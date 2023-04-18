🔊 Listen to this

Gianna Adams threw a five-inning no-hitter and the Pittston Area bats were swinging hot all game in a 13-0 victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in Wyoming Valley Conference softball Monday.

The only blemishes on Adams’ line were three walks. She struck out nine.

Pittston Area’s offense had 13 hits and drew eight walks to help get the game wrapped up early. Adams had a hit, drove in a run and scored to help her own cause. Bella Giardina had three RBI.

Hazleton Area 9, Crestwood 4

Hazleton Area scored seven of its nine runs across the fourth and fifth innings to wrest control away from Crestwood to earn the victory.

Crestwood took a 4-3 lead in the top half of the fourth inning, but the Cougars came roaring back with three in the home half to take the lead and added four more in the next inning.

Kayla Lagowy led the way for the Cougars offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Hazleton Area had five extra-base hits in total, including a triple from Saige Klesh, who drove in a run. Olivia Williams got the win in relief for the Cougars, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

Victoria Butler drove in a pair of runs for the Comets. Madison Mendrzycki reached base three times, twice on walks and once on a triple.

Holy Redeemer 16, Wyoming Seminary 1

The Royals hit three home runs and rapped out 16 runs in just three innings to mercy rule Wyoming Seminary.

Zoe Pecuch, Peyton Parker and Kendra Santuk all homered for Holy Redeemer. Pecuch also got the win on the mound with three innings of one-run ball.

Victoria Richardson had two hits for Sem, while Cassidy Skoranski scored the team’s only run.

Dallas 11, Wyoming Valley West 1

Carolyn Comitz finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI as Dallas won in five innings.

Abby Cruz was 2-for-3 with three RBI. Jordan Porasky doubled and had an RBI. Lia Riley was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Adyson Kosakowski doubled for Valley West, which had four hits.

H.S. Softball

Pittston Area 13, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Keating ss`2`0`0`0

Burke 3b`2`0`0`0

Sekelsky 1b`2`0`0`0

Mazurek 1b`1`0`0`0

McGuinness c`1`0`0`0

Santiago lf`2`0`0`0

Martin p`1`0`0`0

Dixon 2b`2`0`0`0

Flowers rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`0`0

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`1`3`1`1

G. Callahan ph`1`1`1`1

A. Callahan c`1`2`1`0

Cocco ph-c`1`1`0`0

Adams p`3`1`1`1

Colleran ph`1`0`1`2

Giardina 2b`2`0`1`3

Hintze lf`2`1`1`1

Antal 3b`3`0`1`2

Gorzowski 1b`3`1`1`0

Mihalka ss`1`1`0`0

Stephenson ph`0`1`0`0

Mehal dp`1`1`0`1

Hintze rf`1`0`1`0

Totals`21`13`10`11

Wilkes-Barre Area`000`00 — 0

Pittston Area`226`3x — 13

2B — Booth. 3B — Gorzowski.

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (L)`4.0`13`12`10`8`4

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams`5.0`0`0`0`3`9

Hazleton Area 9, Crestwood 4

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`4`2`2`0

Snyder c`3`1`2`0

Wisniewski`4`1`1`0

Butler 3b`3`0`1`2

Lenahan 2b`3`0`0`1

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`1`1

Mitchell 1b`3`0`0`0

Lomerson dh`2`0`0`0

Stofko ph`1`0`0`0

Richards lf`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`4`8`4

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`3`1`2`1

Daniels cf-3b`4`1`1`1

Forsythe ss`4`0`2`0

Balay 1b`2`1`1`1

Williams lf-p`3`1`1`0

Seiwell p-cf-lf`1`0`0`0

Hoffman lf`1`2`1`0

Swiech lf-cf`0`0`0`0

Lagowy 3b-2b`3`2`2`3

Mummey 2b`2`0`0`0

Flaim pr`0`0`0`0

Kupsho pr`0`0`0`0

Klesh rf`3`1`1`1

Totals`26`9`11`7

Crestwood`102`100`0 — 4

Hazleton Area`200`340`x — 9

2B — Babula, Peters, Lagowy, Daniels, Hoffman. 3B — Mendrzycki, Klesh.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (L)`6.0`11`9`8`2`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell`2.0`5`3`3`3`4

Williams (W)`5.0`3`1`1`1`1

Holy Redeemer 16, Wyo. Seminary 1 (3 inn.)

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`4`1`2`3

Whitman`1`3`1`0

Paulukonis`2`1`0`0

Williams`3`3`3`2

Parker`2`2`1`3

Pecuch`2`3`1`1

Carter`1`1`0`1

Haden`0`1`0`2

Lombardi`1`0`0`0

Boylan`2`1`2`3

Stetz-Madden`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`16`10`15

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo`1`0`0`0

Skoranski`2`1`1`0

Brown`2`0`0`0

Kelly`2`0`1`0

Richardson`2`0`2`0

Delcon`2`0`1`0

Broce`2`0`0`0

Fasula`0`0`0`0

Wright`1`0`1`0

Totals`14`1`16`0

Holy Redeemer`4(12)0 — 16

Wyoming Seminary`001 — 1

2B — Santuk, Boylan. HR — Pecuch, Parker, Santuk.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Pecuch (W)`3.0`6`1`1`5`2

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`1.2`3`9`9`0`7

Ritondo`1.1`7`7`6`2`2

Dallas 11, Wyo. Valley West 1 (5 inn.)

WVW`AB`R `H`BI

Seip`3`0`0`0

Yurko`3`1`1`0

Kosakowski`3`0`1`0

M.Austra`3`0`0`0

Hand`2`0`1`0

K.Austra`1`0`0`0

Geffert`2`0`0`0

Shaver`2`0`0`0

Yenalevitch`2`0`1`0

Yeisley`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`4`0

Dallas`AB`R `H`BI

Fostock`3`0`1`1

Spaciano`1`2`1`0

Comitz`4`2`3`2

Maier`3`1`0`1

Cruz`3`3`2`3

Porasky`2`1`1`1

Smith`2`0`1`0

Riley`3`1`2`2

Smacchi`1`1`1`0

Totals`22`11`12`10

Valley West`001`00 – 1

Dallas`006`14 – 11

2B – Kosakowski, Comitz 2, Porasky.

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`4.1`12`11`10`7`1

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (W)`5`4`1`0`1`5