Pittston Area falls for first time in 29 games

TUNKHANNOCK — Tunkhannock’s Hannah James was supposed to lay down a sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning Thursday. She failed.

That failure, though, led to a victory for the Tigers and the end of Pittston Area’s 28-game winning streak.

James blasted a two-run homer to dead center for the game’s final runs in Tunkhannock’s 3-2 victory in a showdown for first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

The outcome certainly wasn’t an upset considering Tunkhannock (4-0 Div. 1, 5-0 overall) is the two-time PIAA Class 4A runner-up. The Patriots, who are the defending PIAA Class 5A state champions, lost for the first time since a 3-1 setback to West Scranton in the 2021 District 2 Class 5A semifinals. They dropped to 2-1 in the division and 3-1 overall.

The game featured two of the best pitchers in the state — Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams and Tunkhannock’s Kaya Hannon. So with runs expected to be at a premium, James was instructed to bunt pinch runner Lucy Karp to second with no outs and the Tigers down 2-1 in the sixth. Karp was running for McKenzie Hannon, who had walked.

Unable to get down a bunt, James was allowed to swing away and she crushed a no-doubt homer to center for a 3-2 advantage.

“When I was in the batter’s box, he gave me a bunt sign,” James said. “But I really didn’t want to bunt because in my head I just wanted to step up and hit a good ball for my team. I didn’t ignore (the bunt sign). I tried, but I wasn’t sad that I missed it.”

Neither was Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty.

“We wanted to sac bunt the girl on first over to second,” Hegedty said. “She couldn’t get it down and I’m glad she didn’t now. Things happen for a reason, so I’m glad she didn’t get the bunt down.”

Things, though, got somewhat dicey in the top of the seventh.

Pittston Area’s Bella Giardina led off the frame with a double to left, the Patriots’ fourth hit of the game. An out later, Marina Antal lofted a fly to short right field. Tunkhannock second baseman Ella McNeff drifted back and had the ball pop out of her glove. Giardina dashed to third to put runners on the corners.

Kaya Hannon then recorded her ninth strikeout and McNeff made amends by spearing a liner over her head for the final out.

Although the streak ended, Pittston Area coach Frank Parente was optimistic in defeat. His team lost plenty of offensive firepower to graduation, yet battled to the end.

“I love playing (Tunkhannock),” Parente said. “I love the competitiveness, I love the close games, I love the energy. We needed this game as a team. I’m looking for our girls to play with more energy and more fire and that happened today.”

Tunkhannock took a 1-0 lead in the first as Kaya Hannon led off with a single and scored on Gabby Wood’s double to right-center field.

Pittston Area was retired in order in its first three trips to the plate. The Patriots broke through to start the fourth as Kallie Booth bunted her way aboard. Although she was erased on a fielder’s choice by Sam Herbert, the line was starting to move.

Herbert eventually scored on a groundout and courtesy runner Natalya Soto scored on a single up the middle by Ava Callahan. Soto was running for Adams, who had singled.

Tunkhannock 3, Pittston Area 2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`3`0`1`0

Herbert ss`3`1`0`0

Adams p`3`0`1`0

Soto cr`0`1`0`0

Giardina 2b`3`0`1`1

Callahan c`3`0`1`1

Antal 3b`3`0`0`0

Gorzkowski 1b`3`0`0`0

Mihalka rf`3`0`0`0

C.Hintze dp`2`0`0`0

K.Hintze lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`2`4`2

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K.Hannon p`3`1`2`0

McNeff 2b`3`0`0`0

Wood 1b`3`0`1`1

Marabell c`2`0`0`0

Keeney cr`0`0`0`0

Huff lf`3`0`0`0

Van Ness 2b`3`0`1`0

Patton ss`3`0`0`0

M.Hannon`1`0`0`0

James cf`2`1`1`2

Karp rf`0`1`0`0

Totals`23`3`5`3

Pittston Area`000`200`0 — 2

Tunkhannock`100`020`x — 3

2B — Giardina, Wood. HR — James.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (L)`6`5`3`3`2`7

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`7`4`2`2`0`9