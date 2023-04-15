🔊 Listen to this

Starter Chris Coyne pitched six strong innings and Jake Griffin finished up to get the save as Holy Redeemer posted a 3-2 non-conference win over Loyalsock in high school baseball.

Coyne allowed two hits. Griffin surrendered a hit and fanned two in an inning of work.

Kevin Gryboski had two of Redeemer’s five hits. Colin Whitman had his team’s only RBI.

Pittston Area 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 2

Nick Cerasaro limited Wilkes-Barre Area to three hits as Pittston Area won in five innings.

Troy Davis led Pittston Area’s offense with a double, two singles and four RBI. Jeremy Cawley, Elijah Barr and Drew Menendez all had two RBI. Anthony Cencetti was 3-for-3.

Alex Hufford had a double and single for WBA.

Hazleton Area 11, Berwick 1

Brett Antolick was 3-for-3 with an RBI while Grant Russo and Josh Halcisak were each 2-for-3 with two RBI as Hazleton Area won in five innings.

Halcisak had a double for the Cougars’ only extra-base hit. Jamie Martoccio had a team-high three RBI. Nick Ledger was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Jordan Castrine pitched a complete game, surrendering four hits and striking out five.

Colton Rinehimer had a double and a single for Berwick. Alex Peters had the Dawgs’ only RBI.

Nanticoke Area 10, West Scranton 5

The Trojans took the lead with five runs in the fifth inning and tacked on four more in the sixth in a non-conference win over the Invaders.

Jay Shemanski and Lucas Stachowiak each had two hits and two RBI for Nanticoke Area. Brandon Wozniak knocked in two runs.

Trentyn Harter had two singles while Justin Spencer doubled and scored three times.

Caleb Butczynski pitched three innings of relief to get the win.

Dallas 11, Crestwood 4

Joe Peters homered, Zack Paczewski doubled twice and Dusty Shaver doubled as Dallas defeated Crestwood.

Gary Weaver threw 4.2 innings to pick up the win.

Trevor Dean doubled and had two RBI for Crestwood.

Wyoming Valley West 8, Tunkhannock 5

The Spartans defeated Tunkhannock.

Valley West failed to submit a box score or any information for the third time this season as required by the home team.

SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 16, Wyoming Seminary 0

Lake-Lehman’s Nicole Chipego pitched a four-inning no-hitter, striking out seven as the Black Knights won via the 15-run rule.

Kirsten Finarelli homered, tripled and drove in five runs. Rylie Bucknavage also homered and had five RBI.

Chipego had a triple and Lucy Honeywell knocked in two runs.

Nanticoke Area 14, Hanover Area 2

Emily Eisenhauer tripled twice and had three RBI as Nanticoke Area won in five innings.

Haylee Shotwell also tripled and had three RBI for Nanticoke Area. Shaylee Heffron tripled and had two RBI.

Cecily Johnson had a double and two RBI. Lilli Nice struck out 12 and allowed two hits.

Krysta Shreve had two singles for Hanover Area.

BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Loyalsock 2

Loyalsock`AB`R`H`BI

Rodarmel ss`4`1`2`0

Laubach p-1b`4`0`0`0

Nagy 3b-p`3`0`1`1

Bower dh`3`0`0`0

Kulp 1b-3b`4`0`0`0

Rice rf`3`0`0`0

Cruz lf`0`0`0`0

Tilloston lf`1`0`0`0

Kiehl 2b`3`0`0`0

Gee cf`2`0`0`0

Vincenzes cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`2`3`1

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`3`0`0`1

DiMauro ss`3`0`1`0

Kopec cf`2`1`1`0

C.Maciejczyk 1b`3`0`1`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

Gryboski 2b`3`1`2`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`2`1`0`0

Griffin rf-p`2`0`0`0

Magda dh`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`3`5`1

Loyalsock`001`000`1 — 2

Holy Redeemer`021`000`0 — 3

2B — Rodarmel.

