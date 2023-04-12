🔊 Listen to this

After recording the program’s most wins in 20 years last fall, King’s football is sticking in-house for its next leader.

The school announced Wednesday that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Skyler Fultz will be promoted to head coach, replacing Jeff Knarr, who stepped down in February.

“I am beyond excited to be selected as the next head football coach at King’s College,” Fultz said through the school. “King’s College is an amazing community that I’ve been fortunate to call home for close to the last decade.”

Fultz becomes just the third coach of the program since it was reconstituted in 1993, following Rich Mannello and Knarr, who held the job since 2010.

Knarr and Fultz oversaw the MAC’s top passing offense last season as the Monarchs went 8-3 and 7-1 in league games to earn a bid into the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.

Fultz has spent 10 seasons with the Monarchs over two stints and has served as offensive coordinator since 2017.

“Over the many years that Skyler has been with us at King’s, he has demonstrated his commitment to our mission and to the NCAA Division III philosophy,” King’s athletic director Cheryl Ish said through the school. “His dedication for the development of our student-athletes in all areas of their experience is tangible.

“I believe our entire football coaching staff has done a great job in positioning our team for future success, and I look forward to working with Skyler as he takes on this new role.”