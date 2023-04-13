🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ bats finally cooled down after a pair of early home runs as Syracuse surged ahead for a 9-4 victory on Wednesday at PNC Field.

Elijah Dunham hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first and Andres Chaparro hit his fourth homer in the last three games in the bottom of the third. But Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still trailed 4-3 after three innings, and the Mets took control with a four-spot in the fourth.

Mark Vientos had the most damaging hit, a three-run homer to center on a 3-2 pitch from RailRiders starter Randy Vasquez. It was a rough inning for the RailRiders, who gave up four hits while committing two errors and two balks.

Mets leadoff man Danny Mendick hurt Scranton/Wilkes-Barre all night, finishing 4-for-6 with three RBI. He opened the scoring with a homer in the game’s first at-bat, knocked in a run before Vientos’ homer in the fourth and made it 9-3 with an RBI single in the ninth.

An Oswald Peraza single and an error brought home the RailRiders’ last run in the ninth.

Chaparro led Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 3-for-5 night. Jamie Westbrook went 2-for-4.

Vasquez took the loss with six earned runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two. Deivi Garcia pitched three scoreless innings with no hits and three walks out of the pen.