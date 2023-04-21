🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area track and field teams passed one of their biggest tests of the regular season with flying colors, sweeping Holy Redeemer in boys and girls competition on Thursday.

The Warriors remained unbeaten on both sides with the victories, a 101-49 win for the Wyoming Area girls and a 100-49 win for the boys.

“We looked at this meet as one of the top ones for our division,” Warriors coach Joe Pizano said. “It’s always great to run against a good team because it pushes you.”

A matchup pitting two of the top programs in the Wyoming Valley Conference against one another, the Warriors were able to run out to early leads to establish the tone.

Right off the bat, a little history was made for the girls squad. The 3200-meter relay team of Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan, Hannah Stoss and Madelyn Keating set a new school record, clocking a time of 9:45 to beat Redeemer and put the first points on the board for the Wyoming Area girls.

With a lot of repeat names popping up atop the scoreboard, McKernan and Keating in particular had big days, each winning four races. In addition to the 3200 relay, the duo also helped Wyoming Area to victory in the 1600 relay.

McKernan added individual wins in the 800 and the long jump, while Keating won the 1600 and 3200, the latter by a full minute.

“Keating is setting the bar high, and everyone’s chasing that,” Pizano said.

Elsewhere in the meet, the Warriors were dominant in the field events, sweeping all six events across both the boys and girls competitions.

Drew Mruk, the defending state champion in the javelin, picked up a win there to go along with his wins in the discus and shot put. For the girls, Bianca Pizano won the shot put and the javelin, and teammate Taylor Gashi won the discus.

The Warriors also received a big boost from multi-sports star Aaron Crossley, who won the 100, 200 and ran a blistering leg in the 400 relay to help his team win there.

Crossley had been nursing a pulled groin before the meet, but it didn’t seem to hinder him much.

“I took a lot of rest, came out today and I felt good,” Crossley said. “I didn’t feel any tightness or anything, so I ran all three events.”

Holy Redeemer’s standout athletes on the day included Bella Granteed, who won every race she ran — individual wins in the 100 and 200 as well as the anchor leg on the Royals’ 400 relay, which took first place.

Jacob Hunter won the 400 and the long jump for the Holy Redeemer boys.

BOYS TRACK

Wyoming Area 100, Holy Redeemer 49

3200 Relay: 1. Williams/Brady/Gillespie/Considine (HR) 8:50, 2. N. Ciampi/L. Ciampi/Orlandini/Kearns (WA) 9:20.

110 Hurdles: 1. Pierce (WA) 15.7, 2. Kellum (WA) 17.5, 3. Njie (WA) 19.5.

Triple Jump: 1. Walton (HR) 40’8”, 2. Schutter (WA) 34’6”, 3. Scilonger (WA) 33’1”.

100 Dash: 1. Crossley (WA) 10.7, 2. Speece (WA) 11.3, 3. Cassetori (HR) 11.6.

1600 Run: 1. Branley (WA) 4:49, 2. McDonald (HR) 4:54, 3. Martinelli (HR) 5:11.

Shot Put: 1. D. Mruk (WA) 49’6.5”, 2. Kozersi (HR) 43’9.5’, 3. J. Mruk (WA) 43’2”.

400 Dash: 1. Hunter (HR) 52.3, 2. Sciandra (WA) 54.2, 3. Foland (WA) 56.9.

400 Relay: 1. Crossley/Foland/Speece/Janoski (WA) 44.3, 2. Cassetori/Walton/Ly/Hunter (HR) 47.1.

300 Hurdles: 1. Pierce (WA) 44.3, 2. Njie (WA) 45.0, 3. Kellum (WA) 45.9.

Pole Vault: 1. Heck (WA) 8’6”, 2. Ciampi (WA) 7’0”.

Discus: 1. D. Mruk (WA) 134’2”, 2. Wesneski (HR) 111’4”, 3. Obrzut (WA) 107’6”.

Long Jump: 1. Hunter (HR) 22’4”, 2. Schutter (WA) 17’11”, 3. Walton (HR) 17’8”.

800 Run: 1. Gillespie (HR) 2:15, 2. Considine (HR) 2:!6, 3. Brady (HR) 2:17.

200 Dash: 1. Crossley (WA) 23.2, 2. Speece (WA) 23.20, 3. Cassetori (HR) 24.10.

3200 Run: 1. Branley (WA) 11:03, 2. Makarewicz (HR) 11:13, 3. McDonald (HR) 11:51.

Javelin: 1. D. Mruk (WA) 165’0”, 2. Wesneski (HR) 148’0”, 3. Turner (WA) 139’7”.

1600 Relay: 1. Sciandra/Janoski/Ciampi/Foland (WA) 3:50, 2. Williams/Brady/Majamunder/Corridioni (HR) 4:02.

High Jump: 1. Kruzka (WA) 5’4”, 2. Ciampi (WA) 5’2”, 3. Reedy (WA) 5’0”.

GIRLS TRACK

Wyoming Area 101, Holy Redeemer 49

3200 Relay: 1. Angeli/McKernan/Stoss/Keating (WA) 9:45, 2. Flaherty/Chepolis/Lehman/Kozerski (HR) 9:45.

100 Hurdles: 1. L. Campenni (WA) 18.6, 2. Menta (WA) 19.6, 3. Chepolis (HR) 19.7.

Triple Jump: 1. Gashi (WA) 33’6”, 2. Pizano (WA) 31’1”, 3. Menta (WA) 28’3”.

100 Dash: 1. Granteed (HR) 12.4, 2. Gillespie (WA) 13.3, 3. DelBalso (HR) 13.4.

1600 Run: 1. Keating (WA) 5:46, 2. Orlandini (WA) 5:59, 3. Stoss (WA) 6:02.

Shot Put: 1. Pizano (WA) 27’6”, 2. Cheskiewicz (WA) 24’7”, 3. Walting (HR) 22’9.75”.

400 Dash: 1. Kozerski (HR) 62.1, 2. Flaherty (HR) 65.8, 3. S. Campenni (WA) 69.2.

400 Relay: 1. Chepolis/Gillespie/DelBalso/Granteed (HR) 52.6, 2. Chinikaylo/Farrell/Brown/Cheskiewicz (WA) 61.5.

300 Hurdles: 1. L. Campenni (WA) 55.2, 2. Chepolis (HR) 56.6, 3. Menta (WA) 57.5.

Pole Vault: 1. Kelleher (WA) 7’6”, 2. Farrell (WA) 7’0”, 3. Moore (WA) 6’6”.

Discus: 1. Gashi (WA) 80’2”, 2. Walting (HR) 68’1”, 3. Obrzut (WA) 65’3”.

Long Jump: 1. McKernan (WA) 14’11”, 2. Pizano (WA) 14’10”, 3. Mercinkavich (HR) 13’6”.

800 Run: 1. McKernan (WA) 2:38, 2. Lehman (HR) 2:40, 3. Marcinkowski (HR) 2:33.

200 Dash: 1. Granteed (HR) 25.9, 2. Gillespie (HR) 28.2, 3. DelBalso (HR) 28.3.

3200 Run: 1. Keating (WA) 12:34, 2. Orlandini (WA) 13:38, 3. McGowan (HR) 13:58.

Javelin: 1. Pizano (WA) 95’9”, 2. Walting (HR) 79’7”, 3. Gashi (WA) 69’6”.

1600 Relay: 1. Stoss/McKernan/Angeli/Keating (WA) 4:23.

High Jump: 1. Gashi (WA) 4’10”, 2. L. Campenni (WA) 4’8”, 3. Kazden (HR) 4’0”.