Lack of firepower has been one of the Penguins’ biggest issues this season. On Wednesday, a shutout loss formally ended their shot at reaching the playoffs.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton suffered a 5-0 defeat to Charlotte at Mohegan Sun Arena, eliminating the Penguins from the postseason race. With five games remaining, the Penguins are 12 points behind Hartford for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division.

It was the sixth straight loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, which entered the day tied for 31st in scoring out of 32 AHL teams with 178 goals. But it was the first time all season the Penguins were shut out.

Any drama was quickly extinguished by the Checkers, who scored on their first shot of the game and led 2-0 in the first six minutes on goals by Zac Dalpe and Cameron Morrison.

Connor Bunnaman made it 3-0 just 1:12 into the second period and Lucas Carlsson added another goal early in the third. Calle Sjalin closed out the scoring with 1:15 remaining.

The Penguins couldn’t generate much of anything against Charlotte and goalie Jean-Francois Berube, mustering just five shots in the second period and 21 for the game.

Penguins goalie Dustin Tokarski finished with 27 saves on 32 shots.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has one game left at Mohegan Sun Arena this season, hosting Charlotte again for the finale on April 15.