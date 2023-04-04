🔊 Listen to this

Jake Bauers continued his red-hot start to the International League season. The RailRiders haven’t been able to follow suit in the standings.

Bauers hit his third home run in four games to open the 2023 campaign and reached base four times, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped its road opener on Tuesday with a 5-3 loss at Lehigh Valley. It was the RailRiders’ third straight loss after opening the season with a win on Friday.

Bauers clubbed a two-run shot in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. It was part of a performance that saw the RailRiders first baseman add a double and a pair of walks. In the early going, Bauers is hitting .545 with a 2.212 OPS.

But the IronPigs took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Jordan Qsar took an 0-1 pitch from Michael Gomez over the fence in center for a two-run homer of his own.

Down 5-2 heading into the ninth, the RailRiders got a leadoff double from Elijah Dunham, who scored on a Willie Calhoun groundout before the IronPigs closed things out.

Sean Boyle got a no-decision in his first start of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, allowing two runs on three hits in 3.2 innings while striking out five and walking three. Gomez took the loss.

Dunham doubled twice and finished 3-for-5 for the RailRiders. Mickey Gasper added two singles.