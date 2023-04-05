🔊 Listen to this

Rodolfo Duran helped put an emphatic end to the RailRiders’ first slump of the season.

The catcher drove in five runs, reached base four times and was a triple short of the cycle to lift Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a 7-4 win at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Duran crushed a three-run homer to left to get things started in the top of the second, and the RailRiders never trailed to snap a three-game losing skid.

He wasn’t done. Duran added an RBI single in the third and doubled home another run in the seventh.

Billy McKinney went 3-for-4 with a double while Elijah Dunham (RBI), Oswald Peraza and Willie Calhoun all added two hits apiece.

Making his first Triple-A appearance, Aaron McGarity picked up the win in relief. He took over for starter Randy Vazquez, who departed in the fifth inning after allowing three runs on eight hits.

Greg Weissert came on to get the final four outs for the save, striking out three.

It was the first loss of the season for the IronPigs, who got home runs from Jim Haley and Weston Wilson. The six-game series continues at 6:45 p.m. today in Allentown.