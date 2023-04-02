🔊 Listen to this

Teams are listed alphabetically. Not all coaches responded to a request for information.

DIVISION 1

Berwick

Coach: Eric May

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2008)

2022 WVC record: 2-12 Div. 1, tied 7th; 5-14 overall

2022 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, L 2-1

Home field: North Berwick Field, Heights Road, Berwick

Key players: Tom Andrews, OF, Sr.; Joe Guerriero, P, Sr.; Matt Lonczynski, 2B, Sr.; Alex Peters, DH, Sr.; Colton Rinehimer, 1B-P, Sr.; Gave Evensen, C, Jr.; Luke Sult, 3B, So.

Outlook: May takes over a Berwick team which struggled to score runs in 2022. The Dawgs were shut out five times and no-hit twice. There is a good blend of returning players, so perhaps the offense will pick up. There is also some experience back on the mound.

Crestwood

Coach: Sean Foley

Class: 5A

District 2 titles: none

2022 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, tied 4th; 9-10 overall

2022 postseason: D2/11-5A Playoffs – Pittston Area, L 13-8

Home field: High school

Key players: Trevor Dean, P Sr.; Ben Keil, 3B-P, Sr.; Nick Miscavage, 2B, Sr.; Joe Moratori, 1B-P, Sr.; Nathan Stortz, C, Jr.; Chaz Wright, SS, Jr.

Outlook: Wright (St. John’s) and Moratori (Mount St. Mary) are part of a veteran infield. Moratori brings some power to the plate, although the Comets need to hit better for average this year. Dean is the team’s most experienced pitcher. There is enough experience to finish over .500 if all goes as planned.

Dallas

Coach: Mike Viglone

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 2019)

2022 WVC record: 10-4 Div. 1, 3rd; 14-4 overall

2022 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Tunkhannock, W 10-0; Wyoming Area, L 9-6

Home field: High school

Key players: Aiden Burkhardt, P-OF, Sr.; Shane Healey, 1B-3B, Sr.; Joe Peters, C-RF, Sr.; Dusty Shaver-SS-P, Sr.; Gary Weaver, P-1B, Sr.; Mike Timinski, CF, Sr.; Gavin Adamski, C-RF, Jr.; Sam Barrouk, P-1B, Jr.; Zach Paczewski, SS, Jr.; Dylan Geskey, OF-P, So.

Outlook: Viglone takes over the program with a few holes to fill. Dallas has a strong one-two punch on the mound in Weaver (Maryland) and Barrouk. There is also an experienced and solid defense behind them. The offense, though, needs to hit better for average. A record similar to last year is likely.

Hazleton Area

Coach: Russ Canzler

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: 6 (last 2022)

2022 WVC record: 14-0 Div. 1, 1st; 18-1 overall

2022 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Wilkes-Barre Area, W 15-0; Williamsport, W 15-3. PIAA 6A Playoffs – Coatesville, W 1-0; Emmaus, W 12-0; Bethlehem Liberty, L 4-2

Home field: High School

Key players: Brett Antolick, 2B-P, Sr.; Josh Halciak, P, Sr.; Kyle Peters, P-1B, Sr.; Grant Russo, C-IF, Sr.; Jonas Aponick, OF, Jr.; Antonio Doganiero, P, Jr.

Outlook: The Cougars graduated plenty of pop from the batting order, but they should still be very strong at the plate. The pitching staff has four Division I recruits in Antolick (Texas A&M), Dognaiero (Pitt), Halcisak (Monmouth) and Peters (UConn). Russo (St. John’s) is also a Division I recruit.

Pittston Area

Coach: Paul Zaffuto

Class: 5A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2019)

2022 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 2nd; 15-4 overall

2022 postseason: D2/11-5A Playoffs – Crestwood, W 13-8; Selinsgrove, L 14-7

Home field: Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

Key players: Jeremy Cawley, SS, Sr.; Anthony Cencetti, P-3B, Sr.; Nick Cerasaro, P-RF, Sr.; Troy Davis, OF, Sr.; Silvio Giardina, 2B-SS, So.

