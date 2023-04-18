🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Johnnathan Rocha (29) spikes the ball over the net during Tuesday’s match against Berwick.

WILKES-BARRE — In a tightly played match from start to finish, it was Berwick that was able to find an extra gear and power to the finish line, sweeping Holy Redeemer on the Royals’ home court to win Tuesday night’s boys volleyball showdown.

The Bulldogs won by scores of 28-26, 25-20, 25-20, handing the Royals their first Wyoming Valley Conference loss in strong fashion.

A 3-0 final did little justice to portray a match between two of the league’s best teams that was, for most of the way, played with just a point or two differential on the scoreboard.

“I’m really proud of our growth,” Berwick coach Sarah Warner said after the win. “We’re young, we’re a little inexperienced. So to face some of these big tests is important for that growth. I love the way we responded to the pressure tonight.”

A match at Holy Redeemer, a perennial volleyball power, is one surefire way to spark some growth in a young team, and the Bulldogs were not fazed as they clashed with the Royals.

The first two sets followed a remarkably similar blueprint: Berwick took control of the sets early, only for Redeemer to fight back with strong play at the net from its attackers and setter Jack Wasiakowski.

But the Bulldogs didn’t blink, with a mix of solid outside hitting and a few timely aces — junior hitter Brock Seely right in the middle of both facets of the match — to win those first two sets and have Redeemer reeling.

Seely had the set-winning kill in the opener and dropped in two straight aces to win the second set. He finished with five aces to go along with 10 kills and 13 digs.

“Usually I do a float (serve), but I knew that they were a pretty tough service team, so I tried to put some topspin on and crank it,” Seely said.

“I love talking about Brock because of where he’s come from and how much he’s grown over the past three years,” Warner said. “It’s incredible, the improvement that he’s made, and he’s so solid in all facets of the game.”

The third set was a bit of a role reversal. Holy Redeemer took the early advantage and managed to stay a point or two ahead of the Bulldogs for a long stretch. Outside hitter Josh Rocha was a big part of that effort, finding the open spots in the Berwick defense time and time again to keep his team alive.

But Berwick was able to do what Redeemer could not and overtook the Royals down the stretch to clinch the set and the match.

“We made some mistakes in our servicing game in the third set,” Warner said. “By cleaning that up a little bit … we were able to use that mental toughness to be able to push through when we had the opportunities.”

Seely said that he felt consistency was a big key to Berwick’s ability to maintain composure and close out the third set.

“Consistency, 100%, consistency,” he said. “I knew they were a good team, but after we got ahead I knew we were going to put it away.”

Blaze Croop added 13 kills and three aces for the Bulldogs, while Jackson Matash had 29 assists.

Holy Redeemer was boosted by Wasiakowski’s 24-assist performance, while Cody Rood had eight kills and five digs.

The Bulldogs improve to 7-2 with the win, and will be back in action on Friday against Dallas. Holy Redeemer will look to rebound against Hanover Area on Thursday.