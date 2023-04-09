🔊 Listen to this

Justin Spencer twirled a gem and the Nanticoke Area bats came alive late to break open a scoreless game en route to a 3-1 win over Hanover Area at PNC Field on Saturday.

Spencer earned the win with a complete game two-hitter. He allowed just one unearned run, walked one and struck out 12 batters.

After Hanover Area’s Collin Klein was able to match Spencer through five scoreless innings, the Trojans broke the game open with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Jay Shemanski and Trentyn Harter each drove in a run from the heart of the Nanticoke order.

Nick Shiel drove in Hanover’s lone run in the top of the seventh inning, knocking home teammate Jake Vigorito.

Tunkhannock 8, Mountain View 6

A five-run fourth inning powered Tunkhannock to a non-conference victory.

Trailing by a run heading into the home half of the fourth, the Tigers pushed five runs across to take the lead and held on over the last three innings to pick up the win.

The Tigers’ offense was led by Charlie Welles, who drove in four of Tunkhannock’s eight runs. Collin Gregory had two hits and a pair of RBI.

Mountain View’s Bronson Kilmer and Carter Bain drove in five combined runs for the Eagles.

MMI Prep 18, CMVT 3

The Preppers scored nine runs in each of the first two frames for a three-inning non-conference victory.

MMI’s top-of-the-order punch of Andrew Burns and Heath Williams drove in six runs total and scored four themselves. Williams and Burns also combined to throw three innings with no earned runs.

Josh Witner drove in four runs, and he along with Michael Kranyak and Ty McDermott each had multi-hit days for MMI.

Valley View 16, Wyoming Area 6

Lively Valley View bats and six errors in the field doomed Wyoming Area in a six-inning non-conference loss.

The Cougars scored in every inning, including a seven-spot in the bottom of the fifth to effectively put the game away. Valley View had 12 hits on the day, and benefited from the Warriors’ miscues to end the game in the sixth.

Tyler Scoblick drove in six runs for Valley View, and was one of 10 different Cougars to get a hit.

Jack Mathis hit a home run for the Warriors, while Jeremy Layland and Cameron Moser had two hits and an RBI apiece.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 3, North Pocono 2

Gianna Adams struck out 12 batters as the Patriots were able to hold on for a non-conference win.

After North Pocono took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Pittston Area was able to tack on a run in the third and two more in the fifth to put themselves ahead.

The Patriots had 12 hits, with Ava Callahan providing three of them and driving in a run.

Ainsley O’Donnell did much of the damage for the Trojanettes offensively, with three hits and a run driven in.

Tunkhannock 11, Pleasant Valley 0

Kaya Hannon pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts, and McKenzie Hannon launched a home run as Tunkhannock earned a five-inning shutout in non-conference action.

McKenzie Hannon’s homer was the centerpiece of a 12-hit, 11-run performance by the Tigers offense. Kaya Hannon added three hits on top of her performance in the circle.

In total, eight different Tunkhannock players had hits and eight players came around to score.

The lone hit for Pleasant Valley was a double off the bat of Brianca Pridham.

Northampton 12, Hazleton Area 5

A strong start from Northampton was too much for Hazleton Area to overcome in a non-conference loss.

Northampton scored six runs in the first two innings and led the rest of the way. Hannah Duerr provided the fireworks, hitting a home run and driving in three runs total.

Ava Cascario had four hits and three RBI. Emma Fraley earned the win in the circle for Northampton.

Kelsie Peters had two hits, including a triple, for the Cougars. Madison Forsythe drove in a pair of runs.

Elk Lake 6, Wyoming Area 0

A strong performance from Elk Lake pitcher Amanda Voll silenced the Wyoming Area bats and left them on the wrong end of a shutout.

Voll threw a complete game and only allowed three hits, walking one batter and striking out seven. She was also Elk Lake’s most productive player at the plate, driving in four runs.

Wyoming Area’s hits came from Kayla Leo, Jocelyn Williams and Olivia Allen. Alexa Gasek struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run in the loss as Wyoming Area was hindered in the field by six errors.

BOYS LACROSSE

Easton 11, Delaware Valley 10

Delaware Valley led at half but was ultimately unable to hold on for a win over Easton. A 4-0 edge in the third quarter was the difference maker, as Easton was able to take a one-goal leas and hold onto it in the final quarter.

Delaware Valley was led by a strong performance from Peyton LaRocco, who led all scorers with four goals and added three assists, as well. Warrior goalie Connor Gaughan made 19 saves in the loss.

Easton had three hat tricks to boost them to the win: Sean Wilson, Cael Disora and Matt Deliso each scored three goals for the Red Rovers.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Wilkes earns split

The Colonels picked up a 4-1 win in the first game, but fell 2-0 in extra innings in the second game as Wilkes split with Delaware Valley.

