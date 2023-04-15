🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Isabella Caporuscio scored 11 goals and recorded three assists to lead the Comets to a 17-5 victory over host Abington Heights in a girls lacrosse game Saturday.

Also scoring for Crestwood were Julia Glowacki (2 goals, 7 assists), Hannah Ziegler (2 goals, 2 assists), Kennedie Huber (1 goal) and Brooke Lapinski (1 goal, 1 assist).

Abington Heights got three goals from Bella DeRiggi and two from Caly Yanko.

Crestwood goalie Morgan Koons had seven saves, while Ava Davis had nine for Abington Heights.

Dallas 14, Hazleton Area 4

Ireland Walsh and Gabby Rogaski scored five goals each as Dallas defeated Hazleton Area.

Taylor Pickett had 10 saves for the Mountaineers.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 9, Wyoming Area 1

Gianna Adams pitched a complete game for visiting Pittston Area and clubbed a home run to lead the Patriots past Wyoming Area.

Adams went 7 innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits, one walk and 13 strikeouts. She went3 for 4 at the plate with three RBI.

Maura Mihalka and Lili Hintze had doubles for Pittston Area.

Tunkhannock 4, Mid Valley 3

Kaya Hannon picked up the complete game victory as Tunkhannock defeated visiting Mid Valley.

Hannon went 7 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Montoursville 11, Valley West 1

Visiting Valley West fell to Montoursville.

Quinn Ranck picked up the win for Montoursville, going seven innings and allowing just one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Honesdale 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Honesdale scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat host Lake-Lehman.

Lehman scored its only run of the game on Graedon Finarelli’s fourth-inning home run.

Crestwood 7, Valley View 2

The Comets pounded out 14 hits in defeating visiting Valley View.

Joe Moratori picked up the win on the mound. He went five innings, allowing just one hit while walking five and striking out 3.

Trevor Dean led Crestwood offensively, going 3 for 4 at the plate while driving in two runs.

LOCAL COLLEGES

WOMEN’S GOLF

King’s 364, Wilkes 484

King’s College dominated cross-town rival Wilkes University, on their home course at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Evie Williams led the Monarchs on the par-71 course as she earned individual medalist honors with a round of 77 (+6). Wilkes was paced by Andrew Delvecchio who tied for fourth with a score of 115.

King’s took second and third as well, as Paula Moon carded a round of 81 and Mady Pendolphi posted a score of 91. Emma Grace Knoll rounded out the Monarch golfers as she tied for fourth with a score of 115.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens 20, King’s 1

The host Monarchs fell to 24th-ranked Stevens Institute of Technology in MAC Freedom play.

With the loss, the Monarchs drop to 2-10 overall and 1-3 in the conference, while the Ducks improve to 12-1 with a perfect 5-0 conference mark.

Stevens tallied 11 goals in the first quarter and cruised from there, tallying three more in the second to take a 14-0 lead heading into the break.

Ashley Dias scored King’s lone goal.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens 25, King’s 4

Ryan Barnes recorded two points on two goals to lead the King’s as the Monarchs fell at No. 20 Stevens Institute of Technology in MAC Freedom play.

With the loss, the Monarchs fall to 0-11 overall and 0-4 in the conference standings, while the Ducks improve to 12-2 with an unbeaten 5-0 MAC Freedom mark.

Wilkes 23, Montclair State 4

Wilkes fell to the Montclair State University Red Hawks during a non-conference senior day matchup.

The Colonels move to 2-11 overall and the Red Hawks improve to 7-6 on the season.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 9, Wyoming Area 1

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`4`2`2`1

Herbert ss`4`1`1`0

Adams p`3`1`1`3

Giardina 2b`3`0`0`0

Callahan c`3`1`0`0

Antal 3b`4`1`2`0

Gorzkowski 1b`4`1`1`o

Mihalka rf`4`1`2`2

Hintze DH`3`1`1`1

Totals`33`9`10`7

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`3`0`0`0

Leo rf`3`0`1`1

Williams cf`3`0`1`0

Janeski ss`3`0`0`0

Gasek p `3`0`0`0

Scripkunas c `3`0`0`0

Allen 3b`3`0`0`0

Slusser 2b`2`0`0`0

Haddock `1`1`0`0

Gaylord 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`2`1

2b – Mihalka, Hintz. HR – Adams.

