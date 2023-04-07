🔊 Listen to this

Two early home runs had the RailRiders trying to claw their way back all night. In the eighth inning, they finally broke through.

Oswald Peraza’s RBI double tied the game and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went ahead thanks to an error and a hit batter with the bases loaded to rally past Lehigh Valley for a 4-2 win on Thursday in Allentown.

Down 2-0 after four innings courtesy of solo shots by Dalton Guthrie and Vimael Machin, the RailRiders (3-3) got a run back in the fifth on a single by Jose Godoy.

Still trailing 2-1 in the eighth, Peraza tied it with his first double of the season, then scored the winning run thanks to a Scott Kingery error. Michael Hermosillo added an insurance run when he was plunked with the bases loaded.

With star reliever Greg Weissert getting a rest, Nick Ramirez came on for the save in the ninth and erased a leadoff single with a strikeout and a double play to end it.

Matt Krook pitched three innings of one-hit ball to earn the win in relief of Ryan Weber, who struck out six in four innings.

The IronPigs (3-2) were held to just four hits.

The six-game series continues at 7:05 p.m. Friday before closing with a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.