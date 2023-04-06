🔊 Listen to this

Alexa Gasek pitched a no-hitter and Morgan Janeski and Kayla Leo led an 18-hit attack as Wyoming Area defeated Hanover Area 18-0 in four innings Wednesday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Gasek struck out seven and walked three. She also had a double, triple and two RBI.

Janeski was 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and seven RBI. Leo was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBI. Jocelyn Williams was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Lake-Lehman 10, Nanticoke Area 0

Nicole Chipego and Kirsten Finarelli homered for the second time in two games as the Black Knights won in six innings. Each had three RBI.

Chipego was also the winning pitcher, limiting Nanticoke Area to one hit and striking out seven in three innings.

Holy Redeemer 7, Berwick 3

Kendra Santuk was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI to pace Holy Redeemer.

Abby Williams finished 3-for-3 and Olivia Paulukonis was 2-for-3 for Redeemer. Lauren Whitman, Anne Carter and Bella Boylan each had a double.

Kaite Caladie was 3-for-4 for Berwick. Brooke Siegel doubled.

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 10, Dallas 6

Brett Antolick was 3-for-3 with a double and five RBI as Hazleton Area defeated Dallas.

Zach Paczewski led Dallas with a homer, double and three RBI. Joe Peters doubled and knocked in two runs.

Pittston Area 11, Tunkhannock 0

Eight different Patriots drove in run to back up the one-hit pitching of Elijah Barr in the six-inning victory.

Jeremy Cawley, Troy Davis and Silvio Giardina all had a double and two RBI for Pittston Area, which scored 10 times in the first inning.

Barr finished with four strikeouts. Tunkhannock’s Andy Roxby doubled for his team’s only hit.

Lake-Lehman 8, Northwest 7

Graedon Finarelli drove in three runs and pitched the final inning to get the save as Lake-Lehman edged Northwest in a non-conference game.

Sam Finarelli added two hits, including a double, and had two RBI. Chris Sholtis was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Starter Gavin Wallace picked up the win, going four innings and striking out 10.

Holy Redeemer 10, Wyoming Seminary 4

Colin Whitman had three doubles and drove in four runs as Holy Redeemer topped Wyoming Seminary.

Colin Donovan and Antek Evan had two hits each for Seminary.

Berwick 6, Crestwood 4

Ethan DiPippa and Cole Phillips each had two RBI for Berwick. Matt Lonczynski, Gabe Evensen and Alex Peters had two hits each.

Nathan Stortz and Trevor Miller each had a double and single for Crestwood.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 18, Hanover Area 0 (4 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shreve ss`1`0`0`0

Chafin 1b`2`0`0`0

Elick p`0`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`0`0

Vigorito c`2`0`0`0

Piscotty rf`2`0`0`0

Slusser lf`1`0`0`0

Remish 2b`1`0`0`0

McGlynn cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`0`0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`2`2`1`0

Orleski`1`1`1`0

Leo 3b`4`4`4`5

Janeski 1b`4`3`3`7

Williams cf`4`3`3`3

A.Gasek p`2`0`2`2

Gula`1`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`2`0`0`0

Giardina c`1`0`0`0

Hallman`2`0`0`0

Colarusso`1`0`1`0

Allen 2b-ss`2`2`2`1

Slusser`1`1`1`0

Gaylord rf`0`2`0`0

Brown`1`0`0`0

Haddock ss-2b`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`18`18`18

Hanover Area`000`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`256`5 — 18

2B — Janeski, Leo 2, A.Gasek, Williams. 3B — A.Gasek. HR — Janeski 2, Allen.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Elick (L)`3.2`18`18`18`2`0

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

A.Gasek (W)`4`0`0`0`3`7

Lake-Lehman 10, Nanticoke Area 0 (6 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`2`0`1`0

Smith c`3`0`1`0

Nice p`3`0`1`0

Heffron cf`3`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`2`0`0`0

Clark lf`2`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`2`0`0`0

Emel 1b`1`0`0`0

Muhammad 1b`1`0`0`0

K.Reed`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`3`0

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss-c`4`1`1`0

Chipego p-cf`4`3`4`3

Beyer 1b-p`4`0`0`0

Finarelli c-ss`4`2`2`3

Hudak cf-lf`1`0`0`0

Shotwell cf`2`0`0`0

G.Bucknavage lf`2`2`0`0

Honeywell 2b`3`0`2`1

Kline 3b`3`1`2`1

R.Bucknavage rf`1`0`0`0

Brelsford rf`1`1`0`0

Totals`29`10`11`8

Nanticoke Area`000`000 — 0

Lake-Lehman`141`112 — 10

HR — Chipego, Finarelli.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`5.1`11`10`5`2`3