Pittston Area`200`610`0`–9

Wyoming Area`001`000`0`–1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W) `7`2`1`1`1`13

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L) `7`10`9`3`2`4

Tunkhannock 4, Mid Valley 3

Mid Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Davis 2b`4`0`1`0

Zavislak cf`4`0`2`0

Runco p`1`0`0`0

Rebar 1b`4`0`0`0

Kizer 3b`3`1`1`0

Cortazar rf`3`0`0`0

Adolfson c`3`0`0`0

Pezanowski`3`1`0`0

Hasenzahl lf`2`1`1`1

Carroll cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`3`5`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Hannon p`3`1`1`0

McNeff 2b`2`1`1`2

Wood 1b`3`0`1`0

Kinney 1b`0`0`0`0

Marabell c `2`0`1`0

Huff 3b`2`0`0`0

Van Ness lf`3`0`1`1

Patton ss`2`0`0`0

James cf`2`1`1`0

King cr`0`0`0`0

Karp cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`21`4`6`3

Mid Valley`020`000`1`–3

Tunkhannock`102`100`x`–4

2b – Kizer, Wood. 3B – Van Ness. SB – Hannon, McNeff, James.

Mid Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Runco (L) `6`6`4`4`2`4

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`7`5`3`0`4`5

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mountoursville 11, Valley West 1

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Lopohovsky ss`3`0`0`0

Stevens ss`1`0`0`0

Sgarlet 3b`3`0`1`0

Rivers 2b`2`0`0`0

Gorham lf`3`1`1`0

Campbell p`0`0`0`0

Heidcavage p`0`0`0`0

Shedlock p`1`0`0`0

Chimock p`1`0`0`0

Mattello DH`1`0`0`0

Buss 1b`2`0`0`0

Davis 1b`1`0`0`0

Klem cf`3`0`1`1

Delrosa rf `3`0`1`0

Ruddy rf`0`0`0`0

Klosko c`2`0`0`0

Hopsoder c`1`0`1`0

Totals`27`5`1`1

Montoursville`AB`R`H`BI

Frame 2b`5`0`1`0

Rank p`4`2`2`2

Eck 3b`5`1`1`1

Albert 2b`0`0`0`0

Wilson DH`3`1`0`0

Rinker ss`4`2`2`1

Conklin 1b`2`3`1`2

Evans rf`1`0`0`0

Johnson lf`4`1`2`1

Batkowski cf`4`1`1`0

Totals`32`11`10`7

2b – Johnson. 3b – Conklin

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Campbell (L)`.2`0`2`0`3`0

Mattello`2.2`3`2`2`3`4

Heidcavage`1.1`1`1`1`1`2

Shedlock`.2`3`3`3`3`0

Chimock`1.2`3`3`3`2`1

Montoursville`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ranck (W)`7`5`1`1`1`9

Honesdale 2, Lake-Lehman 1

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Hugaboom ss`4`1`1`1

Modrovsky rf`4`0`2`1

Greene 3b`4`0`0`0

Mickel cf`2`0`2`0

Curreri DH`3`0`0`0

Tonkin C`3`0`0`0

Morton`1`0`0`0

Dressler`1`0`0`0

Skies 2b`2`0`0`0

Gombita 2b`1`0`0`0

Mundy LF`3`1`2`0

Totals`28`2`7`2

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Kasier cf`4`0`1`0

Bean p,ss`4`0`0`0

G. Finarelli 3b`3`1`1`1

S. Finarelli 1b`3`0`1`0

Sholtis rf`3`0`1`0

Kaiser c`3`0`1`0

Naugle lf`2`0`1`0

Wallace ss,p`2`0`1`0

Jones ss`0`0`0`0

Evans 2b`2`0`0`0

Smith cr`0`0`0`0

Totals 26`1`7`1

Honesdale`000`000`2`–2

Lake-Lehman`000`100`0`–1

2b – Modrovsky, Hugaboom. HR – G. Finarelli. SB – Hugaboom.

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ahern (W)`7`7`1`1`1`5

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bean (L) `6.2`7`2`2`2`6

Wallace`.1`0`0`0`0`1

Crestwood 7, Valley View 2

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

McConnell c`3`0`0`0

Turlip 2b`3`1`1`0

Ruby ss`1`1`1`1

Cwalinski 1b`3`0`1`0

Scoblick p`3`0`0`0

Newton p`0`0`0`0

Rissinger dh`1`0`0`0

Karsnak lf`1`0`0`0

Sweeney ph`1`0`0`0

Andino cf`3`0`0`0

Diute cf`1`0`0`0

B.McConnell 3b`2`0`0`0

Marino ph`1`0`1`0

Reese rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`4`1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`2`2`0

Wright ss`2`2`2`1

Moratori 1b`3`0`1`0

Stortz c`4`1`1`1

Dean dh`4`2`3`2

Czapla cf`0`0`0`0

Makowski lf`4`0`2`0

Wanchisen 1b`1`0`1`1

Litchkofski p`1`0`0`0

Miller rf`4`0`2`1

Keil 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`7`14`6

Valley View`000`000`2`–2

Crestwood`300`301`x`–7

2b – Ruby, Wright.

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Scoblick (L)`5`11`6`4`3`5

Newton`1`3`1`1`0`0

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moratori`5`1`0`0`5`3

Litchkofski`2`3`2`2`0`3