Ryan Johnston blasted a two-run home run to lead the Colonels in the first game.

In the second game, Delaware Valley used two singles, a sacrifice fly and a double in the top of the eighth inning to take a 2-0 lead after seven scoreless innings posted by both teams’ pitching staffs.

Wilkes starter Tony Molitoris threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out seven.

H.S. BASEBALL

Tunkhannock 8, Mountain View 6

Mountain View`AB`R`H`BI

Bradford`4`1`1`0

Cameron`3`2`1`0

Jagger`3`1`2`0

Kilmer`4`2`2`2

C. Bain`3`0`1`3

C. Holtsmaster`3`0`0`0

T. Holtsmaster`3`0`0`0

H. Bain`3`0`0`0

Geofors`3`0`1`0

Totals`29`6`8`5

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown`4`1`2`0

Munley`3`2`1`0

Paduck`1`2`0`1

Welles`3`1`1`4

Roxby`4`1`0`0

Gregory`3`0`2`2

Kozlansky`2`0`1`1

Volker`3`0`0`0

DeMarco`3`1`2`0

Totals`26`8`9`8

Mountain View`004 `020`0 — 6

Tunkhannock`300 `500`x — 8

2B — Kilmer, Welles.

Mountain View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kilmer`1.2`4`3`3`2`4

Jagger (L)`1.2`3`4`4`2`1

C. Bain`2.2`2`1`0`1`1

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck`2.0`1`0`0`0`4

Volker (W)`2.1`6`6`2`3`0

Roxby`1.2`1`0`0`1`3

Brown`1.0`0`0`0`0`3

MMI Prep 18, CMVT 3

CMVT`AB`R`H`BI

Haught`2`0`0`0

Kline`2`0`1`2

Tomlinson`0`0`0`0

Miller`2`0`0`0

Muchler`2`0`0`0

Kocher`1`1`0`0

Snyder`1`1`1`0

Cram`2`0`0`0

Strish`0`1`0`0

Bracey`1`0`0`0

Totals`13`3`2`2

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns`2`3`2`4

Williams`2`1`1`2

Yenchko`1`2`0`0

Pesotine`2`1`1`0

Radzwich`0`1`0`0

Witner`3`0`2`4

Kranyak`2`2`2`3

McDermott`3`2`2`2

Drobnock`2`2`0`0

Pantages`1`1`0`0

Frash`0`1`0`0

Pedri`0`2`0`0

Totals`18`18`10`15

CMVT` ` `030 — 3

MMI Prep` ` `99x — 18

2B — Kline, Pesotine, Williams, Burns, Kraynak.

CMVT`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Tomlinson (L)`0.1`3`8`8`5`0

Muchler`1.2`7`10`1`2`1

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (W)`2.0`2`3`0`4`2

Burns`1.0`0`0`0`1`2

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 1

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez`2`0`0`0

Klein`3`0`0`0

Hummer`2`0`0`0

Fuller`3`0`0`0

Vigorito`3`1`0`0

Fallon`3`0`1`0

Seriani`3`0`0`0

Schiel`3`0`0`1

Bohineski`3`0`1`0

Totals`25`1`2`1

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski`2`1`0`0

Spencer`2`0`1`0

Wozniak`2`1`0`0

Shemanski`2`0`1`1

Harter`3`0`1`1

D. Shemanski`3`0`0`0

Miller`2`0`0`0

Higgins`2`0`0`0

Stachowiak`2`1`2`0

Totals`20`3`5`2

Hanover Area`000`000`1 — 1

Nanticoke Area`000`003`x — 3

2B — Fallon, Harter.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Klein (L)`5.2`5`3`3`1`3

Martinez`0.1`0`0`0`0`10

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (W)`7.0`2`1`0`1`12

Valley View 16, Wyoming Area 6

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Mathis`4`1`1`1

B. Noone`3`1`0`0

C. Noone`3`1`1`0

Novakowski`2`1`0`0

Layland`3`0`2`1

Moser`3`0`2`1

Colarusso`2`0`0`0

Delucca`2`0`1`0

Rusinchak`3`1`1`0

Morgan`0`0`0`0

Stepanski`0`1`0`0

Donati`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`6`8`3

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

L. McConnell`3`0`1`2

Ancherani`0`1`0`0

Rissinger`4`2`1`0

Cwalinski`2`4`1`1

Turlip`3`1`1`1

Scoblick`5`1`2`6

Andino`4`0`1`2

B. McConnell`3`2`0`0

Karsnak`2`0`1`0

Daiute`2`2`2`0

Reese`3`1`1`0

Chilek`1`2`1`0

Totals`32`16`12`12

Wyoming Area` `003`021 — 6

Valley View` `211`273 — 16

2B — Moser, Noone, Rusinchak, Scoblick, Andino. HR — Mathis.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Little (L)`4.1`7`8`3`3`3

