Jack Herron scored eight goals and added four assists as Wyoming Seminary defeated Tunkhannock 18-6 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse.

Jack Leahy added six goals and an assist for the Blue Knights. Matt Swartz scored twice and had two assists. Xavier Beaulac recorded six assists along with a goal.

Tunkhannock’s Colin Madan scored four goals and had an assist. Gage Rosengrant had a goal and an assist. Auston Werkheiser also scored.

Scranton Prep 20, Wyoming Area 1

Brady Holmes led Prep with five goals. Will McGrath and Liam Barrett each had four while Ryan Davis found the net twice.

Joe Marranca scored for Wyoming Area off an assist by TJ Kearns.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 14, Tunkhannock 4

Annie Johnson scored four goals and Alexa Kleinberger added three as Scranton Prep topped Tunkhannock.

Claire McGrath and Maddy Scoblick each had two goals for the Classics.

Kayla Griffin had two goals and Morgan Hettesheimer and Jackie Martin each had one for Tunkhannock.

Crestwood 18, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Crestwood had 11 players contribute to the scoring in a victory over the Wolfpack.

Leading the attack were Isabella Caporuscio (4 goals, 4 assists), Julia Glowacki (4 goals, 5 assists), Hannah Ziegler (1 goal, 1 assist), Grace Pasternick (3 goals, 1 assist) and Ally George (2 goals).

Ella Farrell and Aubrey Kuhl each had three goals for WBA.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Hanover Area 0

Hazleton Area swept Hanover Area 25-11, 25-19, 25-13.

Kevin Ortiz (13 service points, 4 aces, 5 digs, 5 kills), Scott Bersavage (15 service points, 6 aces, 4 digs) and

Logan Aikens (7 kills) paced the victory.

Dallas 3, Lake Lehman 0

Dallas won by scores of 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 against rival Lake-Lehman.

Alan Lisman (22 kills, 19 digs, 2 aces), Brandon Banks (4 kills, 6 blocks, 33 assists, 5 digs,2 service points, 6 aces) and Cameron Faux (12 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace) paced Dallas.

BOYS TENNIS

Berwick 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Berwick’s Ben Carro and Liam Welch won at No. 1 doubles without surrendering a point.

The Dawgs won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles while Ben Yard and Zack Bidwell won in singles matches.

Michael Hamel posted a win at No. 1 singles for WBA.

BOYS TRACK

Dallas 116, Wyoming Valley West 34

Peter Federici won both hurdles races for Dallas while Darius Wallace (100, high jump) and John Cummings (discuss, shot put) also won two events.

GIRLS TRACK

Dallas 119, Wyoming Valley West 31

Dallas won all but two events.

Hayla Bryant (pole vault, high jump), Trinity Basara (200, 400) and Madison Hedglin (800, 3,200) were double winners.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Lycoming 6, King’s 3

Ashley Kenia and Hailey D’Amato won in singles competition for King’s.

Payton Lloyd and Emma Rooney posted a doubles victory.

Misericordia 7, Wilkes 2

Brianna Pizano, Lydia Barbour, Erin Cridge, Hailey Loughlin and Lauren Visalli won in singles for Misericordia.

MEN’S TENNIS

Wilkes 8, Misericordia 1

Nathanial Rathe, Connor Frey, Jonah Nguyen, Donovan Zong and Drew Fielder won singles matches as Wilkes picked up its first win of the season.

SOFTBALL

Misericordia splits with Moravian

Misericordia took the opener 1-0 in eight innings and dropped the nightcap 5-2.

Nicole Elliott drove in the only run of the first game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning. Alexa McHugh struck out three in two innings of relief to earn the win. Sophia DeFebo allowed just three hits over six innings.

Elliott and Gianna Russo had two hits each in the nightcap. Mackenzie Fizer had an RBI double and Elliott drove in a run the bottom of the seventh.

