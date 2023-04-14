🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area standout Drew Mruk added to his decorated track and field resume on Thursday, breaking his own school record in the javelin with a throw of 220 feet, 6 inches.

Mruk’s new personal best throw — which is the top high school mark in the country this season, according to Wyoming Area — helped the Warriors boys squad edge Northwest 76.5-73.5. The Wyoming Area girls defeated the Rangers 97-52.

Mruk, the reigning PIAA Class 2A champion in the javelin, also won the shot put and discus to lift the Warriors.

On the girls side, Bianco Pizano won the javelin and long jump while Taylor Gashi took first in the 100 and triple jump.

Elsewhere in the Wyoming Valley Conference, the Hanover Area boys defeated Nanticoke Area 96-53. The girls meet went to Nanticoke Area, which beat Hanover Area 102-42.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 6, Berwick 5

The Warriors picked up two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and needed both of them to edge the Bulldogs, who answered with three in the top of the seventh before falling short.

Cassandra Scripkunas finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Alexa Gasek went the distance in the circle for the win and added a double and an RBI at the plate.

Makayla Brown (two doubles, two RBI) and Brooke Siegel (triple) both had three hits for the Bulldogs. Nicole Yankowsky homered and finished with two hits and three RBI.

Holy Redeemer 16, Dallas 7

Tied 4-4 after three innings, the Royals took control with 11 straight runs and finished with 16 hits, including nine that went for extra bases.

Kendra Santuk (double, four RBI) and Bella Boylan (two doubles, two RBI) had three hits apiece to lead the way. Lauren Haden (two RBI) and Abby Williams (RBI) both doubled twice and Anne Carter homered with two RBI.

The Mountaineers were led by Victoria Spaciano, who finished with a home run, a double and three RBI. Jordan Porasky was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Carolyn Comitz had two hits with a double and drove in two runs.

Hazleton Area 18, Wyoming Valley West 5

The Cougars put up a 10-spot in the fourth inning en route to a five-inning victory.

Kelsie Peters and Makenna Balay both went 4-for-5 with Peters collecting a home run, a double and three RBI while Balay doubled and drove in four runs.

Kayla Lagowy went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Marissa Hoffman had two hits with three RBI.

The Spartans’ Nora Yurko finished 2-for-3 with a double. Maddie Austra reached base three times and drove in a run.

Crestwood 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Six different Comets recorded two hits in a six-inning victory. Allison Babula doubled twice and drove in a run while Brooke Lenahan had two RBI and Madison Mendrzycki added a triple.

Charline Daisey tossed a five-hit shutout. The Wolfpack got two hits from Madalyn McGuinness.

BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 7, MMI Prep 3

The Black Knights erased an early one-run deficit by putting up six in the top of the second to rebound from a narrow loss the day before.

Evan Kaiser drove in a pair of runs and Cole Kaiser went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Lehman batters drew 13 walks in the win.

Andrew Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple for the Preppers while Josh Witner was 2-for-2 with a walk and drove in all three MMI runs.

Holy Redeemer 11, Hanover Area 1

Cody Quaglia drove in three runs and Chris Maciejczyk doubled with two RBI to lead the Royals in a five-inning victory.

Jacob Koons didn’t allow an earned run and struck out four on the mound for the win.

Brady Fallon and Daniel Fuller each doubled for the Hawkeyes.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Cody Rood finished with 10 kills, 14 service points and three aces to help the Royals sweep the Black Knights 25-22, 25-13, 25-11.

Joshua Rocha (5 kills, 15 service points, 3 digs), Johnnathan Rocha (6 kills, 5 blocks), Mike Dubaskas (9 kills, 3 blocks) and Chris Durko (8 service points, 2 digs) all contributed in the win.

Dallas 3, Hazleton Area 1

The Mountaineers shook off a first-set loss to win 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 behind 23 kills from Alan Lisman.

Lisman added 25 digs, five aces, four service points and a block. Cameron Faux had 16 kills, three blocks, 11 digs, two service points and four aces while Brandon Banks racked up 50 assists, two kills, 11 digs and three aces.

Berwick 3, Hanover Area 0

The Bulldogs earned a 25-11, 25-20, 25-8 sweep.

Leading Berwick were Blaze Croop (5 aces, 10 service points, 9 kills, 13 digs), Brock Seely (11 kills, 7 aces, 11 service points) and Jayden Charles (2 aces, 11 service points).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 16, Holy Redeemer 6

Summer Larabee scored four goals to lead the Blue Knights in a win over the Royals. Maddie Olshemski (two assists), Sienna Popple (assist) and Chase Taylor (assist) all added two goals.

Redeemer’s Ella Fenstermacher and Mia Fino each scored twice.

Scranton Prep 16, Wyoming Area 8

Halle Kranson and Juliana Gonzales scored three goals apiece for the Warriors.

The Classics pulled away in the second half behind six goals from Alexa Kleinberger.

Emmaus 16, Crestwood 10

Isabella Caporuscio scored seven times and added an assist for the Comets in a non-conference loss.

Hannah Ziegler had two goals and Julia Glowacki added a goal and three assists.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4, Crestwood 1

The Mountaineers swept singles play to stay unbeaten on the season, getting wins from Lucas Carver, Luca DeRome and Jon Florencio. Mihur Mukul and Stephen Miller won at doubles.

Aaron Kogoy and Will Savner prevailed at No. 2 doubles for the Comets.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Stevens 3, Misericordia 0

The Cougars’ season came to end with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-12 loss to top-ranked Stevens in the conference semifinals.

Anthony DePalma led Misericordia with 12 kills while Jackson Fehnel added five. Gannon DeFrain had 17 assists and James Walsh had five digs.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 6, Berwick 5

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`5`0`1`0

BSiegel cf`5`1`3`0

Berlin dh`5`1`0`0

Caladie c`5`0`1`0

Brown 2b-p`3`1`3`2

Rivas 2b`0`0`0`0

Byers lf`3`0`0`0

Arce lf`0`1`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

NYankowsky 3b`2`1`2`3

MSiegel rf`4`0`0`0

Totals`35`5`10`5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`2`2`1`1

Leo 3b`4`0`1`0

Williams cf`2`1`1`1

Janeski 1b`3`1`1`0

Gasek p`2`1`1`1

Scripkunas c`3`0`2`3

Hallman`2`0`0`0

Allen ss`1`1`0`0

Gaylord rf`2`0`0`0

Giardina rf`1`0`0`0

Haddock 2b`0`0`0`0

Slusser cr`0`0`0`0

Orleski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`6`7`6

Berwick`002`000`3 — 5

Wyoming Area`202`002`x — 6

2B — Brown 2, Gasek, Scripkunas; 3B — BSiegel; HR — NYankowsky

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rouch (L)`4.0`4`4`4`6`8

Brown`2.0`3`2`2`1`1

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`7.0`10`5`5`2`2

Holy Redeemer 16, Dallas 7

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`6`1`3`4

Whitman`6`1`1`0

Paulukonis`2`1`0`0

Lombardi`1`0`0`1

Williams`4`0`2`1

Pecuch`3`1`1`0

Parker`5`2`2`1

StetzMadden`1`1`0`0

Carter`4`3`2`2

Haden`5`4`2`2

Boylan`5`2`3`2

Totals`42`16`16`13

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Fostock`3`1`0`0

Spaciano`3`3`2`3

Cruz`4`0`0`0

Comitz`4`1`2`2

Maier`4`1`2`1

Porasky`3`0`3`1

Yoder`0`0`0`0

Nichols`1`0`0`0

Atherholt`4`0`0`0

Riley`1`0`0`0

Antall`1`0`0`0

Smacchi`2`1`0`0

Totals`30`7`9`7

Holy Redeemer`031`245`1 — 16

Dallas`103`003`0 — 7

2B — Haden 2, Williams 2, Parker, Santuk, Boylan 2, Comitz, Maier, Spaciano; HR — Carter, Spaciano

