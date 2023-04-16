🔊 Listen to this

On Aug. 20, 2023, the Back Mt. Triathlon will bring triathlon back to Harveys Lake and the Back Mountain community in Northeast PA for the first time since 2016.

The former Wilkes Barre Triathlon was in existence for 35 years at Harveys Lake and a huge event for the entire community to be involved with, not just the athletes. This event was once a qualifier for World Championships and attracted athletes from all over the U.S., including professionals such as Lance Armstrong and Mike Pigg. Race organizers are working to honor and respect the tradition of the former event, while completely updating the race.

More than 300 triathletes are expected, including relay teams. Additional spectators are encouraged to come to celebrate and create a lively environment for the athletes. The race course was modified this year to simplify race-day logistics for athletes and spectators.

The race will start with a 1,500-meter swim in Harveys Lake, include a 24-mile bike course through the rolling hills of Harveys Lake and Noxen and finish with a challenging run course on paved roads and quiet country dirt roads. Overall, male and female winners will get an Xterra Standup Paddle board. Age-group winners will receive trophies and all finishers will receive custom apparel and medals signifying their achievement.

Sid Halsor (pictured) did his first Wilkes Barre Triathlon in 2000. Sid is a retired professor from Wilkes University. He has finished the Olympic distance race seven times. His proudest memory is competing alongside his wife, Cydney, and their two daughters, Chelsea and Kyla.

When Sid was asked what he knows now that he would tell himself before his first triathlon his answer was “You’ll survive the swim!”