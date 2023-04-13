🔊 Listen to this

The Berwick softball team tied the game in the fourth inning and then broke through in the bottom of the seventh to earn a 3-2 walk-off victory over Nanticoke Area on Wednesday.

Freshman Makayla Brown starred for the Bulldogs, striking out 14 while scattering seven hits and a walk for the win.

Nicole Yankowsky (double, RBI), Gianna Berlin (RBI) and Casey Carro had two hits apiece for Berwick.

Lilli Nice (two RBI) and Haylee Shotwell both had two hits with a triple for the Trojanettes.

Lake-Lehman 16, Hanover Area 0

Hannah Chipego and Gracie Bucknavage each pitched two innings of a four-inning perfect game, recording eight of the 12 outs via strikeout.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki tripled and drove in a run for the Black Knights.

BASEBALL

Berwick 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Bulldogs won a pitcher’s duel as John Guerriero and the Wolfpack’s James Bottger tossed matching three-hitters.

Guerriero struck out seven without a walk for the shutout victory. Bottger fanned 11 with three walks and also went the distance, with Berwick scratching out unearned runs in the second and third innings.

Matt Lonczynski doubled for Berwick and Ryan Novakowski doubled for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Tunkhannock 10, Crestwood 0

Aiden Paduck tossed a five-inning one-hitter, allowing just two baserunners and striking out six for the Tigers while going 3-for-4 with two RBI at the plate.

Charlie Welles doubled twice and drove in three runs. Andy Roxby had two RBI while Nick DeMarco added a double.

Nathan Stortz had the lone hit for the Comets.

Dallas, WVW suspended

Ten innings wasn’t enough to decide a game between Dallas and Wyoming Valley West as the Spartans scored three runs in the bototm of the seventh to force extra innings.

The teams played through 10 before the game was suspended, to be finished at a later date.

GIRLS TRACK

Lake-Lehman 93, Holy Redeemer 56

Amanda McGurk, Sophia Lenza, Kalee Raczkowski and Faye Post all recorded two wins apiece to lift the Black Knights.

The Royals won all three relay events with Kyra Chepolis competing in all three victories.

BOYS TRACK

Holy Redeemer 82, Lake-Lehman 58

Zach Perta powered the Royals, taking first in the 100, 110 hurdles and high jump while also helping Redeemer win the 400 relay.

Nick Hockenbury won the 1600 and 3200 for the Black Knights.

BOYS TENNIS

Berwick 3, Holy Redeemer 2

The Bulldogs won a pair of three-set victories in singles play to edge the Royals. Isaac Gerken (6-3, 4-6, 6-3) and Ben Yard (4-6, 6-3, 6-3) prevailed at first and second singles, respectively.

Liam Welch and Ben Carro added a doubles win for Berwick. Redeemer got wins from Lukas Runde and the team of Jacob Ohrin and John Tondora.

Wilkes-Bare Area 3, Hazleton Area 1

Michael Hamel and Amir Samadian won the two contested singles matches to lift the Wolfpack to the win.

The Cougars’ No. 1 doubles team of Ed Yanac and Jase Mumie won a three-set marathon 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (10-8).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Nanticoke Area 3, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Trojans earned a 25-6, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the Spartans.

Nanticoke Area was led by Nick Hornlein (12 service points, 6 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Brady Rushton (2 aces, 4 kills, 28 assists, 2 blocks) and Josh Hornlein (2 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 7 digs).

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Stevens 5, Misericordia 2

The Cougars had their 10-game win streak snapped with a loss in the Bristol Police Game at Muzzy Field in Bristol, Conn.

The game was a fundraiser for the families of fallen Bristol police officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy, who died in the line of duty in October. Fellow Bristol police officer Alec Iurato, a Misericordia alum who was wounded in the attack, threw out the ceremonial first pitch

Connor Maryniak and Gabe Bunn drove in the runs for the Cougars.

King’s 22, PSU Wilkes-Barre 2

The Monarchs pounded out 16 hits in a seven-inning non-conference win, highlighted by an 11-run outburst in the sixth.

Jacob Sutton went 4-for-4 with four RBI and two doubles. Zach Day finished 3-for-5 and was a home run short of the cycle with two RBI.

SOFTBALL

Monarchs earn sweep

King’s pulled out a pair of one-run victories at home to take both games of a MAC Freedom doubleheader from Arcadia by scores of 2-1 and 3-2.

Hannah Farr went 2-for-3 and drove in the go-ahead run in the first game. The second game saw Olivia Krupski deliver the winning hit in the sixth inning.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 6, King’s 3

Cassidy Greenman, Kaitlyn O’Neil and Karlee Yuscavage led the Colonels with wins in both singles and doubles.

Hailey D’Amato was a two-time winner for the Monarchs.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 9, Wilkes 0

Logan Gregory, John Toussaint, Patrick Pech, Nick Harth, Aidan Temple and Brendan Turowksi all recorded wins in singles and doubles play as the Monarchs swept the rival Colonels.

