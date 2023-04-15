🔊 Listen to this

The fireworks from Andres Chaparro continued on Friday night. But Syracuse has brought plenty of its own to PNC Field this week and slugged out a 13-7 win over the RailRiders.

Brett Baty’s grand slam highlighted a seven-run fourth inning for the Mets, who shook off an early 3-0 deficit.

Syracuse pounded out 15 hits to overcome a two-homer performance from Chaparro, who has gone deep six times in his last five games and left the yard in the ninth inning on consecutive nights.

Chaparro hit a three-run shot in the ninth on Thursday as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell short 4-3. On Friday, he started things off with a two-run blast in the first and connected for a solo homer in the ninth.

But that only pulled the RailRiders within six runs as the Mets homered three times to match the RailRiders. Jonathan Arauz and Ronny Mauricio went deep for Syracuse while Jose Godoy hit his first of the season to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-3 lead in the second.

That all evaporated in the fourth when the Mets hammered Michael Gomez, who took over for Tanner Tully in the frame. With the bases loaded, Baty sent Gomez’s first pitch over the fence in right-center for a 7-3 lead before Arauz and Jose Peraza brought in three more runs on singles.

Godoy and Jake Bauers had three hits apiece in the loss while Estevan Florial drew four walks.

Gomez was charged with six runs in the loss.