Brandon Wozniak struck out 13 as Nanticoke Area defeated MMI Prep 5-1 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Wozniak allowed just three hits. Caleb Butczynski and Brad Higgins each had two RBI for Nanticoke Area. Justin Spencer also had an RBI.

Zach Yenchko tripled and drove in MMI’s only run.

Lake-Lehman 17, Wyoming Seminary 7

Graedon Finarelli fell a single short of the cycle as the Black Knights won in six innings.

Finarelli was 3-for-3 with three RBI. Andrew Bucholtz, Sam Finarelli and Jake Naugle all had two RBI. Corey Bean had two of Lehman’s six doubles.

Colin Donovan and Antek Evan each had two RBI for Seminary.

Wyoming Area 10, Hanover Area 6

Jack Mathis was 3-for-5 and was a homer shy of the cycle as Wyoming Area picked up a road win.

Nate Novakowski had a triple and single for the Warriors. Cameron Moser and Casey Noone each had a double and a single. Jeremy Layland had a pair of singles.

Brady Fallon and Brett Martinez each doubled for Hanover Area.

North Penn 3, Hazleton Area 1

Dominic Marino had a double and three of Hazleton Area’s six hits in a non-conference loss to North Penn.

Alviere Delacruz had the Cougars’ only RBI.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 16, Crestwood 3

Hannah James tripled, doubled and knocked in five runs for Tunkhannock.

Paige Marabell added a homer, double and three RBI. Emily Patton homered and had three RBI. Kaya Hannon had two doubles.

Kayla Wisniewski was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Crestwood. Jorja Snyder had a double.

Pittston Area 10, Wyoming Valley West 0

Gianna Adams threw a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Pittston Area, plus knocked in three runs.

Gabby Gorzkowski was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Kallie Booth, Ava Callahan and Marina Antal all had two hits, with Antal having a double.

Kayla Hand and Madison Austra each had hits for the Spartans.

BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 5, MMI Prep 1

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Spencer 3b`3`0`0`1

Butczynski 1b`4`0`1`2

Wozniak p`1`0`1`0

J.Shemanski`4`0`0`0

Harter rf`2`1`0`0

D.Shemanski c`3`1`1`0

Miller ss`3`0`0`0

Skordensky`0`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`3`1`1`2

Stachowiak cf`2`1`0`0

Fine cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`5`4`5

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`4`1`0`0

Williams p-3b`3`0`0`0

Yenchko cf`2`0`1`1

Pesotine dh`3`0`0`0

Witner c`3`0`2`0

Kraynak 2b`3`0`0`0

McDermott rf`3`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b-p`2`0`0`0

Pantages lf`3`0`0`0

Pedri cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`3`1

Nanticoke Area`020`300`0 — 5

MMI Prep`001`000`0 — 1

2B — Wozniak, Witner. 3B — Yenchko.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (W)`7`3`1`0`1`13

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`4.1`4`5`3`5`7

Drobnock`2.2`0`0`0`2`3

Lake-Lehman 17, Wyoming Seminary 7 (6 inn.)

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan lf-p`4`1`1`2

Spera cf`1`1`0`0

Vought c`3`1`2`1

Vodizak 1b-p`3`1`1`0

Evan ss`4`0`2`2

Kraus 2b`1`1`0`0

Fenster p`1`0`0`0

Flory rf-lf`0`0`0`0

Finlay dh-lf`4`1`2`0

Aiello 3b`3`1`0`0

Comitz`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`7`8`5

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

C.Kaiser p-cf`5`2`3`1

Naugle cf-2b`4`3`3`2

G.Finarelli 3b`3`3`3`3

Bean ss-p`4`3`3`1

S.Finarelli 1b`4`0`1`2

Sholtis rf`4`2`2`0

Bucholtz c`2`0`1`2

Evans`0`1`0`0

T.Jones lf`2`0`0`1

Wallace 2b-ss`3`2`1`1

Jenkins`1`0`0`0

J.Jones`0`0`0`0

Smith`0`1`0`0

Totals`32`17`17`13

Wyo.Seminary` `200`050 — 7

Lake-Lehman` `540`134 — 17

2B — Finlay, G.Finarelli, S.Finarelli, Bean 2, Bucholtz. 3B — G.Finarelli. HR — G.Finarelli.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fenster (L)`2.1`8`9`9`2`2

