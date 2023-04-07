🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West used a balanced attack to score in every inning in a 16-5 victory over Crestwood in five innings Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Kristen Austra was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI for the Spartans. Adyson Kosakowski was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and four runs scored. Madison Austra finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs. Kyla Hand was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Katherine Seip tripled and scored three times. Rylee Geffert also had a triple and an RBI.

Madison Mendrzycki had a triple and an RBI for Crestwood. Brooke Lenahan doubled.

Tunkhannock 21, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Paige Marabell hit two grand slams in Tunkhannock’s 20-run first inning as the Tigers won in three innings.

Kaya Hannon pitched three perfect innings and struck out six. She also had a double. Elle McNeff had a double and two RBI. Emily Patton and McKenzie Hannon had two RBI each.

Hazleton Area 17, Dallas 8

Down 7-1 after four innings, Hazleton Area used an eight-run sixth as part of a comeback victory.

Hazleton Area hitting throughout the lineup. Madison Forsythe was 4-for-5 with a triple, double and four runs scored. Lauren Daniels was 3-for-5 with three runs. Kelsie Peters was 3-for-5 with a double and two runs.

Makenna Balay doubled and drove in five runs. Olivia Williams finished 3-for-5 with four RBI. Winning pitcher Ashley Seiwell helped her own cause by going 4-for-5 with three RBI.

Dallas’ Victoria Spaciano was 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI. Jade Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Jordan Porasky had two singles.

North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 0

Ameilia Bell threw a no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, as North Pocono won in five innings.

Ella Salak had a home run for North Pocono.

BASEBALL

MMI Prep 9, Wyoming Area 8

MMI Prep scored three runs in the top of the seventh as the Preppers rallied to defeat Wyoming Area.

John Drobnock pitched 4.1 innings of relief to pick up the win. Zack Yenchko was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Andy Burns had two RBI.

Jack Mathis was 2-for-4 with a double for Wyoming Area. Brady Noone and Cameron Moser each had two hits. Andrew Lucas doubled and had two RBI. The Warriors outhit Prep 13-6.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 23, North Pocono 10

Isabella Caporuscio scored 12 goals and had a pair of assists for Crestwood. Julia Glowacki added three goals and five assists. Grace Pasternick also had three goals.

North Pocono’s Amaya Monacelli reach 100 career goals as she scored seven times.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

King’s splits with Lyco

Brennan Schneider drove in the winning run in the nightcap as King’s defeated Lycoming 3-2. Lycoming won the opener 5-4 in eight innings.

Chase Yochem was 2-for-3 with two RBI in the second game. Nick Ciszak scored twice.

Ciszak and Richards had two RBI apiece in the first game.

SOFTBALL

Wilkes splits twinbill

Lauren DeMarco struck out 12 and Nicole Howell scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh as Wilkes defeated FDU-Florham 1-0 in the second game.

FDU-Florham won the opener 7-4. Nicole O’Rourke had two doubles for Wilkes.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Valley West 16, Crestwood 5 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`0`1`0

Snyder c`1`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`2`0`0`0

Butler 3b`3`1`1`0

Lenahan p-2b`2`1`1`0

Mendrzycki rf`3`1`1`1

Lomerson lf`2`1`0`0

Mitchell 1b`3`1`1`1

Richards cf`2`0`0`1

Pisano cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`20`5`5`3

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`3`1`0

Yurko lf`2`4`2`1

Kosakowski cf`3`4`3`3

M.Austra c`3`2`2`2

Hand ss`4`1`2`2

K.Austra 3b`3`1`3`4

Geffert 2b`3`0`1`1

Mena`4`0`2`1

Yenalevitch p`2`1`0`0

Totals`27`16`16`14

Crestwood`032`00 — 5

Wyo. Valley West`524`5x — 16

2B — Lenahan, Hand, K.Austra, Kosakowski. 3B — Mendrzycki, Seip, Geffert.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`2.2`9`8`8`3`3

Wisniewski`1.1`7`7`7`3`1

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (W)`5`5`5`2`5`5

Tunkhannock 21, Wilke-Barre Area 0 (4 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Keating lf`1`0`0`0

