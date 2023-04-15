🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s season is down to one game after Friday night’s 4-0 loss at Hartford. And things could be very different indeed when the team returns to the ice in the fall.

The Penguins will finish last in the Atlantic Division by a wide margin, regardless of Saturday night’s season finale against Charlotte at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For the first time in more than 20 years, both Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and parent club Pittsburgh have missed the playoffs. Not surprisingly, the new ownership for both clubs — Fenway Sports Group — responded quickly by firing president of hockey operations Brian Burke, general manager Ron Hextall and his right-hand man, Chris Pryor, on Friday.

For now, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton general manager Erik Heasley is part of the interim front office, though his future will ultimately be decided by the new management group. The same likely goes for coach J.D. Forrest.

A depleted prospect system has led to precious little scoring punch on the AHL roster, which enters Saturday 31st out of 32 teams in scoring at 187 goals.

Against the Wolf Pack on Friday, the Penguins went 0-for-6 on the power play and couldn’t solve former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie Louis Domingue on 28 shots.

Rookie netminder Joel Blomqvist, making his first appearance of the season for the Penguins, made 23 saves on 27 shots.

Tim Gettinger’s first-period power play goal was all Hartford would need. Turner Elson scored twice and Adam Edstrom also tallied for the Wolf Pack.