Donovan`2.2`5`4`4`1`1

Vodizak`0.1`4`4`4`3`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

C.Kaiser`2.1`3`2`2`4`3

Bean (W)`2.2`5`5`5`3`4

S.Finarelli`1.0`0`0`0`1`1

Wyoming Area 10, Hanover Area 6

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss-p`5`1`3`1

B.Noone 3b-2b`4`0`1`1

C.Noone 2b-ss`5`1`2`0

Novakowski 1b`4`2`2`1

Layland rf`3`2`2`1

Colarusso dh`3`0`0`0

Lucas dh`0`0`0`0

Moser c`3`0`2`1

Delucca cf`3`1`1`1

Rusinchak lf`2`1`0`0

Crane cr`0`1`0`0

Morgan cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`32`10`13`6

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez p-1b`3`1`1`1

Klein ss`4`1`0`1

Hummer 3b-p`2`1`0`0

Fuller c-1b`1`0`0`0

Engleman c`1`0`0`0

Vigorito 1b-rf`4`0`0`0

Fallon 2b`2`1`1`0

Seriani cf-lf`3`1`0`1

Schiel rf-p`4`0`1`0

Romanelli`3`1`0`0

Totals`27`6`3`3

Wyoming Area`042`202`0 — 10

Hanover Area`000`600`0 — 6

2B — Mosier, Mathis, Fallon, Martinez. 3B — Mathis, Novakowski.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Little`3.1`2`4`4`6`6

Mathis (W)`1.2`0`2`0`5`3

C.Noone`2.0`1`0`0`0`1

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez (L)`3.2`9`8`5`1`7

Schiel`2.1`2`2`1`3`3

Hummer`1.0`2`0`0`0`0

North Penn 3, Hazleton Area 1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo c`3`0`0`0

Rossi cf`2`0`0`0

Antolick 2b`3`0`1`0

Ledger 1b`3`0`0`0

Halcisak lf-rf`3`1`1`0

Martoccio 3b`2`0`0`0

Gonzalez 3b`1`0`0`0

Marino dh-lf`3`0`3`0

Delacruz c`3`0`1`1

Aponick rf-p`3`0`0`0

Collevechio rf`0`0`0`0

Guzman cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`6`1

North Penn`AB`R`H`BI

Egner 3b`2`0`0`0

Brace ss`4`0`1`1

Briggs ss`0`0`0`0

Picozzi p-1b`2`1`1`0

Lugara p`1`0`1`0

Jones 2b`4`1`2`0

Farley 1b`2`0`0`0

Dolder c`3`0`0`0

Wetzel rf`2`0`1`1

Mangine lf`2`0`0`0

Sgro cf`3`1`0`0

Totals`25`3`6`2

Hazleton Area`010`000`0 — 1

North Penn`002`001`x — 3

2B — Marino, Lugara.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Doganiero (L)`2.0`2`2`2`5`5

Perkosky`3.1`4`1`0`0`4

Aponick`0.2`0`0`0`0`1

North Penn`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Picozzi (W)`5.0`5`1`1`1`5

Lugara (S)`2.0`1`0`0`0`2

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 16, Crestwood 3

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`5`1`1`1

K.Hannon rf-p`6`2`3`1

Wood 1b`5`1`2`1

Marabell c`4`3`3`3

Van Ness 3b`3`3`1`0

Patton ss`5`1`2`3

M.Hannon p-rf`4`2`1`0

Karp lf`4`3`0`0

James cf`5`0`2`5

Totals`41`16`15`14

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`2`1`0

Snyder c`3`0`1`0

Wisniewski p`4`1`3`1

Butler 3b`4`0`0`1

Lenahan 2b-p`3`0`1`1

Stofko p`1`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`2`0`0`0

Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`0

Richards cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`6`3

Tunkhannock`632`000`5 — 16

Crestwood`200`000`1 — 3

2B — James, K.Hannon 2, Marabell, Wood 2, Snyder. 3B — James, McNeff. HR — Patton, Marabell.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

M.Hannon`3.0`3`2`0`3`5

K.Hannon (W)`4.0`3`1`1`1`8

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wisniewski (L)`1.0`4`6`2`1`1

Lenahan`5.2`11`10`7`3`1

Stofko`0.1`0`0`0`1`0

Pittston Area 10, Wyo. Valley West 0 (6 inn.)

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`0`0`0

Yurko 2b`3`0`0`0

Kosakowski lf`3`0`0`0

Hand cf`1`0`1`0

M.Austra c`2`0`1`0

K.Austra 3b`2`0`0`0

Geffert ss`2`0`0`0

Mena dp`2`0`0`0

Yenalevitch p`2`0`0`0

Yeisley fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`2`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`4`0`2`0

Adams p`3`0`1`3

Giardina 2b`3`2`1`0

Callahan c`4`1`2`0

Antal lf`4`1`2`1

Herbert ss`4`1`1`1

Gorzkowski 1b`4`3`3`1

C.Hintze dp`2`1`0`1

L.Hintze rf`2`1`0`1

Stephenson fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`10`12`8

Valley West` `000`000 – 0

Pittston Area` `020`413 – 10

2B – Antal.

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`5.0`12`10`5`5`3

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`6.0`2`0`0`1`15