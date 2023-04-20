🔊 Listen to this

It was a milestone day for Tunkhannock softball as Kaya Hannon recorded her 500th career strikeout while throwing a five-inning no-hitter and Paige Marabell broke the school home run record in a 13-0 win over Dallas on Wednesday.

Hannon fell one batter short of a perfect game, issuing a walk. She struck out nine while adding a triple and two RBI at the plate.

Marabell went 2-for-2 with three RBI while connecting for her 19th career homer, most ever by a Tiger. Gabby Wood finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and an RBI. McKenzie Hannon tripled and drove in two.

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 0

Hannah Chipego struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout for the Black Knights, adding two hits including a double at the plate herself.

Ava Hudak went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Lucy Honeywell and Riley Bucknavage each doubled and drove in two runs

Jocelyn Williams had the lone hit for the Warriors.

Pittston Area 13, Crestwood 2

Gianna Adams tossed a one-hitter and the Patriots clubbed three home runs in a five-inning victory.

Adams didn’t allow an earned run while striking out nine and walking two. The homers came from Adams (2-for-4, three RBI), Bella Giardina (two RBI) and Samantha Herbert (two RBI).

Ava Callahan went 3-for-4 while Marina Antal dobuled twice and drove in a run. Kallie Booth added two hits with a double and two RBI.

The Comets’ hit came from Avery Pisano while Jorja Snyder and Kayla Wisniewski each drove in a run.

Hazleton Area 22, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Cougars racked up 25 hits in a four-inning victory, led by Marissa Hoffman, who finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Olivia Williams and Saige Klesh (home run) had three hits and three RBI apiece. Makenna Balay and Lauren Daniels each added two hits with a triple and two RBI.

Hope Burke and Caitlyn Sekelsky had two hits each for the Wolfpack.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 4, Tunkhannock 1

Luca DeRome and Jon Florencio earned singles wins for the Mountaineers, who swept doubles play behind Mihir Mukul/Theo Barr and Stephen Miller/Artem Smagin.

Zak Keiser won at first singles for the Tigers.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

The Comets dropped just four games across eight sets in four contested matches for the win.

Tommy Biscotti, Noah Ceklosky and Scott Lenio all won in singles play while Braiden Fallbright and Sean Rossi teamed for a win at first doubles.

MMI Prep 5, Wyoming Valley West 0

The Preppers won all five matches in straight sets, led by a 6-0, 6-0 victory by Reed Floryshak at No. 3 singles.

Xavier Bleiler, Nathan Sissick and the doubles teams of Blake Warren/Kyle Kocon and Joe Mayernik/Sharon Parikh also won for MMI.

BOYS LACROSSE

Dallas 21, Tunkhannock 9

Andrew Machulsky finished with seven goals and an assist to lead the Mountaineers. Anderson Leo figured in on 12 goals, scoring four and setting up eight more.

Gavin Montross (two assists) and Colin Maden each had three goals for the Tigers.

Delaware Valley 21, Holy Redeemer 2

The Warriors got three goals apiece from Peyton LaRocco (three assists), Brady Quinn (assist), Noah Rabolli (assist) and Mike Iuzzolino. LaRocco and Quinn both recorded their 100th career goal in the win.

Josh Wesneski and Patrick Cosgrove scored for the Royals.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wyoming Valley West 3, Hanover Area 2

The Hawkeyes rallied to force a fifth set before the Spartans pulled out a 25-18, 26-24, 17-25, 10-25, 16-14 win.

Steve Florek had 12 kills and a block for Hanover Area. Ireneo Panecatl had five kills, 11 assists, one ace and four digs while Zach Kopeck added two aces and two blocks.

Dallas 3, Crestwood 0

Brandon Banks surpassed 500 career assists in the Mountaineers in a 25-12, 25-22, 25-15 sweep of the Comets.

Banks finished with 40 assists, five kills, two blocks, 11 digs, 10 service points and six aces. Also contributing were Alan Lisman (16 kills, 2 assists, 16 digs, 7 service points, 4 aces), Cameron Faux (12 kills, 3 digs, 3 service points, 1 ace) and

Philip Orzechowski (6 kills, 10 blocks, 2 digs, 4 service points).

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Wolfpack earned a 25-12, 25-15, 25-23 sweep over the Trojans.

Julio Amigon (5 service points, 6 digs, 36 assists), Jordany Rodriguez (14 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks), Jesus Vazquez (11 kills, 8 service points, 7 aces), Joaquin Prado (11 digs, 7 kills) and Vincent Garrett (6 kills, 7 blocks) all chipped in.

Nanticoke Area was led by Brady Rushton (3 kills, 12 assists, 4 digs) and Nick Hornlein (1 service point, 7 kills, 1 block, 4 digs).

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Misericordia 9, Wilkes 3

The nationally ranked Cougars broke a tie with six runs in the top of the ninth for a MAC Freedom win over the Colonels.

Brady Madden and Connor Maryniak both homered in Misericordia’s big ninth inning.

SOFTBALL

Colonels drop two

Host Lycoming took both ends of a doubleheader from Wilkes, winning 8-6 and 3-0.

