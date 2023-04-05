🔊 Listen to this

Sophia Mancuso and Lorelai Paxton posted three individual wins each to help Tunkhannock edge Holy Redeemer 71-70 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls track.

Mancuso won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. Paxton won shot put, discuss and javelin.

Redeemer’s Emily Lehman posted wins in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Isabella Granteed won the 100 and 200 dashes.

Wyoming Area 110, Nanticoke Area 38

Wyoming Area had five athletes post two individual victories.

Madelyn Keating won the 1,600 and 3,200. Taylor Gashi won the high and triple jumps. Lily Kelleher won the 100 and pole vault. Bianca Pizano had wins in the long jump and javelin. Samara Campenni won both hurdles races.

Nanticoke Area Sophia Lukowski won the discus and shot put.

BOYS TRACK

Holy Redeemer 90.5 Tunkhannock 51.5

Zach Perta won the 110 hurdles, 100 dash and high jump as Holy Redeemer captured 13 of 18 events.

Jacob Hunter added wins in the 400 and long jump.

Wyoming Area 131, Nanticoke Area 18

Skyler Pierce and Drew Mruk each won three events for Wyoming Area.

Pierce swept the hurdle races and also won the high jump. Mruk won the javelin, shot put and discus.

Pat Branley ran to wins in the 1,600 and 3,200.

BOYS TENNIS

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Michael Hamel, Amir Samadian and Robert Ashford won in straight set in singles for the Wolfpack.

Harold Stella and Luis Vanegas did the same at No. 1 doubles. The other doubles match was forfeited.

Tunkhannock 4, MMI Prep 1

Zak Keiber, Mark Holovacs and Aidan Edwards all won in singles for Tunkhannock in straight sets.

Berwick 5, Hazleton Area 0

Isaac Gerken, Ben Yard and Ben Gizenski were straight set winners for Berwick in the singles matches.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Dallas swept the doubles competition to clinch the match.

Two of the three singles matches went three sets with Seminary winning both. Dallas’ Jon Florencio won at No. 2 doubles, needing a tiebreaker to win in two sets.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 16, Wyoming Seminary 5

Isabella Caporuscio (7 goals, 2 assists), Julia Glowacki (4 goals, 5 assists) and Hannah Ziegler (5 goals) led Crestwood to a win over Wyoming Seminary.

Maddie Olshemski had two goals and an assist for Seminary. Sadie Gilbert had two goals.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 0

Berwick swept Nanticoke Area 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.

Top players for Berwick were Ethan Esquilin (6 kills, 2 blocks), Jackson Matash (3 aces, 11 points, 3 kills, 25 assists,8 digs), Brock Seely (11 kills, 9 points,17 digs), Blaze Croop (2 aces, 8 points, 10 kills, 17 digs, 3 assists, 1 block) and Ethan Lear (6 points, 2 blocks, 4 kills).

Brady Rushton (2 kills, 20 assists, 3 digs), Josh Hornlein (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 8 digs) and Liam Mullery (2 aces, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs) led Nanticoke Area.

Delaware Valley 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Delaware Valley won by scores of 25-17, 25-10, 25-14.

Leading Lehman were Nick Major (5 kills), Joe Shiskowski (3 aces) and Jackson Kuhar (3 blocks).

BOYS TENNIS

Wilkes-Barre Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Tanner Osborn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Amir Samadian (WBA) def. Tyler Hutchins 6-1, 6-1; 3. Robert Ashford (WBA) def. Junje Coo 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Harold Stella/Luis Vanegas (WBA) def. Zhi Sheng Lin/Jack Sanguedolce 6-2, 6-2; 2. Sheik Cassiano/Miguel Garcia (WBA) won by forfeit

Tunkhannock 4, MMI Prep 1

Singles: 1. Zak Keiber (T) def. Nathan Sissick 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mark Holovacs (T) def. Reed Floryshak 6-1, 6-1; 3. Aidan Edwards (T) def. Kyle Kocon 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: 1. Elijah Goglin/Jack King (T) def. Jason Salio/Blake Warren 7-5, 6-4; 2. Sharan Parikh/Joe Mayernick (MMI) def. Aidan Montross/Brian French 7-5 (11-9), 6-0

Berwick 5, Hazleton Area 0

Singles: 1. Issac Gerken (Ber) def. Mateo Feola 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ben Yard (Ber) def. Jacob Narrow 6-0, 6-2; 3. Ben Gizenski (Ber) def. Josh Strohl 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Gabe Hook/Zack Bedwell (Ber) def. Ed Yanec/Jose Mumie 6-0, 6-0; 2. Chris Stola/Micah Demko (Ber) won by forfeit

Dallas 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Singles: 1. William Hall (WS) def. Lucas Carver 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (WS) def. Luca Derome 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; 3. Jon Florencio (Dal) def. Yicheng Li 7-5, 7-6

Doubles: 1. Muhir Mukal/Artem Smagin (Dal) def. Christopher Ramos/Aarev Gupta; -2, 6-2; 2. Theo Barr/Nate Linnen (Dal) def. Robert Beletsky/Yixing Cai 7-5, 6-0