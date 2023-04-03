🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Wilkes/Barre RailRiders dropped the rubber match to the Buffalo Bisons 3-2 in extra innings on a chilly Sunday.

Tied at 1-1 after the fifth, the Bisons were able to plate two in the 10th. Though the RailRiders drove in a run in the bottom half, it was just not enough in the matinee contest.

SWB got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth. Jake Bauers took a leadoff walk and made his way to third on a pair of groundouts. Willie Calhoun looped a single into shallow left to drive home Bauers.

Buffalo countered immediately, tying things at one in the sixth. Davis Schneider doubled to reach and moved over on Addison Barger’s base knock. Wynton Bernard singled him home for their first run.

Even with baserunners throughout the rest of the contest, neither team was able to plate a run sending the game into extras.

In the top of the tenth, Rafael Lantigua started the frame on second as the placed runner. Tanner Morris walked to put two on. When Davis Schneider laid down a sacrifice bunt the RailRiders nabbed for the lead runner at third. A two out double off the bat of Bernard gave Buffalo a 3-1 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre didn’t go down with a fight. Jamie Westbrook started the inning at second as the pace-of-play runner and scored on Oswald Peraza’s line drive to left. A pop up ended the game with SWB falling 3-2.

Mitch Spence looked strong in his first outing of the season. The righty had five clean frames allowing just three hits. Spence walked three but induced three significant double plays. Matt Bowman was first out of the ‘pen letting up one run on three hits. He walked a batter and struck one out. Greg Weissert followed tossing a clean sixth. Nick Ramirez took two frames allowing only one walk. Matt Krook (L, 0-1) was called upon for the tenth inning, the first extras of the summer. He let up two runs, one earned, on one hit and took the loss.

Bowden Francis got the start for Buffalo putting up a zero in four straight frames. He let up four hits, but struck out seven. Paul Fry allowed a run on one hit and a walk in the fifth. Luke Bard and Nate Pearson each tossed a clean inning of work. Brandon Eisert (W, 1-0) picked up the win after pitching a quiet ninth with two strikes. Thomas Hatch (S, 1) allowed a run in the tenth but shut the door in time to earn the save.

The RailRiders take on their first road trip heading to Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Righty Sean Boyle gets the ball for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against counterpart Noah Skirrow with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch.