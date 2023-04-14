🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ bats suddenly sparked to life in the bottom of the ninth. But Michael Hermosillo’s three-run homer with two outs wasn’t enough as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre dropped a 4-3 decision to Syracuse on Thursday at PNC Field.

Blanked through eight innings with just four hits, the RailRiders got a double from Jesus Bastidas before Mickey Gasper was hit by a pitch to set up Hermosillo’s dramatic blast to left to make it a one-run game.

Mets pitcher Eric Orze was able to escape the jam, however, regrouping to strike out Wilmer Difo on three pitches to end the game.

Syracuse used a three-run shot of its own to take the lead courtesy of Brett Baty in the third inning against RailRiders starter Ryan Weber.

Ronny Mauricio’s solo homer off of Weber in the fourth proved to be the winning run.

Rodolfo Duran hit two doubles and Oswald Peraza singled twice to account for the RailRiders’ four hits prior to the ninth inning.

Weber took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits in five innings while striking out five.

The bullpen allowed just one hit in four innings.