Mathis`0.1`0`4`4`4`1

Rusinchak`1.0`5`4`1`0`2

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick`2.1`4`3`3`2`4

Greenburg (W)`3.2`4`3`0`1`2

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 3, North Pocono 2

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

O’Donnell`3`1`3`1

Charles`3`0`0`0

Lynch`2`0`1`0

Burch`3`0`0`0

Mastillo`3`0`1`0

Tanfield`3`0`0`0

Salak`2`0`0`0

Bell`0`1`0`0

Battle`3`0`0`0

Whiteford`3`0`0`0

Totals`25`2`5`1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth`3`1`0`0

Adams`4`0`2`0

Giardina`4`1`1`0

Callahan`4`0`3`1

Antal`4`1`1`0

Herbert`3`0`1`1

Gorzowski`3`0`2`0

Hintze`3`0`2`1

Mehal`1`0`0`0

Stephenson`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`3`12`3

North Pocono`100`000`1 — 2

Pittston Area`001 `020`x — 3

3B — O’Donnell.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Salak (L)`6.0`3`3`12`1`5

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`7.0`2`1`5`2`12

Tunkhannock 11, Pleasant Valley 0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K. Hannon`4`1`3`0

McNeff`3`2`2`0

Wood`2`0`1`1

Keeney`0`1`0`0

Marabell`3`0`1`2

Huff`3`0`1`1

Karp`0`1`0`0

Van Ness`3`2`1`2

Patton`2`2`1`0

M. Hannon`3`1`2`5

James`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`11`12`11

Pleasant Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Krock`2`0`0`0

Worden`1`0`0`0

K. Getz`1`0`0`0

L. Borger`2`0`0`0

Valenzuela`2`0`0`0

Pridham`2`0`1`0

Ratti`1`0`0`0

D. Getz`2`0`0`0

Telles`2`0`0`0

A. Borger`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`1`0

Tunkhannock` `012 `17 — 11

Pleasant Valley` `000 `00 — 0

2B — McNeff, K. Hannon, Pridham. 3B — Patton. HR — M. Hannon

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K. Hannon (W)`5.0`1`0`0`2`6

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K. Getz (L)`5.0`12`11`10`1`3

Northampton 12, Hazleton Area 5

Northampton`AB`R`H`BI

Makovsky`4`2`3`2

Cascario`5`3`4`3

Duerr`4`1`2`3

Fraley`1`1`0`1

Fisher`5`0`2`1

Yellin`4`1`2`1

Steirer`3`0`0`0

Sugra`2`0`0`0

Coulburn`5`2`2`0

Eberts`3`2`1`0

Barber`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`12`16`11

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters`4`2`2`0

Daniels`4`1`1`1

Forsythe`3`0`1`2

Balay`4`1`2`1

Williams`4`0`0`0

Seiwell`2`0`1`0

Hoffman`4`0`1`0

Mummey`2`0`0`0

Sharkey`1`0`0`0

Lagowy`3`1`1`0

Swiech`1`0`0`0

Totals`32`5`9`4

Northampton`240 `105`0 — 12

Hazleton Area`002 `300`0 — 5

2B — Cascario, Fisher, Forsythe, Lagowy, Balay. 3B — Peters. HR — Duerr.

Northampton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fraley (W)`7.0`9`5`3`3`8

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (L)`2.0`7`6`6`4`1

Williams`5.0`9`6`6`3`0

Elk Lake 6, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski`3`0`0`0

Leo`3`0`1`0

Williams`3`0`1`0

Janeski`2`0`0`0

Gasek`3`0`0`0

Scripkunas`3`0`0`0

Hallman`3`0`0`0

Allen`2`0`1`0

Gaylord`2`0`0`0

Haddock`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`3`0

Elk Lake`AB`R`H`BI

Weaver`3`2`0`0

Traver`4`2`2`0

Lord`4`0`1`1

Voll`4`0`2`4

Johns`4`0`0`0

Kerr`3`0`0`0

Keeney`2`0`1`0

Horn`3`0`0`0

Howell`3`2`2`0

Shingler`0`0`0`0

Powers`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`6`8`5

Wyoming Area`000 `000`0 — 0

Elk Lake`210 `201`x — 6

2B — Allen, Lord.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`6.0`8`6`1`2`7

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Voll`7.0`3`0`0`1`7