🔊 Listen to this

Former RailRiders catcher Rob Brantly picked up the decisive hit, a two-run single with two outs in the third inning, to help lift Buffalo past Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 6-4 on Saturday at PNC Field.

Brantly finished 3-for-3 and reached base four times, with the key hit coming as part of a four-run burst by the Bisons in the third that gave them the lead for good at 6-2.

Jesus Bastidas and Jamie Westbrook each hit their first home run in a RailRiders uniform, with Westbrook cutting the deficit to 6-3 in the fourth.

Jake Bauers followed up his two-homer performance from Friday night’s season-opening win with an RBI double in the fifth.

Rain delayed the game for 1 hour, 41 minutes in the sixth and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre couldn’t pull any closer when play resumed.

Seven different RailRiders had a hit. Starter Ryan Weber took the loss and couldn’t escape a jam in the third that saw the Bisons score four runs with two outs.

All six Buffalo runs were charged to Weber. For the second straight night, the RailRiders bullpen didn’t allow a run.

The opening series wraps up today with the RailRiders hosting Buffalo at 1:05 p.m. in Moosic.