`23`11`11`11

Wallenpaupack` `001`00 — 1

Tunkhannock` `218`0x — 11

2B — VanNess, KHannon, Wood

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Babyak (L)`1.2`4`3`1`0`0

Hieger`2.1`7`8`8`3`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KHannon (W)`4.0`3`1`0`1`6

MHannon`1.0`0`0`0`0`1