William Hall and Ansareli Atabayev won in singles without surrendering a point and Christopher Ramos and Aarev Gupta won a marathon at No. 1 doubles as Wyoming Seminary defeated Crestwood 3-2 Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis.

Ramos and Gupta defeated Will Savner and Aaron Kogoy 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, winning the last-set tiebreaker 7-5.

Crestwood’s Scott Lenio won in three sets at No. 3 singles. Tyler Furedi and Anthony Lettieri won at No. 2 doubles.

Dallas 4, Berwick 1

Lucas Carver, Luca DeRome and Jon Florencio won in straight sets in singles competition for Dallas.

Mihir Mukul and Artem Smagin also won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles. Liam Welch and Ben Carro won at No. 2 doubles for Berwick

Wyo. Valley West 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Max Saporito and Murphy Pick won at No. 1 doubles, Isaac Bolan and Jake Novrocki won at No. 2 doubles and the Spartans picked up a forfeit in the singles competition to defeat Wilkes-Barre Area.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Royals won 25-14, 25-13, 25-13.

Top players for Redeemer were Mike Dubaskas (8 kills. 1 block), Cody Rood (7 kills, 9 points, 2 aces), Jack Wasiakowski (24 assists, 2 kills, 8 points) and George Sabatini (4 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig).

Hazleton Area 3, Crestwood 0

Hazleton Area swept Crestwood 25-20, 25-18, 25-11.

Kevin Ortiz (13 service points, 4 aces, 9 kills, 4 digs), Jose Oquendo (8 service points, 3 kills, 20 assists, 6 digs) and Guillermo Gutierrez (7 kills, 4 service points, 15 digs) paced the victory.

Dallas 3, Hanover Area 0

Dallas won by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-15.

Brandon Beinias (4 service points, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace) and Ireneo Panecatl (1 block, 5 service points, 4 assists) led Dallas.

Alan Lisman (17 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces) and Carter Brunn (7 kills, 2 blocks 17 digs, 2 service points) paced Hanover Area.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 16, Lake-Lehman 4

Brady Quinn had four goals while Paulie Weinrich and Peyton LaRocca added three each for Delaware Valley.

Gavin Paraschak scored two goals for Lehman. Landon Schuckers and Jake Olson had one each.

Dallas 9, Abington Heights 6

Andrew Machulsky scored four goals and Anderson Leo had four assists for Dallas.

Gavin Anders scored five times for Abington Heights.

BOYS TRACK

Pittston Area 80, Wyoming Valley West 65

Jakob Mead (1,600, 3,200), Kevin Lockett (triple jump, long jump) and Jalen Moore (100, 400) were double winners for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Valley West’s Nick Giza won the shot put and javelin.