Lycoming 8, Misericordia 1

Zach Hemond and Dalton Alexander won at first doubles for the Cougars’ lone point of the match.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 14, DeSales 10

Molly Celesky led the Cougars with three goals and an assist while Emily Baro and Rachel Shook added two goals and two assists each.

Kyle Cush, Skylar Dowling and Melanie Carbo all scored twice.

MEN’S LACROSSE

DeSales 16, Misericordia 15

The Bulldogs rallied from deficits of 10-3 and 11-5 to win.

Kyle Vandenberg and Ryan both had four goals and an assist to lead the Cougars. Robert Wagner had three goals and two assists and Connor Bevan had two goals and three assists.

MEN’S GOLF

Local quad match

Scranton prevailed in a quad match against King’s, Wilkes and Misericordia at Glenmaura National.

The Royals finished with a team score of 290. The Monarchs (324) edged the Colonels (326) and the Cougars (342) rounded out the scoring.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Berwick 3, Nanticoke Area 2

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`2`2`0

Johnson 2b`4`0`0`0

Nice p`2`0`2`2

Heffron cf`3`0`1`0

Clark rf`3`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`3`0`1`0

Corkel 3b`0`0`0`0

Smith c`3`0`0`0

Emel 1b`3`0`0`0

Reed lf`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`2`7`2

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Caladie c`4`0`0`0

Lewis 2b`2`0`1`0

Berlin 3b`4`0`2`1

Siegel lf`3`0`1`0

Brown p`2`1`0`0

Rauch`3`0`0`0

AYankowsky`0`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

Rivas`0`0`0`0

NYankowsky ss`3`2`2`1

Taney`0`0`0`0

Carro cf`3`0`2`0

Totals`27`3`8`2

Nanticoke Area`101`000`0 — 2

Berwick`010`100`1 — 3

2B — NYankowsky; 3B — Nice, Shotwell

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`6.1`8`3`2`3`9

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`7.0`7`2`2`1`14

Lake-Lehman 16, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Elick p`2`0`0`0

Shreve ss`1`0`0`0

Malacarne ss`1`0`0`0

Vigorito c`2`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`1`0`0`0

Chafin 1b`1`0`0`0

Zykowski`0`0`0`0

Slusser lf`1`0`0`0

Piscotty`1`0`0`0

Benattia cf`1`0`0`0

Hazeltine`0`0`0`0

Remish 2b`1`0`0`0

Kratz`0`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`0`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki lf-c`3`1`1`1

Chipego p-lf`2`2`1`1

Beyer 1b-2b`2`2`1`0

Finarelli c-ss`0`3`0`0

Hudak cf`3`3`0`0

GBucknavage ss-p`1`2`1`1

Honeywell 2b`1`1`0`1

Brelsford 1b`1`1`0`1

Kline 3b`2`0`0`1

Yusko 3b`1`0`0`0

RBucknavage rf`1`1`0`0

Shotwell rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`18`16`4`6

Hanover Area` `000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman` `682`x — 16

3B — Brudnicki

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Elick (L)`3.0`4`16`4`8`1

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`2.0`0`0`0`0`6

GBucknavage`2.0`0`0`0`0`2

H.S. BASEBALL

Berwick 2, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`3`0`1`0

Hufford 2b`3`0`1`0

Bottger p`3`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`3`0`0`0

Mihalchik lf`3`0`0`0

Novakowski 1b`3`0`1`0

Jones`0`0`0`0

Montero`3`0`0`0

Sincavage c`2`0`0`0

Howe ss`2`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`3`0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`1`0`0`0

Sult 3b`3`0`1`0

Rinehimer 1b`3`0`0`0

Lonczynski ss`3`1`1`0

Evensen c`2`0`0`0

Peters rf`2`0`0`0

Kupsky 2b`2`0`0`0

Phillips`2`0`0`0

Uram lf`1`1`1`0

Totals`19`2`3`0

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`000`0 — 0

Berwick`011`000`x — 2

2B — Novakowski, Lonczynski

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bottger (L)`6.0`3`2`0`3`11

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Guerriero (W)`7.0`3`0`0`0`7

Tunkhannock 10, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`2`0`0`0

Domzolski 2b`0`0`0`0

Wright ss`2`0`0`0

Moratori 1b`2`0`0`0

Stortz c`2`0`1`0

Dean p`1`0`0`0

Duffy p`1`0`0`0

Feisal cf`0`0`0`0

Miller rf`2`0`0`0

Czapla cf`2`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`2`0`0`0

Makowski lf`0`0`0`0

Keil 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`16`0`1`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`2`2`1`0

Munley c`4`1`1`1

Paduck p`4`3`3`2

CWelles 1b`3`2`2`3

Roxby 3b`2`0`1`2

Gregory cf`2`0`1`1

JWelles lf`2`0`0`0

Volker rf`3`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`3`2`1`0

Totals`25`10`10`9

Crestwood` `000`00 — 0

Tunkhannock` `250`12 — 10

2B — DeMarco, CWelles 2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Dean (L)`1.0`7`7`5`2`1

Duffy`3.0`1`1`1`1`2

Litchkofski`0.1`2`2`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Paduck (W)`5.0`1`0`0`1`6