Loyalsock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Laubach (L)`1`2`2`2`3`2

Nagy`5`3`1`0`0`5

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Coyne (W)`6`2`2`0`1`3

Griffin (S)`1`1`0`0`0`2

Pittston Area 14, Wilkes-Barre Area 2 (5 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`4`3`1`2

DeLucca cf`3`4`2`1

Davis rf`4`2`3`4

Mead rf`1`0`0`0

Barr 2b`2`0`1`2

Widdick 2b`1`1`0`0

Menendez 1b`3`0`0`2

Aftewicz c`3`0`1`1

Innamorati lf`3`0`0`0

Ranieli`3`2`0`0

Cencetti 3b`3`2`3`0

Bonomo 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`14`11`12

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Davies cf`1`0`0`0

Fernandes lf`1`1`0`0

Hufford 2b-rf`2`0`2`0

Wiedlich`1`0`0`0

Bottger`1`0`0`0

Herrera 2b`0`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`2`0`0`1

Rivera Montero`0`0`0`0

Mihalchik lf`1`0`0`0

Gibbon`0`0`0`1

Novakowski 1b`2`0`0`0

Jones`1`0`0`0

Lombert ss`2`0`0`0

Sincavage c`2`0`0`0

Fritz rf-p`2`1`1`0

Totals`18`2`3`2

Pittston Area`155`30 — 14

Wilkes-Barre Area`001`01 — 2

2B — Davis, Hufford.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cerasaro (W)`5`3`2`2`4`5

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Howe (L)`2.1`7`11`5`7`1

De La Nuez`1.2`4`3`3`1`2

Fritz`1.0`0`0`0`0`1

Hazleton Area 11, Berwick 1 (5 inn.)

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`3`0`2`2

Rossi cf`2`1`0`0

Guzman cf`2`1`0`0

Antolick 2b`3`2`3`1

Gonzalez 2b`1`0`0`0

Marino lf`2`1`0`0

Ledger 1b-c`3`1`2`1

Alba 1b`0`1`0`0

Halcisak dh`3`1`2`2

Dela Cruz c`1`0`1`1

Yakubowski c`1`1`1`1

Martoccio 3b`3`1`1`3

Aponick rf`2`1`1`0

Florentino rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`27`11`13`11

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`3`0`0`0

Sult 3b`2`0`0`0

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`2`0

Albertson p`0`1`0`0

Lonczynski ss`2`0`1`0

Evensen c`2`0`1`0

Peters rf`1`0`0`1

Kupsky 2b`2`0`0`0

Uram lf`1`0`0`0

Mausteller lf`1`0`0`0

Phillips p-1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`1`4`1

Hazleton Area`711`20 — 11

Berwick`000`10 — 1

2B — Halcisak, Rinehimer.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Castrine (W)`5`4`1`1`0`5

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Degroat (L)`1`7`7`7`1`0

Phillips`3`6`4`3`1`4

Albertson`1`0`0`0`0`1

Nanticoke Area 10, West Scranton 5

West Scranton`AB`R`H`BI

Garlepy 3b`3`0`0`0

Williams lf`3`1`1`0

Repshis c`4`0`0`1

Lloyd 1b`3`1`1`0

Giannetti rf-p`4`0`2`3

Selemba ss`3`0`0`0

Berardi p-dh`4`0`0`0

Levandoski cf`2`1`0`0

Grasso 2b`2`2`1`0

Totals`28`5`5`4

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski 1b`2`2`0`0

Spencer p-1b`3`3`1`1

Wozniak ss`1`1`1`2

J.Shemanski lf`3`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`3`0`0`0

Fine`1`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`4`1`0`1

Stachowiak cf`4`0`2`2

Harter 3b`4`0`2`1

Weihbrecht dh`1`0`0`0

Raggi rf`1`1`0`0

Totals`28`10`8`9

West Scranton`001`100`3 — 5

Nanticoke Area`100`054`x — 10

2B — Lloyd, Giannetti, Spencer.

