Jack Herron and Matt Swartz each scored five goals as the Wyoming Seminary boys lacrosse team used a dominant first quarter to earn a 20-7 victory over Dallas on Friday.

The Blue Knights led 11-0 after one quarter and took an 18-2 lead into halftime. Jack Leahy added three goals and an assist while Xavier Beaulac (three assists) and Jack Higgins both scored twice.

Thomas Iskra, Zack Kyle and Sal Aita rounded out the scoring for Seminary. Quinn Kelly got the win in net.

Jack Fleury topped the Mountaineers with two goals. LJ Long, Anderson Leo (two assists), Noah Greco, Will Filali and Andrew Machulsky all had a goal apiece.

Delaware Valley 18, Crestwood 3

The Warriors prevailed in a battle of undefeated teams as Peyton LaRocco figured in on 10 goals by scoring six and setting up four others. Brady Quinn (two assists) and Paulie Weinrich each scored four times while Xander Kelly added three goals.

Connor Gaughan made 16 saves in the win.

The Comets got two goals from Noah Schultz with Brendan Dennis also scoring. Jason Swank had an assist and Ethan Zabroski made 15 saves.

SOFTBALL

Dallas 16, Wyoming Seminary 4

Victoria Spaciano smacked two home runs and finished with five RBI to power the Mountaineers to a five-inning win over the Blue Knights.

Jade Smith and Julia Antall also homered for Dallas, which got hits from eight different players. Jordon Porasky struck out seven in the win.

Emily Brown homered and drove in three runs for Seminary.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

MU sweeps twinbill

Elizabeth Kelly hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete a five-run rally to lift Misericordia to a 12-11 win and a doubleheader sweep over Stevens.

After taking the opener, 8-1, the Cougars rallied in each of the last three innings to stay alive in the nightcap to win their seventh straight.

Alexa McHugh struck out six over five innings in the opener and Gianna Russo had three hits and drove in two runs.

Nicole Elliott hit a two-run homer and Emma Griffin had two hits.

Elliott, Kaitlin Redling and Brianna Burd all homered in the nightcap.

Jennifer Milisits got two outs in the top of the eighth to earn her first collegiate win in relief.

BASEBALL

Cougars’ streak hits 9

Misericordia ran its win streak to nine with a doubleheader sweep at Stevens.

The Cougars won 4-2, 3-1 to improve to 22-5 overall and 11-2 in the MAC Freedom.

Derrick Vosburg had three hits and two RBI in the opener and Joe Comins had two hits, including a solo homer.

David McCurry struck out six and allowed just two hits to earn the complete game win.

In the nightcap, Steve Rinda struck out nine in five innings to earn the win and Max Oliver got a strikeout with two runners on to notch a save.

Connor Maryniak hit a two-run homer and Garrett McIlhenney had two hits.

Delaware Valley 13, Wilkes 3

The host Aggies broke things open with four runs over the third and fourth innings to win the opener of a weekend MAC Freedom series against the Colonels.

Chase Vrabel, AJ Brosious and Zack Luksic all had RBI singles in the first five innings as Wilkes trailed 7-3. The Aggies put an exclamation point on the win by tacking on five runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Darren Kerdesky finished 3-for-4 for Wilkes while Luksic and Vrabel had two apiece.

TENNIS

Cougars fall at Stevens

Both Misericordia squads went on the road to face Stevens with the women losing 7-2 and the men suffering a 9-0 sweep.

In women’s play, Brianna Pizzano led the Cougars with a win at No. 1 singles while teaming with Emily Brecker for a victory at No. 1 doubles.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Dallas 16, Wyoming Seminary 4

Wyo. Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo`1`1`0`0

Skoranski`3`1`0`0

Brown`2`1`1`3

Kelly`3`0`1`0

Finley`3`0`1`0

Holodick`3`0`0`0

Richardson`3`0`0`0

Fasula`1`1`0`0

Wright`2`0`1`0

Totals`21`4`4`3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Fostock`4`3`1`0

Spaciano`3`3`2`5

Cruz`3`2`1`0

Maier`2`1`1`1

Porasky`2`2`1`0

Riley`3`1`2`2

Szuch`1`0`0`0

Smith`2`1`1`2

Yoder`1`0`0`0

Antall`2`2`1`1

Wolfe`1`0`0`0

Smacchi`1`0`0`0

Nichols`1`1`0`0

Totals`26`16`10`11

Wyo. Seminary` `300`10 — 4

Dallas` `371`14 — 16

2B — Riley; 3B — Fostock; HR — Brown, Spaciano 2, Smith, Antall

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`1.2`4`11`9`7`0

Ritondo`3.1`6`5`5`1`4

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Porasky (W)`5.0`4`4`3`2`7