Outlook: Pittston Area returns eight starters and should be able to compete with any opponent. There is a nice blend of seniors and underclassmen to be competitive for the foreseeable future. The offense hit for power and average last year. There are also some young but experienced pitchers available.

Tunkhannock

Coach: Gary Custer

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 6 (last 2011)

2022 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 6th; 5-13 overall

2022 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, W 4-2; Dallas, L 10-0

Home field: High school

Key players: Josh Brown, IF-P, Sr.; Nick DeMarco, 2B, Sr.; Aiden Paduck, P-IF, Sr.; Andy Roxby, P-3B, Sr.; Charlie Welles, 1B, Sr.; Pat Munley, C-P, Jr,

Outlook: Tunkhannock brings a rather experienced lineup into the season led by Paduck, one of the WVC’s top pitchers. The Tigers, though, need to take the next step of being more competitive with the divisional frontrunners. The offense should be able to improve.

Wilkes-Barre Area

Coach: Matt Skrepenak

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: none

2022 WVC record: 2-12 Div. 1, tied 7th; 3-17 overall

2022 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Scranton, W 9-6; Hazleton Area, L 15-0

Home field: Hilldale Park, Main Street, Plains Township

Key players: John Mihalchik, P-OF, Sr.; Ryan Novakowski, P-1B, Sr.; Jason Prudente, IF-P, Sr.; James Bottger, SS-P, Jr.

Outlook: One issue the Wolfpack have had in their two years of existence is generating offense. They were shut out eight times and scored two or fewer runs on four more occasions last year. Mihalchik and Prudente are the top hitters back. Mihalchik and Novakowski bring experience to the mound.

Wyoming Valley West

Coach: Ron Musto

Class: 6A

District 2 titles: 9 (last 2016)

2022 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, tied 4th; 7-12 overall

2022 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs – Selinsgrove, L 6-0

Home field: Spartan Stadium, North Gates Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Luke Buss, P-1B, Sr.; Max Lopuhovsky, P-SS, Sr.; Mason Sgarlat, P-3B, Sr.; Mason Matello, P, Jr.

Outlook: The Spartans bump up to 6A in Musto’s second year running the program. Last season gave Musto a chance to implement his system and philosophy and he’s been pleased with the progress. Valley West got off to a very rough start in 2022, but played much better over the second half of the schedule.

DIVISION 2

Hanover Area

Coach: Todd Kolbicka

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 1994)

2022 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, 6th; 5-13 overall

2022 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Wyoming Area, L 6-4

Home field: High school

Key players: Dan Fuller, C, Sr.; Caden Hummer, 1B-3B-P, Sr.; Collin Klein, IF-P, Sr.; Brett Martinez, P-OF-1B, Sr.; Jake Vigorito, IF-P, Sr.

Outlook: Three-year starters Martinez and Vigorito will lead a senior-oriented lineup hoping to get Hanover Area heading in the right direction. The Hawkeyes had some close losses last year, so perhaps they can reverse that trend. Martinez is a veteran lefty and while there is some depth on the staff it lacks varsity innings.

Holy Redeemer

Coach: Ryan Knowles

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2017)

2022 WVC record: 5-7 Div. 2, 4th; 5-12 overall

2022 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Lake-Lehman, L 9-1

Home field: Hollenback Park

Key players: Dino DiMauro, SS-P, Sr.; Jake Griffin, OF-P, Sr.; KJ Gryboski, IF, Sr.; Chris Maciejczyk, C-1B, Sr.; Matt Maciejczyk, 3B-OF, Sr.; Colin Whitman, OF, Sr.; Luke Kopec, OF, Jr.; Nick Mazzarella, 3B-P, So.; Kayden Stevenson, C-1B, So.; Cody Quaglia, IF-P, Fr.

Outlook: Knowles inherits a team which is a good mixture of seniors and underclassmen. The veterans are being counted on to keep the Royals in games with offense and defense while a young but promising group of pitchers matures. Will probably be better toward the end of the season.

