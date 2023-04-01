🔊 Listen to this

Isabella Caporuscio continued to tear through the early part of Crestwood’s schedule, scoring 14 goals in a 22-17 non-conference girls lacrosse win over Southern Lehigh on Saturday.

Caporuscio, who recently cleared the 300-goal mark for her career, scored six of Crestwood’s first seven goals.

Another Comet milestone was reached on Saturday as Julia Glowacki scored five goals and assisted on nine others. Glowacki’s performance brought her to the 100-goal mark in her Crestwood career.

Southern Lehigh’s offense came primarily from Reese MacIntosh, who scored 13 of her team’s 17 goals.

Scranton Prep 19, Lakeland 2

Scranton Prep exploded for 19 goals from 11 different players in a rout of Lakeland on Saturday.

Prep jumped all over the Chiefs from the opening whistle, and led 11-1 at halftime.

Claire McGrath and Alexa Kleinberger led Prep with four goals apiece, and Kleinberger also added four assists. Annie Johnson added a hat trick, while eight other Cavaliers scored one goal apiece.

Toni Prino was the lone scorer for Lakeland, with two goals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 17, Minisink Valley (N.Y.) 4

Brady Quinn’s eight goals led a huge offensive performance from Delaware Valley. Quinn was one of six Warriors to score in the contest, and Delaware Valley was able to pull away with a 10-2 advantage in the final two quarters.

Peyton LaRocco added three goals and three assists for the Warriors, while Xander Kelly and Noah Rabolli both scored twice.

Connor Gaughan and Keegan Heath combined for 14 saves for Delaware Valley.

Pleasant Valley 8, Abington Heights 7

A one-goal lead at the half wasn’t enough for Abington Heights, as the Comets lost a tight one to District 11’s Pleasant Valley.

The Comets led 4-3 heading into the break before falling to the Bears.

Gavin Anders led Abington with five goals and an assist. Additional goals were scored by Colin Price and Cole Christian.

Bellefonte 13, North Pocono 6

North Pocono came up on the wrong end of a loss at home against the visiting Bellefonte Raiders from District 6.

COLLEGES

TRACK AND FIELD

Record day for Karnish

Misericordia’s Brenna Karnish broke the Middle Atlantic Conference and school records in the hammer throw, recording a distance of 54.07 meters at the Danny Curran Invitational, hosted by Widener.

Karnish took second in the hammer throw and added third-place finished in the discus and shot put.

Casey Allen (second, high jump), Jill Olewine (second, triple jump) and Sarah DeVires (third, 5,000) also had top-three finishes for the Cougars.

WOMENS LACROSSE

Misericordia 23, King’s 8

Misericordia piled it on late in the first half to open up an insurmountable lead en route to a victory over King’s College in women’s lacrosse action.

The Cougars ended the first half on a 6-0 run, hitting the locker room with a 16-4 edge over King’s.

Misericordia’s Michelle Torzilli led all scorers with seven goals, while teammate Melanie Carbo added a hat trick as well as an assist.

King’s was led by a strong performance from Alli Lindsay, who scored three goals and assisted on another. Kyleigh Dunworth and Grace Venis each scored a pair for the Monarchs.

Delaware Valley 17, Wilkes 12

Delaware Valley shut down the Wilkes offense in the final quarter and scored six unanswered goals to steal a win from the Colonels.

Wilkes led 12-11 heading into the final quarter, with Caitlin McDonough and Maleah Cobham leading the team with four goals each.

Delaware Valley’s Ashley Birmingham scored four of her six goals in the fourth quarter to lead the surging Aggies.

MENS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 16, Wilkes 9

A slow start for Wilkes proved too difficult to overcome, as the Colonels fell behind 8-0 early and fell to Delaware Valley.

Delaware Valley scored eight times in the first nine minutes of the game. Wilkes was able to close the gap to just four goals in the third quarter, but couldn’t catch up to the Aggies, who were led by five goals from Jack Sprinkle, including four in the opening offensive burst from Delaware Valley.

Dillon Kadis and Austin Seames led the Colonels with two goals apiece. Wilkes dropped to 2-8 on the season with the loss.

Misericordia 29, King’s 11

Ryan Vanderburg exploded for 10 goals as the Cougars offense overwhelmed King’s College on Saturday.

Vandenburg added two assists to bring his point total to 12 on the day. Robert Wagner and Connor Bevan each scored five times for Misericordia, who never trailed in the contest.

EJ Schreiner scored five goals to lead the Monarchs. Ryan Lynch scored three, and Ben Spencer added a pair of goals to aid King’s.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Cougars take fourth

Misericordia finished fourth at the MAC Preview Tournament at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.

Jordyn Ruane shot 86 to lead the Cougars in a tie for eighth place.

Sophia Zwack added a 95 as the Cougars finished with 403 in the seven-team field.

MEN’S GOLF

Marywood 318, Wilkes 322

The Colonels got a career-low performance from Max Cocchi, who finished second overall with a 76 in a loss to the Pacers at Huntsville Golf Club.

Cole Jungwirth would finish out the top five as he shot an 80 through the course. Trevor DuBoff and Matthew Carlson would both tie for eighth as they each shot 88 on the course.

Sam Hopkins would round out the golfers with a 90. Paul Appolt would lead all golfers as he shot a 74.