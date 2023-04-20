🔊 Listen to this

LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer was ejected in the fourth inning after the umpires’ customary check of his glove, but New York’s bullpen came through and Brandon Nimmo went 5 for 5 in the Mets’ 5-3 victory over the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Nimmo hit a two-run homer off Noah Syndergaard in the fifth inning, and he singled and scored on Mark Canha’s two-run double in the ninth to complete his second career five-hit game.

Five Mets relievers filled in resourcefully for Scherzer, who was furious when umpire Phil Cuzzi tossed him following the inspection of his glove. Scherzer yelled “It’s rosin!” at umpires when was ejected after three scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

Jimmy Yacabonis pitched 2 2/3 innings of two-hit ball after getting the abrupt call to the mound following Scherzer’s ejection. Adam Ottavino got his third save.

PHILLIES 5, WHITE SOX 2

CHICAGO — Trea Turner hit his first home run for Philadelphia after leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers for a $300 million, 11-year contract, then singled and scored in the third and capped a two-run fourth with an RBI double. Brandon Marsh also went deep.

Taijuan Walker gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings, and José Alvarado pitched the ninth for his second save.

PIRATES 14, ROCKIES 3

DENVER — Rodolfo Castro hit a 458-foot homer and drove in four runs as Pittsburgh completed a three-game sweep in which it outscored Colorado 33-9.

Colorado has lost eight straight games and is a National League-worst 5-14. The game drew 18,511, the smallest crowd for a Coors Field game with unrestricted ticket sales since 18,341 on April 18, 2013.

Andrew McCutchen put the Pirates ahead in the first with an RBI double off Austin Gomber and hit a 442-foot home run in the second as Pittsburgh took a 9-0 lead. Johan Oviedo gave up one run and three hits in six innings.

RAYS 8, REDS 0

CINCINNATI — Yandy Díaz homered on the third pitch of Levi Stoudt’s big league debut to spark a six-run first inning, and Tampa Bay improved to a major league-best 16-3.

Tampa Bay pitched its second straight shutout and has six this season, more than half the Rays total of 10 for all of last year.

GUARDIANS 3, TIGERS 2

DETROIT — José Ramírez a three-run homer off Spencer Turnbull in the sixth inning. Detroit had won five straight after a 2-9 start

Paul Quantrill allowed four hits over six shutout innings, then left after Kerry Carpenter’s line drive hit him on a leg. Emmanuel Clase pitching the ninth for his sixth save.

GIANTS 5, MARLINS 2

MIAMI — Michael Conforto and Mike Yastrzemski hit two-run homers off Devin Smeltzer in the 11th inning as San Francisco stopped a five-game losing streak.

Camilo Doval got three outs in the 10th around intentional walks to Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. Doval struck out Bryan De La Cruz and Avisail Garcia to end Miami’s threat.

CARDINALS 14, D-BACKS 5

ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman had a three-run homer with a career-best five RBIs and Nolan Gorman hit his first big league grand slam as St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep.

Madison Bumgarner allowed seven runs, seven hits and four walks in three innings. The 33-year-old left-hander’s ERA rose from 7.90 to 10.26 in four starts.

RANGERS 12, ROYALS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonah Heim hit a three-run homer, Marcus Semien had three hits and drove in a pair of runs. Texas won its fourth straight.

Martin Pérez allowed three runs on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

CUBS 12, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Dansby Swanson scored the tiebreaking run standing up on an infield grounder to spark a four-run sixth inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep. The A’s have lost seven straight and at 3-16 are mired in their poorest 19-game start since the 1951 Philadelphia A’s.

Eric Hosmer hit his first home run since last July 29 for San Diego, and Patrick Wisdom had a two-run triple.

PADRES 1, BRAVES 0

SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto homered off Charlie Morton leading off the fourth, his fourth homer of the season, stopping Atlanta’s eight-game inning streak. The Braves were blanked for the first time this season.

Nick Martinez allowed three hits in seven innings, and Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

BREWERS 5, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE — Eric Lauer allowed just four hits over 7 2/3 innings as Milwaukee finished a three-game sweep, giving up Julio Rodríguez’s two-run homer in the third.

Brice Turang hit a go-ahead single in a five-run seventh off Matt Brash, who relieved Marco Gonzales with two on and a 2-0 lead.