Burke 2b`1`0`0`0

Selesky cf`1`0`0`0

Martin 1b`1`0`0`0

Eddy 3b`1`0`0`0

Mazurek`1`0`0`0

Martin p`1`0`0`0

McGuiness c`1`0`0`0

Santiago ss`1`0`0`0

Totals`9`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K.Hannon p`2`1`1`1

McNeff 2b`2`3`1`2

Keeney 2b`1`1`0`0

Wood 1b`2`3`1`0

Fenton 1b-rf`1`2`0`0

Marabell c`3`2`3`9

Dana 3b-1b`0`0`0`0

Karp rf`3`1`1`1

Van Ness 3b`3`2`1`1

Patton ss`3`2`2`2

M.Hannon lf`3`1`2`2

Richter lf`0`0`0`0

King rf-3b`0`0`0`0

James cf`2`2`1`1

Sobeck cf`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`21`13`19

Wilkes-Barre Area`000 — 0

Tunkhannock(20)10 -21

2B — K.Hannon, McNeff. HR — Marabell 2.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (L)`2`13`21`4`5`2

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`3`0`0`0`0`6

Hazleton Area 17, Dallas 8

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`5`2`3`1

Daniels 3b`5`3`3`1

Forsythe ss`5`4`4`1

Balay 1b`5`2`2`5

Williams cf`5`2`3`4

Klesh cf`0`0`0`0

Hoffman rf`3`2`1`0

Swiech rf`1`0`0`0

Seiwell p`5`1`4`3

Flaim`0`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`5`0`0`0

Lagowy lf`3`1`0`0

Fisher`1`0`0`0

Totals`43`17`20`15

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Fostock 2b`4`1`1`0

Spaciano ss`3`1`2`4

Cruz p`4`0`0`0

Maier cf`4`1`1`0

Porasky 3b`4`1`2`0

Riley c`3`1`1`0

Smith rf`4`1`2`2

Antall 1b`3`0`1`0

Smacchi lf`3`1`1`0

Totals`32`8`11`6

Hazleton Area`001`038`5 — 17

Dallas`001`601`0 — 8

2B — Peters, Forsythe, Balay, Williams, Smith, Smacchi. 3B — Forsythe, Forstock. HR — Spaciano.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`7`11`8`8`4`4

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`7`20`17`15`0`3

North Pocono 10, Nanticoke Area 0 (5 inn.)

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

O’Donnell cf`4`3`4`1

Charles lf`2`1`0`0

Salak lf`1`1`1`2

Burch 3b`4`1`0`0

Mastillo ss`3`0`0`0

Guse ss`1`0`0`0

Lynch 2b`3`1`2`0

Tanfield`3`1`2`0

Bentler c`1`0`0`0

Hannon c`1`0`0`0

Dymek rf`2`0`0`0

Battle rf`1`1`0`0

Whiteford 1b`3`1`1`2

Totals`29`10`10`5

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`2`0`0`0

Johnson 2b`2`0`0`0

Nice p`2`0`0`0

Heffron cf`2`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`1`0`0`0

Muhammad lf`1`0`0`0

Clark lf-rf`1`0`0`0

Corkel rf`1`0`0`0

Smith c`1`0`0`0

Galarza`1`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`0`0`0`0

Hockenbury`1`0`0`0

Emel 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`0`0

North Pocono`310`06 — 10

Nanticoke Area`000`00 — 0

2B — O’Donnell, Lynch. HR — Salak.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bell (W)`5`0`0`0`1`7

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`5`10`10`0`1`4

BASEBALL

MMI Prep 9, Wyoming Area 8

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`2`1`1`2

Williams 3b`3`0`0`1

Yenchko p-cf`4`0`3`3

Pesotine`5`0`0`0

Witner c`2`0`0`1

Kranyak 2b`3`0`1`1

McDermott rf`4`1`1`0

Drobnock 1b-p`2`1`0`0

Pantages cf`1`3`0`0

Pedri cr`0`1`0`0

Frask cr`0`2`0`0

Totals`26`9`6`8

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis ss`4`0`2`1

B.Noone 3b-2b`2`2`2`1

C.Noone 2b-p`3`0`1`0

Novakowski 1b`3`2`1`0

Layland c`3`0`1`1

Moser rf`4`1`2`1

Lucas`3`0`1`2

Colarusso`1`0`1`1

Delucca cf`3`1`1`0

Rusinchak lf`4`1`1`0

Morgan cr`0`1`0`0

Crane cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`8`13`7

MMI Prep`031`002`3 — 9

Wyoming Area`410`021`0 — 8

2B — Lucas, Mathis.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenchko`2.2`8`5`5`6`2

Drobnock (W)`4.1`5`3`3`2`4

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin`3`2`4`3`4`5

Rusinchak`2`1`2`2`3`3

C.Noone (L)`2`3`3`2`2`5