West Scranton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Berardi (L)`4`1`4`3`5`7

Giannetti`2`7`6`1`0`2

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer`4`3`2`1`1`3

Butczynski`3`2`3`3`5`5

Dallas 11, Crestwood 4

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`5`0`0`0

Paczewski dh`5`3`3`0

Peters rf`2`2`2 -2

Geskey 3b`3`2`1`2

Hite ph`1`0`0`0

Nocito 2b`3`0`1`1

Healey ph`1`0`0`0

Rischawy lf`3`0`1`2

Zangardi`1`0`0`0

Weaver p`3`0`1`0

Patton p`0`0`0`0

Manfield p`1`1`1`1

Shaver ss`3`0`1`0

Leandri ss`0`0`0`0

Timinski cf`2`0`0`2

Coyne cf`0`0`0`0

Totals`not provided

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`3`1`1`0

Wright ss`3`2`1`0

Moratori 1b`2`1`1`0

O’Donnell pr`0`1`0`0

Stortz c`2`0`0`1

Mylet c`1`0`0`0

Dean 3b`3`0`1`2

Vasilakas pr`0`0`0`0

Makowski dh`3`0`2`0

Brown ph`1`0`0`0

Czapla cf`2`0`0`0

Wanchisen ph`1`0`0`0

Miller rf`3`0`1`0

Keil p`1`0`0`0

Duffy p`1`0`0`0

Feisal p`1`0`0`0

Totals`not provided

Dallas`213`005`0 – 11

Crestwood`000`002`2 – 4

2B – Paczewski 2, Dean. 3B – Shaver. HR – Peters

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver (W)`4.2`5`2`2`5`4

Patton`1.1`0`0`0`1`2

Maxfield`1.0`2`2`2`1`3

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Keil (L)`3.2`7`6`4`2`3

Duffy`1.2`4`4`4`3`1

Feisal`1.2`1`1`0`1`1

H.S. SOFTBALL

Lake-Lehman 16, Wyoming Seminary 0 (4 inn.)

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss`4`2`1`0

Chipego p`4`1`2`0

Beyer 1b-2b`2`2`0`0

Finarelli c`3`2`2`5

Hudak cf`3`2`0`1

Shotwell cf`0`0`0`0

G.Bucknavage lf`3`2`1`o

Honeywell 2b`3`2`2`2

Breslford 1b`0`0`0`0

Kline 3b`3`1`0`1

R.Bucknavage rf`3`2`2`5

Totals`28`16`10`14

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo p`1`0`0`0

Skoranski ss`2`0`0`0

Brown lf`2`0`0`0

Kelly 1b`2`0`0`0

Richardson c`1`0`0`0

DeLeon 3b`2`0`0`0

Brace 2b`1`0`0`0

Fasula rf`0`0`0`0

Wright cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`12`0`0`0

Lake-Lehman`322`9 — 16

Wyoming Seminary`000`0 — 0

2B — Chipego. 3B — Finarelli. HR — Finarelli, R.Bucknavage.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`4`0`0`0`3`7

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ritondo (L)`4`10`16`7`1`1

Nanticoke Area 14, Hanover Area 2 (5 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Elick p`2`0`0`0

Shreve cf`3`1`2`0

Malacarne ss`1`0`0`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`0`1

Vigorito c`2`0`0`0

Piscotty rf`2`0`0`0

Benattia rf`0`1`0`0

Slusser lf`1`0`0`0

McGlynn lf`0`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`2`0`0`0

Remish 2b`0`0`0`0

Kratz 1b`2`0`0`0

Totals`17`2`2`1

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`1`3`3

Clark cf`3`2`1`0

Galarza`1`0`0`0

Nice p`3`2`2`1

Heffron c`3`1`2`2

Eisenhauer rf`3`3`3`3

Johnson 3b`3`2`2`2

Stratton 1b`3`1`1`1

Emel 2b`3`0`1`0

Muhammad`2`1`2`0

Hockenbury`1`0`0`0

Corkel cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`29`14`17`12

Hanover Area`002`00 — 2

Nanticoke Area`02(12)`0x — 14

2B — Johnson. 3B — Shotwell, Eisenhauer 2, Heffron.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Elick (L)`4`17`14`5`0`4

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`5`2`2`2`3`12