The Colonels rallied for five runs in the seventh of the first game before falling short. Kayla Burleson finished the day with three hits and three RBI for Wilkes.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Misericordia 18, Wilkes 2

Michelle Torzilli figured in on nine goals for the Cougars, scoring seven times with two assists. Melanie Carbo and Molly Celesky each had three goals.

Breanne Fulling and Sydney Bernardi scored for the Colonels.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 9, Lycoming 0

Logan Gregory, John Toussaint, Patrick Pech, Nick Harth, Aidan Temple and Brendan Turowski all won in both singles and doubles play for the Monarchs in MAC Freedom sweep.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 13, Dallas 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Spaciano ss`2`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`1`0`0`0

Comitz 1b`2`0`0`0

Cruz p-3b`2`0`0`0

Maier cf`2`0`0`0

JPorasky 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Smith rf`2`0`0`0

Riley c`1`0`0`0

Smacchi lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`0`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

KHannon p`3`1`2`2

McNeff 2b`4`1`2`2

Wood 1b`4`2`3`1

Marabell`2`2`2`3

Karp rf`1`0`0`0

Dana`1`0`0`0

Huff 3b`2`2`2`0

VanNess c`2`1`1`0

Kinney c`1`0`0`0

Patton ss`3`1`2`2

MHannon lf`3`1`1`2

James cf`2`2`2`1

Totals`28`13`17`13

Dallas` `000`00 — 0

Tunkhannock` `821`2x — 13

2B — Wood 2, Van Ness, Patton; 3B — MHannon, KHannon; HR — Wood, Marabell

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`0.1`7`7`7`0`0

JPorasky`3.2`10`6`6`1`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KHannon (W)`5.0`0`0`0`1`9

Pittston Area 13, Crestwood 2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`4`2`2`2

Adams p`4`2`2`3

ACallahan c`4`2`3`0

Giardina 2b`3`1`1`2

Herbert ss`3`1`1`2

CHintze dh`2`1`0`0

Antal 3b`3`2`2`1

Gorzkowski 1b`3`1`1`1

Mihalka rf`3`1`1`1

LHintze lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`13`13`12

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`2`1`0`0

Snyder c`3`0`0`1

Wisniewski 2b`2`0`0`1

Butler 3b`2`0`0`0

Mendrzycki rf`2`0`0`0

Lenahan p-2b`1`0`0`0

Pisano lf`2`0`1`0

Mitchell 1b`2`0`0`0

Richards cf`2`1`0`0

Totals`18`2`1`2

Pittston Area` `240`07 — 13

Crestwood` `101`00 — 2

2B — Booth, Antal 2, Mihalka; HR — Giardina, Adams, Herbert

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`5.0`1`2`0`2`9

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lenahan (L)`4.1`8`8`8`2`1

Wisniewski`0.2`5`5`4`1`1

Lake-Lehman 9, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`1`0`0`0

Leo rf-3b`3`0`0`0

Williams cf`3`0`1`0

Janeski ss-1b`3`0`0`0

Gasek p`3`0`0`0

Scripkunas c`3`0`0`0

Allen 3b-ss`1`0`0`0

Hallman`2`0`0`0

Giardina`1`0`0`0

Slusser 2b`1`0`0`0

Haddock 2b`1`0`0`0

Gaylord 1b-rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`1`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss`4`0`0`0

Chipego p`4`2`2`0

Beyer 3b`4`0`0`0

Finarelli c`1`2`0`0

Hudak cf`4`1`2`2

GBucknavage lf`4`2`2`1

Honeywell 2b`4`1`1`2

Kline 1b`3`1`1`1

RBucknavage rf`3`0`1`2

Totals`31`9`9`8

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`024`012`x — 9

2B — Chipego, RBucknavage, Honeywell

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L)`6.0`9`9`4`3`6

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`7.0`1`0`0`3`11

Hazleton Area 22, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`5`2`2`1

Daniels 3b`2`3`2`2

Fisher 3b`1`0`1`1

Forsythe ss`4`2`2`1

Mummey 2b`1`0`1`1

Balay 1b`3`2`2`2

Puzzetti 1b`1`0`0`0

Williams cf`4`3`3`3

VanBlargan cf`1`0`0`0

Hoffman lf`4`3`4`3

Swiech`0`0`0`0

Lagowy 2b-ss`4`2`2`2

Klesh rf`4`3`3`3

Seiwell p`4`2`3`1

Totals`38`22`25`20

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Keating ss`2`0`0`0

Burke 3b`2`1`2`0

Sekelsky cf`2`0`2`0

Mazurek 1b`2`0`1`1

McGuinness c`2`0`0`0

Martin 2b`2`0`0`0

Eddy`1`0`0`0

Santiago lf-p`2`0`0`0

Martin p-lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`16`1`5`1

Hazleton Area` `282`(10) — 22

Wilkes-Barre Area` `100`0 — 1

2B — Forsythe, Hoffman 2; 3B — Balay, Daniels; HR — Klesh

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`4.0`5`1`1`1`2

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (L)`3.0`22`21`19`2`2

Santiago`1.0`3`1`1`0`2