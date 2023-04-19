🔊 Listen to this

Brett Antolick threw a no-hitter and Richie Rossi knocked in the game’s only run in the first inning as Hazleton Area edged Wyoming Valley West 1-0 Tuesday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Antolick, a Texas A&M recruit, struck out 11 and walked none. He threw only 79 pitches. The only Spartan to reach base was Luke Buss, who was hit by a pitch.

Rossi singled in Grant Russo.

Valley West’s Mason Sgarlat also pitched a strong game, striking out six and limiting Hazleton Area to three hits over six innings.

SOFTBALL

Hanover Area 14, Wyoming Seminary 11

Hanover Area erased a seven-run deficit by scoring eight times in the fourth inning to defeat Wyoming Seminary.

Madison Elick had a double, two singles and two RBI for Hanover Area. Lea Benattia was 2-for-2 with four RBI. Lydia Chafin tripled, singled, drove in two runs and scored three times. Brenna Slusser was 3-for-5.

Eden Ritondo was 3-for-5 with a triple, double and three RBI for Seminary. Cassidy Skoronski tripled and singled. Rosey Kelly had two RBI.

Hazleton Area 20, Berwick 5

Berwick scored four times in the top of the first, but Hazleton Area responded with 14 runs in the bottom of the inning in a game ended after three innings due to the 15-run rule.

Makenna Balay was 4-for-4 with a homer and seven RBI to lead the Hazleton Area offense. Kelsie Peters was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs scored. Kayla Lagowy homered and had two RBI. Madison Forsythe was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBI.

Brooke Siegel was 2-for-2 with a double for Berwick.

Holy Redeemer 19, Nanticoke Area 0

Anne Carter, Payton Parker, Olivia Paulukonis, Kendra Santuk and Bella Boylan all hit home runs as Holy Redeemer won in three innings via the 15-run rule.

The Royals scored eight times in the second inning and added 11 runs in the third.

Boylan finished with five RBI while Santuk had four. Parker and Paulukonis added three each.

Lilli Nice had two hits and Shaylee Heffron doubled for Nanticoke Area.

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 1, Wyoming Valley West 0

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Lupohovsky ss`3`0`0`0

Sgarlat p`3`0`0`0

Buss 1b`2`0`0`0

Gorham 2b`3`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`2`0`0`0

Mattello lf`2`0`0`0

Kern c`0`0`0`0

Klosko dh`2`0`0`0

Klem rf`1`0`0`0

No. 15 rf`1`0`0`0

Dubaskas cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`0`0`0

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`2`1`0`0

Rossi cf`2`0`1`1

Antolick p`2`0`1`0

Marino lf`3`0`0`0

Ledger 1b`3`0`0`0

Halcisak rf`1`0`1`0

Delacruz c`2`0`0`0

Gonzalez 3b`1`0`0`0

Guzman`1`0`0`0

Martoccio 2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`3`1

Wyo. Valley West`000`000`0 — 0

Hazleton Area`100`000`x — 1

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sgarlat (L)`6`3`1`1`3`6

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Antolick (W)`7`0`0`0`0`11

SOFTBALL

Hanover Area 14, Wyoming Seminary 11

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo ss-p`5`3`3`3

Fasula rf`2`2`0`0

Skoronski c`5`1`2`1

Kelly p-ss`3`0`1`2

not available ss`2`1`1`0

Richardson lf`2`1`0`0

Finlay 1b`3`0`0`0

Broco 2b`3`1`1`0

Deleon 3b`3`2`1`1

Wright cf`4`0`0`0

Totals`32`11`9`7

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Malacarne ss`5`1`1`0

Slusser cf`5`1`3`0

Chafin 2b`4`3`2`2

Elick 1b-p`4`2`3`2

Murphy 3b`1`2`0`0

Vigorito p-c`4`1`1`1

Shreve lf`4`1`1`0

Piscotty`3`1`1`1

Benattia rf`2`2`2`4

Totals`32`14`14`10

Wyo. Seminary`060`201`2 — 11

Hanover Area`010`823`x — 14

2B — Ritondo, Skoronski, Slusser, Elick. 3B — Ritondo, Chafin.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kelly`1.2`2`1`1`2`2

Ritondo (L)`4.1`12`13`12`7`5

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito`4.0`6`8`1`4`5

Elick (W)`3.0`3`3`1`4`2

Hazleton Area 20, Berwick 5 (3 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`2`1`1`0

B.Siegel lf`2`1`2`0

Caladie c`2`1`1`1

Yankowsky 3b`2`1`1`0

Rauch p`2`1`1`1

Savoy 1b`2`0`1`1

Arce rf`2`0`1`1

Hunter 2b`2`0`0`1

Carro cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`5`8`5

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`4`4`4`1

Daniels 3b`3`2`1`1

Forsythe ss`3`3`3`3

Balay 1b`4`2`4`7

Williams p`2`2`0`0

Hoffman lf`1`1`1`2

Swiech`1`0`0`0

Lagowy 2b`3`2`1`2

Klesh rf`2`1`1`1

VanBlargan`0`1`0`0

Seiwell cf`1`2`1`1

Tito`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`20`16`18

Berwick` ` `410 — 5

Hazleton Area` ` `(14)24 — 20

2B — B.Siegel, Forsythe 2, Peters. 3B — Hoffman. HR — Lagowy, Balay.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

M.Siegel (L)`0.2`10`13`3`2`0

Rauch`2.0`6`7`7`4`3

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Williams (W)`3`8`5`5`0`2

Holy Redeemer 19, Nanticoke Area 0 (3 inn.)

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`4`3`2`4

Whitman`4`1`1`1

Paulukonis`2`2`2`3

Williams`3`1`2`0

Parker`3`3`3`3

Pecuch`2`1`0`0

Carter`2`3`2`1

Haden`2`3`1`0

Boylan`3`2`2`5

Totals`25`19`15`17

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell`2`0`0`0

Clark`2`0`1`0

Nice`2`0`2`0

Heffron`2`0`1`0

Eisenhauer`1`0`0`0

Johnson`1`0`0`0

Smith`1`0`0`0

Emel`1`0`0`0

Reed`1`0`0`0

Stratton`0`0`0`0

Totals`13`0`4`0

Holy Redeemer` ` `08(11) – 19

Nanticoke Area` ` `000 – 0

2B — Parker, Santuk. 3B – Williams. HR – Carter, Parker, Paulukonis, Santuk, Boylan

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`2.2`4`0`0`0`4

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`3`15`19`3`3`2