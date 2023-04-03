🔊 Listen to this

Emily Novicki hurled a no-hitter to lead King’s to 3-0 victory over Delaware Valley in the second game of a doubleheader Sunday, giving the Monarchs a sweep in softball on Sunday in Doylestown.

The Monarchs won the first game 12-1.

The Monarchs improve to 10-8 overall and 3-1 in the MAC Freedom.

King’s will be back in action Thursday as the Monarchs host Arcadia University on Thursday. First pitch is set for 3 p.m.

Misericordia 5, FDU-Florham 1

Misericordia 9, FDU-Florham 4

The Misericordia University softball team swept a doubleheader at FDU-Florham.

Alexa McHugh struck out nine and Nicole Elliott hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh in a 5-1 win in the opener.

Mackenzie Fizer hit two homers and Katilin Redling and Emily Susanj both homered in a 9-4 win in the nightcap.

Gianna Russo added two hits and Emily Wenner scattered seven hits in a complete-game win.

Wilkes 6, Albright 2

Wilkes 8, Albright 0

Wilkes swept visiting Albright College in non-conference action at the Ralston Athletic Complex.

Wilkes won game one 6-2 and took game two 8-0 in five innings behind a complete game shutout and near perfect game for Lauren DeMarco.

Wilkes improved to 14-4 overall and are off to their best start to a season since also being 14-4 in 2017.

BASEBALL

FDU-Florham 6, King’s 5

FDU-Florham 8, King’s 3

The Monarchs dropped a pair of games to FDU-Florham at home.

With the losses, the Monarchs fall to 9-14 and 2-10 in the MAC Freedom.

The Monarchs will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to Williamsport for their first matchup in program history with Lycoming College. First pitch of the MAC Freedom doubleheader is set for 4 p.m.

Misericordia 4, Wilkes 1

Misericordia 13, Wilkes 3

Misericordia used solid outings from Max Oliver and Brendan Gray to sweep a doubleheader over Wilkes at Tambur Field.

Oliver threw a two-hitter in a 4-1 win in the opener and Gray scattered four hits over six innings in a 14-3 win in the nightcap.

Brady Madden had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs in game one. Garrett McIlhenney tripled and scored a run and Brock Bollinger had an RBI.

Max Alessi and Todd Kolbicka had hits for Wilkes.

In the nightcap, Connor Maryniak had a three-run homer and four RBI and McIlhenney, Madden and Derrick Vosburg all had two hits.

Zach Luksic had two RBI as the Colonels took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Misericordia answered with five in the bottom of the first and scored in each of the first five innings.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

King’s 9, FDU-Florham 0

Stevens 9, King’s 0

King’s splits a pair of matches, sweeping FDU-Florham and being blanked by the Stevens Institute of Technology.

With the split, the Monarchs stand at 3-6 and 1-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom standings,.

Against FDU-Florham, Ashley Kenia, Hailey D’Amato, Jackie Costello, Braelan Drollas, Payton Lloyd and Emma Rooney picked up singles victories

In doubles play, the teams of Kenia and D’Amato, Costello and Drollas, and Lloyd and Rooney earned victories.

Stevens 8, Wilkes 1

Wilkes dropped its first MAC Freedom matchip of the season, falling to the Stevens Institute of Technology.

The Colonels fall to 1-4 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Stevens took all three of the doubles matches. The Ducks took the first singles win in the No. 1 spot, but the Colonels answered back after Tea Amerise claimed a singles victory in the No. 2 spot.

Zoe Klein came close to a win in the No. 3 spot after winning the second set; however, Stevens took the victory in the tie breaking set.

The Colonels continue MAC Freedom play on Wednesday when they travel to Williamsport to take on Lycoming College.

MEN’S TENNIS

Stevens 9, Wilkes 0

Wilkes fell to the No. 39 Stevens Institute of Technology in its MAC Freedom opener.

The Colonels fall to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Wilkes is back in MAC Freedom action on Wednesday in Williamsport against Lycoming College.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Scranton 273, King’s 319

King’s 319, Marywood 319

King’s 319, Wilkes 383

King’s finished second in their quad match on Sunday, falling to the host University of Scranton while defeating Marywood University and Wilkes University.

Evie Williams led King’s with a round of 91 at Stonehedge Golf Course. Scranton’s Victoria Dowling earned individual medalist honors to lead the Royals with a score of 79. The Pacers were led by Maddie Franceski as she carded a 95, while the Colonels saw Andrea Delvecchio post a team-low round of 121.

Mady Pendolphi was the next top finisher for the Monarchs with a round of 101, while Emma Grace Knoll rounded out the King’s golfers with a score of 123 in the match.