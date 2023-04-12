🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating set the school record in the 1,600 run as the Warriors defeated Hanover Area 130-17 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference girls track.

Keating ran the race in 4:59.7. She also won the 800 and 3,200 events.

Taylor Gashi also posted three wins for Wyoming Area. She won the 100, triple jump and high jump. Bianca Pizano won the long jump and javelin competitions. Ella McKernan won both hurdles races.

Hazleton Area 97, Berwick 53

Ten different Cougars won events for Hazleton Area.

Berwick’s Cecilia Isenburg was the only multiple winner with victories in the high jump, javelin and discuss.

BOYS TRACK

Wyoming Area 114, Hanover Area 36

Drew Mruk won the javelin, shot put and discus for Wyoming Area. The defending Class 2A state champ in the javelin had a throw of 170-7, nearly 34 feet better than second place.

Ethan Chaffin won the 200 and 400 races for Hanover Area.

Hazleton Area 102, Berwick 48

Matthew Cusatis won four events for Hazleton Area. The West Point football recruit was victorious in the 100, triple jump, high jump and long jump.

Franklin Ritz added wins in the 800 and 1,600. Joe Mazaika won both hurdles events.

Berwick’s Jayden Harrison won the discuss and shot put.

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 17, Abington Heights 3

Peyton LaRocco scored six goals and added a pair of assists for Delaware Valley.

Noah Rabolli (3 g, 4 a), Xander Kelly (2 g) and Brady Quinn (4 g, 2 a) also had big games for the Warriors.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 21, Pittston Area 3

Julia Glowacki had four goals and three assists for Crestwood.

Hannah Ziegler scored five times and had an assist. Isabella Caporuscio scored four times and had an assist.

Jess Ostrowski scored two goals and Ashlynn Selden added another for Pittston Area.

Abington Heights 10, Lake-Lehman 5

Caly Yankow scored five goals and Allie Rothenberger and Bella DeRiffi added two each for Abington Heights.

Giada Ward, Ava Greene, Marissa Brdaric, Callie Dieffenbacher and Rachel Galasso scored for Lehman. Evelyn Blache had an assist. Jessie Meehan made 15 saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Berwick 0

Delaware Valley won by scores of 25-10, 25-21, 25-10.

Top players for Berwick were Blaze Croop (6 kills, 5 digs), Brock Seely (6 digs), Jayden Powell (2 blocks) and Jackson Matash (4 digs).

Lake-Lehman 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

Lake-Lehman wonby scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-8 to sweep Wyoming Valley West.

Nick Major led the Black Knights with 12 kills and four aces. Tanner Yanchick had five kills, and Mike Battin added 15 assists in the victory.

Tunkhannock 3, Crestwood 0

The Tigers won 25-22, 25-22, 25-15.

Brady Slacktish led Tunkhannock with 14 kills and 14 digs. Shane Macko had 13 kills and 13 digs. Marcus Binner had 26 assists.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 13, Scranton 7

Brendan Gray had three hits and five RBI and Garrett McIlhenney hit a two-run homer as Misericordia ran its winning streak to 10 games.

Joe Comins drove in two runs and Derrick Vosburg and Brady Madden each scored five runs.

Max Oliver scattered seven hits over five innings to earn the win.

William Patterson 6, Wilkes 3

William Patterson scored three times in the fifth inning to defeat Wilkes.

Mike Show was 2-for-2 and scored two runs for Wilkes. Jake Cambria was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Todd Kolbicka, Max Alessi and Zack Luksic all had an RBI.

GOLF

King’s 333, Lycoming 369

On the par-70 Wyoming Valley Country Club course, Tyler Faux earned individual medalist honors as he carded a round of 79. JP Gilroy finished second with a score of 83 while Tyler Blanchard placed third with an 85.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia 3, Stevenson 2

Misericordia advanced to the MAC semifinals with a win at Stevenson.

Jackson Fehnel had a team-high 19 kills and Anthony DePalma had 18 kills and five blocks.

Gannon DeFrain had 47 assists and Alex Furlong had 16 digs. Fehnel and DePalma had 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

BOYS TENNIS

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyo. Valley West 0

Singles: William Hall (WS) def Jake McLaughlin 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ansareli Atabayev (WS) def Max Saparito 6-1, 6-0; 3. Yicheng Li (WS) def Aidan Connell 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Christopher Ramos/Pablo Casla (WS) def Peyton Sprague/David Longfoot 6-3, 6-3; 2. Robert Beletsky/Yixing Cai (WS) def George Hebda/Jake Navrocki 6-1, 6-2

Tunkhannock 3, Crestwood 2

Singles: 1. Zak Keiser (Tunk) def. Tommy Biscotti (CRE) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mark Holovacs (Tunk) def. Noah Ceklosky (CRE) 6-1, 6-1; 3. Aidan Edwards (Tunk) def. Scott Lenio (CRE) 2-6, 7-5, 6-0

Doubles: 1. Sean Rossi/Braiden Fallbright (CRE) def. Elijah Goglin/Jack King 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tyler Fueredi/Anthony Lettieri (CRE) def. Aidan Montross/Brian French 6-1, 4-6, (10-5).