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams`3.0`7`4`4`1`3

Carter (W)`4.0`2`3`3`3`5

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`6.1`14`14`9`0`2

Porasky`0.2`2`2`2`1`1

Hazleton Area 18, Valley West 5

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`5`4`4`3

Daniels cf-3b`3`1`1`0

VanBlargan`1`0`1`0

Forsythe ss`3`3`2`1

Almeida`1`0`0`0

Balay 1b`5`3`4`4

Williams lf-p`3`2`2`1

Beltre`1`0`0`0

Hoffman 3b`3`2`2`3

Lagowy`3`1`3`2

Swiech`1`0`0`0

Kupsho`0`0`0`0

Seiwell p-cf`2`1`0`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`1`0

Flaim 2b`1`0`0`1

Tito 2b`0`1`0`0

Klesh rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`18`20`15

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip 1b`3`1`1`0

Yurko lf`3`1`2`0

Kosakowski cf`2`1`1`0

MAustra c`1`1`1`1

Hand ss`2`1`1`1

KAustra 3b`3`0`0`1

Geffert 2b`3`0`0`0

Mena`2`0`0`0

Yenalevitch rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`5`6`3

Hazleton Area` `411`(10)2 — 18

Valley West` `200`03 — 5

2B — Forsythe, Daniels, Peters, Lagowy, Balay, Yurko; HR — Peters

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`3.0`4`2`2`3`2

Williams`2.0`2`3`3`0`4

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yeisley (L)`5.0`20`18`17`5`0

Crestwood 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Burke 2b-rf`2`0`0`0

Dewey 2b`0`0`0`0

Sekelsky cf`3`0`1`0

Mazurek dh`3`0`1`0

Martin 3b`2`0`0`0

Eddy lf`2`0`0`0

Cannon lf`1`0`0`0

McGuinness c`3`0`2`0

Santiago ss`3`0`1`0

Dixon 1b`1`0`0`0

Franco rf`2`0`0`0

Martin p`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`5`0

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`2`2`1

Snyder c`4`1`2`0

Wisniewski cf`4`1`1`1

Butler 3b`4`2`2`0

Lenahan 2b`4`1`2`2

Mendrzycki rf`3`2`2`0

Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`1

Pisano dh`3`1`2`0

Richards lf`1`0`0`0

Daisey p`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`19`13`5

Wilkes-Barre Area` `000`000 — 0

Crestwood` `211`222 — 10

2B — Babula 2; 3B — Mendrzycki

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (L)`5.1`13`10`7`0`2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (W)`6.0`5`0`0`3`1

H.S. BASEBALL

Lake-Lehman 7, MMI Prep 3

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

CKaiser dh`3`1`2`1

Bean ss`3`1`1`1

GFinarelli 3b`2`1`1`0

SFinarelli p-1b`3`0`1`0

Sholtis cf`3`0`0`0

EKaiser c`3`0`1`2

Naugle 2b`4`0`1`0

Gaus rf`1`1`0`0

Wallace rf`1`0`0`0

Jones lf`1`1`0`0

Smith lf`1`1`0`0

Evans cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`25`7`7`4

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Burns ss`4`1`3`0

Witner c`2`0`2`3

Yenchko cf`4`0`1`0

Williams p-3b`3`0`1`0

Pesotine dh`3`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`1`1`0

McDermott rf`3`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b-p`3`0`0`0

Skuba`0`0`0`0

Frask cr`0`0`0`0

Lutz cr`0`0`0`0

Pedri cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`3`8`3

Lake-Lehman`060`000`1 — 7

MMI Prep`110`000`1 — 3

3B — Burns

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

SFinarelli`3.0`4`2`2`2`4

Morris (W)`4.0`4`1`1`0`2

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (L)`1.2`0`6`6`9`1

Drobnock`5.1`7`1`1`4`4

Holy Redeemer 11, Hanover Area 1

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColiWhitman lf`4`1`1`0

Quaglia ss`3`1`2`3

Stevenson c`4`1`0`0

Kopec cf`3`2`1`1

DiMauro dh`2`2`2`1

CMaciejczyk 1b`3`1`2`2

Gryboski 2b`1`1`0`1

McDermott ph`0`0`0`0

MMaciejczyk 3b`3`1`2`1

Mazzarella ph`1`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`3`1`1`0

Totals`27`11`11`9

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez cf`3`0`1`0

Schiel ss`2`1`0`0

Fallon 3b`3`0`1`0

Hummer p`2`0`1`0

Vigorito 1b`3`0`0`0

Fuller c`2`0`1`0

Seriani lf`2`0`1`0

Romanelli rf`0`0`0`0

Bohinski dh`2`0`0`0

Rivas 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`5`0

2B — CMaciejczyk, Fallon, Fuller

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koons (W)`5.0`5`1`0`2`4

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hummer (L)`4.0`8`3`2`2`3

Schiel`0.2`3`8`6`4`2

Rivas`0.1`0`0`0`1`1