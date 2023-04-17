🔊 Listen to this

Jake Bauers clubbed three home runs in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday at PNC Field to lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-7 victory over the Syracuse Mets.

The RailRiders dropped the second game, 7-4.

In the first game, the RailRiders got the offense going in the first. Back-to-back singles from Elijah Dunham and Andres Chaparro put two on. Bauers smacked a three-run homer to right center field for an early lead.

Syracuse came right back in the next frame when Ronny Mauricio singled to reach and Michael Perez’s homer brought him home making it 3-2 RailRiders.

The Mets then tied it up with a solo shot in the third. Mark Vientos launched his third of the season.

The trio was at it again for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the third. Dunham singled, Chaparro doubled, and Bauers smoked a home run into right center field for a 6-3 advantage.

The home team added to it with long ball from Michael Hermosillo for an insurance run.

A four-run fifth for Syracuse quickly tied it up.

Bauers was there again in the bottom half. Chaparro singled to reach and Bauers hit his third home run of the game. It brought in his seventh and eighth RBI tying a single-game record.

In the second game, Syracuse put up three runs on three hits in the first inning. After a leadoff double from Cedrola, Arauz singled to left to send him home. Immediately after, Jaylin Davis doubled in two runs for a three-run lead.

The Mets added to it in the second with a pair of runs on two hits and an error for a 5-0 advantage.

Arauz struck again with a sacrifice fly after Vientos doubled to reach. Syracuse led 6-0.

In the sixth, the RailRiders got on the board. A leadoff single from Jamie Westbrook and back-to-back walks to Bauers and Bastidas loaded the bases. Rodolfo Duran took a walk as well to plate a run. Mickey Gasper’s RBI single drove in two and Wilmer Difo sent in one of his own. The RailRiders trailed just 6-4.

Syracuse tacked on one more with a run scoring single from Arauz after Vientos doubled to get into scoring position.