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`3`1`0`0`0`7

Beyer (S)`3`2`0`0`0`2

Holy Redeemer 7, Berwick 3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Brown`4`0`0`0

Lewis`4`0`1`0

Rauch`4`0`0`0

Caladie`4`2`3`0

Berlin`3`0`1`1

B.Siegel`3`0`1`0

Welsh`2`0`1`1

Savoy`2`0`0`0

Yankowsky`1`0`1`0

M.Siegel`3`0`0`0

Arce`0`0`0`0

Casey Carro`0`1`0`0

Totals`30`3`8`2

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`4`1`2`3

Whitman`4`0`1`1

Gryboski`3`0`0`0

Pecuch`1`0`0`0

Williams`3`1`3`0

Parker`3`0`0`0

Paulukonis`3`1`2`0

Carter`3`1`1`1

Haden`2`1`0`1

Lombardi`1`0`0`0

Boylan`2`1`1`1

Stetz-Madden`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`7`10`7

Berwick`010`001`1 – 3

Holy Redeemer`000`601`x – 7

2B – B.Siegel, Whitman, Carter, Boylan. HR – Santuk.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`6`9`7`6`1`7

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`7`8`3`1`0`6

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 10, Dallas 6

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`2`4`2`0

Rossi cf`2`2`0`0

Antolick 2b`3`1`3`5

Aponick 2b`1`0`0`0

Ledger 1b`2`0`0`1

Higgins 1b`0`0`0`0

Marino lf`3`0`0`1

Halcisak dh-p`3`0`1`1

Collevechio rf`3`0`0`0

Guzman rf`1`3`0`0

Martoccio 3b`3`0`0`0

Gonzalez 3b`1`0`0`0

Delacruz c`2`0`1`0

Totals`26`10`7`8

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`3`1`1`0

Paczewski dh`4`2`2`3

Peters rf`3`0`1`2

Maxfield rf-p`0`0`0`0

Healey 3b`4`0`0`0

Timinski cf`2`1`0`0

Shaver ss-p`3`0`0`0

Barrouk 1b`1`0`0`0

Tinner 1b`2`0`0`0

Rischawy lf`1`0`0`0

Zangardi lf`1`1`1`1

Nocito 2b`1`0`0`0

Williams 2b`0`1`0`0

Leandri 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`6`5`6

Hazleton Area`130`420`0 — 10

Dallas`002`031`0 — 6

2B — Antolick, Russo, Paczewski, Peters, Zangardi. HR — Paczewski

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brito (W)`4`3`2`2`1`6

Halcisak (S)`3`2`4`4`4`4

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver (L)`2`3`4`2`5`1

Geskey`1`0`4`4`5`0

Shaver`3`3`2`2`0`3

Maxfield`1`1`0`0`0`1

Pittston Area 11, Tunkhannock 0 (6 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`2`1`2

DeLucca cf`3`2`1`1

Davis rf`4`2`1`2

Barr p`3`1`0`0

Giardina 2b`3`1`2`2

Cisney`0`0`0`0

Bonomo`1`0`0`0

Menendez 1b`3`1`1`1

Aftewicz c`3`1`2`1

Cerasaro lf`2`1`1`1

Cencetti 3b`2`0`1`1

Mead cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`11`10`11

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`2`0`0`0

Munley c`2`0`0`0

Paduck cf`2`0`0`0

Welles 1b`1`0`0`0

Roxby p-3b`2`0`1`0

Gregory 3b-rf`2`0`0`0

Kozlansky`2`0`0`0

Volker rf-p`2`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Pittston Area`(10)00`100 — 11

Tunkhannock`000`000 — 0

2B — Cawley, Giardina, Davis, Menendez, DeLucca, Roxby.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`5`1`0`0`1`4

