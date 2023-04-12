🔊 Listen to this

Tunkhannock tore open a close game by scoring eight times in the sixth inning on the way to a 12-5 victory over Hazleton Area in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Tuesday.

Erin Van Ness was 3-f0r-5 with a double, three runs and two RBI to lead Tunkhannock’s 16-hit attack. Gabby Wood had a double, single and an RBI. Paige Marabell, Sydney Huff and McKenzie Hannon all had two RBI.

Lauren Daniels was 3-for-3 with three runs scored for Hazleton Area. Marissa Hoffman had two RBI.

Lake-Lehman 9, Crestwood 1

Hannah Chipego threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Lake-Lehman defeated Crestwood.

Chipego also had two RBI. Hailey Kline, Lucy Honeywell and Kirsten Finarelli all had doubles. Ava Hudak had two hits and an RBI.

Pittston Area 12, Dallas 0

Ava Callahan was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Pittston Area won in five innings.

Marina Antal homered and had two RBI for Pittston Area. Gianna Adams was 3-for-3 with two RBI. Gabby Gorzkowski doubled and had two RBI.

Adams pitched a complete-game one-hitter, fanning 12.

Jordan Porasky had Dallas’ only hit.

BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 5, Wyoming Area 0

Brandon Wozniak struck out 10 and surrendered just two hits as Nanticoke Area shut out Wyoming Area.

Wozniak helped out his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the seventh to extend the Trojans’ lead.

Justin Spencer was 2-f0r-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Derek Shemanski doubled and Jay Shemanski had an RBI.

Cameron Moser and Matt Rusinchak had the only hits for Wyoming Area.

Hanover Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Caden Hummer had a double, single and two RBI as Hanover Area defeated MMI Prep.

Brett Martinez pitched six innings to pick up the win. He also had a triple.

Josh Witner had MMI’s only RBI. Zack Yenchko doubled.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 12, Hazleton Area 5

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K.Hannon p-rf`5`1`2`0

McNeff 2b`4`3`1`1

Wood 1b`5`1`2`1

Marabell c`2`2`1`2

Huff dh-lf`5`1`1`2

VanNess 3b`5`3`3`2

Patton ss`4`0`1`1

M.Hannon rf-p`4`1`2`2

Karp lf-rf`0`0`0`0

James cf`3`0`3`0

Totals`37`12`16`11

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`4`1`3`0

Daniels 3b`3`3`3`1

Forsythe ss`3`0`2`0

Balay 1b`4`0`1`1

Williams cf-p`4`0`1`0

Hoffman rf`4`0`1`2

Seiwell p-cf`4`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`3`0`0`0

Swiech lf`2`0`0`0

Lagowy lf`1`1`1`0

Totals`32`5`12`4

Tunkhannock`111`008`1 — 12

Hazleton Area`100`010`3 — 5

2B — Van Ness, Wood.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`6`8`2`2`1`9

M.Hannon`1`4`3`3`1`2

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (L)`6`14`11`3`2`2

Williams`1`2`1`0`0`1

Lake-Lehman 8, Crestwood 1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`0`0`0

Snyder c`3`0`0`0

Wisniewski 2b`3`0`0`0

Butler 3b`1`0`0`0

Lenahan p-2b`2`0`0`0

Daisey p `1`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`3`0`0`0

Mitchell 1b`2`1`0`0

Richards cf`1`0`0`0

Pisano cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`0`0

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss`3`2`1`1

Chipego p`4`1`1`2

Beyer 1b`3`0`0`0

Breslford 1b`1`0`0`0

Finarelli c`3`1`1`0

Hudak cf`4`0`2`1

G,Bucknavage lf`3`1`0`0

Shotwell lf`0`0`0`0

Honeywell 2b`1`1`1`1

Kline 3b`3`2`1`1

Yusko 3b`0`0`0`0

R.Bucknavage rf`1`1`0`1

Totals`26`9`7`7

Crestwood`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`054`000`x — 9

2B — Kline, Honeywell, Finarelli.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`2.1`4`5`3`1`1

Wisniewski`0.2`2`4`3`1`0

Daisey`3.0`1`0`0`2`1

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`7`0`1`0`5`13

Pittston Area 12, Dallas 0 (5 inn.)

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Spaciano ss`1`0`0`0

Cruz p`1`0`0`0

Comitz 1b`2`0`0`0

Maier cf“2`0`0`0

Porasky 3b`2`0`1`0

Antall dp`1`0`0`0

Riley ph`1`0`0`0

Atherholt lf`1`0`0`0

Smith ph`1`0`0`0

Smacchi rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`1`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`2`1`2`0

G.Callahan ph`1`1`1`0

Herbert ss`3`1`0`0

Colleran ph`1`0`1`1

Adams p`3`2`3`2

Giardina 2b`3`1`0`0

A.Callahan c`3`2`3`3

Antal 3b`3`2`1`2

Gorzkowski 1b`3`0`1`2

Mihalka rf“3`1`2`0

C.Hintze dp`2`1`0`0

Mehal ph`1`0`0`0

Li.Hintze fx`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`12`14`10

Dallas`000`00 – 0

Pittston Area`431`4x – 12

2B – Booth, A.Callahan, Gorzkowski. HR – Antal.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`3`10`8`2`1`2

Porasky`1`4`4`4`1`0

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`5`1`0`0`1`12

H.S. BASEBALL

Nanticoke Area 5, Wyoming Area 0

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski 1b`3`1`1`0

Spencer 3b`4`2`2`1

Wozniak p`3`1`2`2

J.Shemanski`4`0`1`1

Harter rf`4`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`3`0`1`0

Miller ss`3`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`3`0`1`0

Stachowiak cf`3`1`0`0

Fine cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`5`8`4

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

C.Noone 2b-p`2`0`0`0

B.Noone 1b-2b`3`0`0`0

Mathis ss`2`0`0`0

Moser rf-1b`3`0`1`0

Layland c`3`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Carlin p-dh`3`0`0`0

Delucca cf`3`0`0`0

Rusinchak lf`2`0`1`0

Stepanski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`2`0

Nanticoke Area`003`000`2 — 5

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

2B — D.Shemanski.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (W)`7`2`0`0`0`10

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carlin (L)`6.1`7`5`3`2`9

C.Noone`0.2`1`0`0`0`1

Hanover Area 4, MMI Prep 1

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez p-cf`4`0`1`0

Schiel ss`1`1`0`0

Fallon 2b`4`1`0`0

Fuller c`2`1`0`0

Vigorito 3b-p`3`1`1`1

Hummer rf-3b`4`0`2`2

Bohinski 1b`2`0`0`0

Vigorito`0`0`0`0

Serlani cf-rf`3`0`1`0

Ensleman lf`3`0`0`1

Totals`26`4`5`4

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`4`0`0`0

Williams 3b`4`0`0`0

Yanchko p-cf`3`1`1`0

Pesotine dh`3`0`0`0

Witner c`3`0`1`1

Kranyak 2b`3`0`0`0

McDermott rf`1`0`1`0

Drobnock 1b-p`3`0`1`0

Panatages cf-rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`1`4`1

Hanover Area`200`011`0 — 4

MMI Prep`000`001`0 — 1

2B — Hummer, Yenchko. 3B — Martinez

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martinez (W)`6`4`1`1`4`6

Vigorito (S)`1`0`0`0`1`0

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenchko (L)`4.2`3`3`0`6`7

Drobnock`2.1`2`1`0`4`2