Lake-Lehman

Coach: Mike Sholtis

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: 7 (last 2022)

2022 WVC record: 11-1 Div. 2, 1st; 14-5 overall

2022 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Holy Redeemer, W 9-1; Lakeland, W 4-3; Scranton Prep, W 4-1. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Panther Valley, W 5-0; Neumann-Goretti, L 20-4

Home field: High school

Key players: Corey Bean, P-IF, Sr.; Graedon Finarelli, C-3B, Sr.; Cole Kaiser, OF-P, Sr.; Gavin Wallace, P-IF, Sr.; Evan Kaiser, IF-C, Jr.; Sam Finarelli, IF-P, So.; Jake Naugle, IF-P, So.; Chris Sholtis, OF-P, So.

Outlook: The Black Knights graduated a talented group who played a big part in their recent success. The good news is many of those responsible are back, including G. Finarelli (Monmouth), and augmented by a very solid sophomore class. Lehman has a strong blend of hitting, pitching and fielding.

MMI Prep

Coach: Charlie Karchner

Class: A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2022)

2022 WVC record: 1-11 Div. 2, 7th; 5-14 overall

2022 postseason: D2-A Playoffs – Forest City, W 8-3. PIAA Class A Playoffs – Jenkintown, W 11-9; Halifax, L 3-1

Home field: MMI Athletic Complex, Cedar Street, Freeland

Key players: Ty McDermott, P-1B-OF, Sr.; Andy Burns, P-SS, Jr.; Heath Williams, 3B-P, Jr.; Zack Yenchko, P-OF, Jr.; Mike Kraynak, IF, So.; Josh Winter, C-P, So.

Outlook: MMI Prep was very young last season, with the majority of the roster either sophomores or freshmen. The group took its lumps at times, but at other times showed promise by losing some close games. With a year of seasoning, the Preppers could be trending upward the next two years.

Nanticoke Area

Coach: Eric Spencer

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2004)

2022 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 11-8 overall

2022 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Dunmore, W 7-1; Scranton Prep, L 6-0

Home field: High school

Key returning players: Caleb Butczynski, P-OF, Sr.; Trentyn Harter, IF, Sr.; Bradley Higgins, 2B, Sr.; Jay Shemanski, 1B-OF, Sr.; Justin Spencer, P-1B, Sr.; Lucas Stachowiak, OF, Sr.; Brandon Wozniak, IF-P, Jr.

Outlook: Nanticoke Area moves up a classification for its second season under Spencer. The Trojans do so minus seven starters from last year. A senior class led by Spencer (Maryland Eastern Shore) is expected to make up the bulk of the lineup. If things break correctly, a winning record is likely.

Wyoming Area

Coach: Rob Lemoncelli

Class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2022)

2022 WVC record: 11-1 Div. 2, 2nd; 17-3 overall

2022 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Hanover Area, W 6-4; Honesdale, W 7-0; Dallas, W 9-6. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Montoursville, L 5-2

Home field: Atlas Field, Erie Street, West Pittston

Key players: Casey Noone, 2B, Sr.; Jack Mathis, SS, Sr.; Nate Novakowski, 3B, Sr.; Tom Carlin, P, Jr.

Outlook: The two-time D2-4A champion had its pitching and hitting ranks depleted by graduation. All-WVC selection Mathis, Noone and Novakowski are the only players back with significant experience. If the Warriors are going to make noise in districts, it’s going to require several pieces to come together.

Wyoming Seminary

Coach: Kyle Ofier

Class: 3A

District 2 titles: none

2022 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 4-13 overall

2022 postseason: Did not qualify

Home field: Nesbitt Stadium, Schuyler Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Matthew Spera, OF, Sr.; Ben Fenster, P, Jr.; Mike Vodzak, C, Jr.; Antek Evan, SS, So.; Teddy Kraus, P-IF, So.

Outlook: Former Pittston Area standout Ofier takes over a team which lost the bulk of its pitching to graduation. However, there is a solid group of experienced returning players who will be around for a few more years. If the offense picks up, the Blue Knights might be able to reverse some close losses from a year ago.