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby (L)`0.2`4`9`0`3`0

Volker`4.1`6`2`1`1`1

Lake-Lehman 8, Northwest 7

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

E.Kaiser c`2`1`0`0

C.Kaiser cf`1`1`0`0

Naugle 2b-lf`2`1`0`1

G.Finarelli 3b-p`3`0`2`3

S.Finarelli 1b`4`1`2`2

Bean ss-3b`4`1`1`0

Sholtis rf`4`0`2`2

Bucholtz c`2`0`0`0

T.Jones lf`2`1`0`0

J.Jones p`1`0`0`0

Jenkins`1`0`1`0

Smith 2b`0`0`0`0

Wallace p-2b`3`2`1`0

Totals`29`8`9`8

Northwest`AB`R`H`BI

Sorber p-3b`5`1`2`1

Garcia cf`4`2`1`0

Cavuto`5`1`2`2

Deiter`0`1`0`0

Moyer 1b`3`0`1`0

Noss ss`3`0`1`0

Parnell lf`4`0`0`0

Dietz rf`4`0`0`1

Fox c`1`0`0`0

Bau c`1`2`0`0

Wilson 3b-p`3`0`3`2

Totals`33`7`10`6

Lake-Lehman`140`021`0 — 8

Northwest`000`034`0 — 7

2B — S.Finarelli, Wilson.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wallace (W)`4.0`3`0`0`2`10

J.Jones`1.1`4`6`4`2`0

Naugle`0.2`3`1`1`1`1

G.Finarelli (S)`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

Northwest`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sorber (L)`5.0`7`7`7`5`5

Wilson`2.0`2`1`1`3`0

Holy Redeemer 10, Wyoming Seminary 4

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Donovan lf`4`1`2`0

Spera cf`3`1`1`0

Vodzak c`3`1`1`1

Vought 1b`2`0`0`1

Evans ss-p`2`0`2`0

Finlay dh`4`0`0`0

Flory rf`1`0`0`0

Comitz rf`0`0`0`1

Kraus p-2b`3`0`1`0

Aiello 3b-p`4`1`1`0

Totals`26`4`8`3

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`4`1`3`4

Revitt lf`0`0`0`0

Quaglia ss`1`1`0`0

Hurst ss`1`0`0`0

Coyne p-ss`0`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`1`0

McDermott c`0`0`0`0

Kopec cf`3`1`1`1

Morgan cf`0`0`0`0

DiMauro p`3`1`0`1

Koons p`0`0`0`0

C.Maciejczyk 1b`2`2`1`1

O’Haire 1b`1`0`0`0

Gryboski 2b`2`1`0`0

Rosen 2b`0`0`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`4`1`1`1

Matlock 3b`0`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`1`2`1`1

Magda rf`1`0`1`1

Totals`26`10`9`10

Wyoming Seminary`000`040`0 — 4

Holy Redeemer`224`200`x — 10

2B — Colin Whitman 3, Cole Whitman.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus (L)`2.1`5`7`7`3`2

Evan`0.1`1`1`1`3`1

Aiello`3.1`3`2`2`3`2

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DiMauro (W)`3.0`2`0`0`2`2

Koons`1.0`2`0`0`1`1

Griffin`0.2`2`4`4`4`1

Coyne`1.0`0`0`0`3`0

Mazzarella`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Schultz`1.0`1`0`0`0`2

Berwick 6, Crestwood 4

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`5`0`1`0

Sult 3b`4`0`1`0

Rinehimer 1b-p`3`1`1`0

James 1b`0`1`0`0

Lonczynski 2b`3`1`2`0

Evensen c`3`1`2`1

Peters rf`3`1`2`1

Phillips 1b`4`1`1`2

Uram lf`3`0`0`0

DiPippa ss`4`0`1`2

Totals`32`6`11`6

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`5`0`1`0

Wright ss`4`0`1`0

Moratori 1b`4`1`1`0

Stortz c`4`0`2`0

Dean p`4`0`1`0

Litchkoski p`0`0`0`0

Czapla cf`4`1`1`1

Miller rf`3`0`2`1

Lomerson lf`2`0`1`0

Makowski`1`0`0`1

Wanchisen`1`0`0`0`0

Keil 3b`3`0`1`0

Greenburg`0`1`0`0

Casarella`0`1`0`0

Totals`35`4`9`3

Berwick`005`100`0 — 6

Crestwood`000`002`2 — 4

2B — Phillips, Stortz, Miller.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guerriero (W)`5.2`7`2`0`1`4

Rinehimer`1.1`4`2`2`0`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean (L)`2.2`7`5`5`3`3

Litchkoski`2.1`2`1`1`2`4

Duffy`2.0`2`0`0`0`5