Patrick Munley finished 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI as Tunkhannock defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 7-1 Thursday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Andy Roxby went six innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five, and added a double and two RBI at the plate.

Jake Howe drove in a run for the Wolfpack. Ryan Novakowski doubled.

Pittston Area 17, Wyoming Valley West 0

Elijah Barr threw a three-hitter and had four RBI as Pittston Area won in six innings.

Troy Davis added three RBI while Drew DeLucca and Anthony Ranieli had two each.

Max Lupohvosky and Dan Escalante doubled for Valley West.

SOFTBALL

Nanticoke Area 12, Wyoming Seminary 2

The Trojanettes opened the game with nine runs in the top of the first en route to a five-inning victory.

Lilli Nice struck out 13 for the win. Cecily Johnson homered, tripled and drove in four runs while Haylee Shotwell went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Shaylee Heffron added a solo home run.

Emily Brown finished 2-for-2 for the Blue Knights.

Berwick 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Eden Savoy drove in three runs and Kaite Caladie knocked in two more as Berwick won in five innings.

Lauren Rauch pitched a complete game, striking out seven and surrendering two hits.

GIRLS TRACK

Hazleton Area 119, Wyoming Valley West 30

Ashley Bueso (shot put, discus), Gabriella Bredbenner (100, 200) and Jillian Wolk (1600, 3200) all won a pair of individual events apiece for the Cougars.

Pittston Area 89, Berwick 59

Aria Messner starred in the jumps for the Patriots, taking first in the triple jump, long jump and high jump.

BOYS TRACK

Hazleton Area 107, Wyoming Valley West 43

Matthew Cusatis took first in the triple jump, long jump and high jump for the Cougars.

Franklin Ritz the distance events while Joey Mazaika won both hurdles events.

Berwick 106, Pittston Area 42

Luke Peters won the 300 hurdles and pole vault while also helping the Bulldogs take first in the 1600 relay.

Jakob Mead won the 1600 and 3200 for the Patriots.

BOYS TENNIS

Holy Redeemer 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Mateo Runde rallied from a first-set loss to win for the Royals at second singles. Redeemer also swept doubles play with wins by John Tondora/Jaden White and Alex Martin/Kyle Antinnes.

Michael Hamel won at No. 1 singles for the Wolfpack.

Tunkhannock 4, Wyoming Valley West 1

The Tigers swept singles play while dropping just one game as Zak Keiser, Mark Holovacs and Elijah Goglin all won. Ben

Aidan Connell and Murphy Pick won at No. 1 doubles for the Spartans.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 18, North Pocono 7

Maddie Olshemski had six goals while Chase Taylor and Sadie Gilbert added three apiece for Seminary. Summer Larabee scored twice.

Amaya Monacelli had five goals for North Pocono.

Crestwood 18, Wyoming Area 9

Isabella Caporuscio scored 13 goals and Julia Glowacki scored a goal and had nine assists as Crestwood defeated Wyoming Area.

Hannah Ziegler added two goals and Jordan Andrews and Kennedie Huber had one each. Morgan Koons made seven saves.

Sofia Sabatini had four goals and two assists for Wyoming Area. Julia Gonzales had three goals and an assist. Halle Kranson added two goals and an assist. Erica Gilligan had nine saves.

Scranton Prep 12, Dallas 11

Claire McGrath scored five goals, Alexa Kleinberger had four and Grave Kotchick had two as Scranton Prep edged Dallas.

Dallas’ Gabby Rogoski scored three goals. Braylee Walsh, Ireland Walsh and Leah Ricardo had two each. Ella English also scored.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Lake-Lehman 0

Tunkhannock battled to a 25-21 win in the opener before sweeping Lake-Lehman with scores of 25-13 and 25-12 in the next two sets.

Brady Slacktish had 14 kills and 12 digs for Tunkhannock. Shane Macko had 10 kills and four aces. Marcus Binner recorded 18 assists and 12 service points.

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

Wilkes, Marywood split

Marywood won the opener 3-2, but Wilkes rebounded to capture the nightcap 14-4.

Hannah Boyd and Kayla Burleson each had an RBI for Wilkes in the loss.

Olivia Dougher was 4-for-4 with two runs in the second game. Burleson was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Nicole Howell was 2-for-3 and crossed the plate twice.

BASEBALL

Tunkhannock 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Brown ss`4`0`1`0

Munley c`4`2`3`1

Paduck cf`4`1`1`1

Welles 1b`3`1`0`1

Roxby p-3b`3`1`1`2

Gregory 3b-rf`4`0`1`0

Spudis`4`1`1`0

Volker rf`4`0`0`1

Kozlansky p`0`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`2`1`0`0

Seidel cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`7`8`6

Wilkes-Barre Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hufford rf`2`0`0`0

Fernandes rf`1`0`0`0

Mihalchik p-cf`3`0`0`0

Bottger lf`3`0`0`0

Prudente 3b`1`1`0`0

Novakowski 1b`3`0`1`0

Montero`3`0`0`0

Howe ss`3`0`1`1

Sincavage c`2`0`1`0

Herrera 2b`3`0`1`0

Jones cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`4`1

Tunkhannock`102`130`0 — 7

Wilkes-Barre Area`010`000`0 — 1

2B — Paduck, Roxby, Gregory, Novakowski; 3B — Munley

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby (W)`6.0`3`1`1`2`5

Kozlansky`1.0`1`0`0`0`0

Wilkes-Barre Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mihalchik (L)`4.0`6`6`6`3`2

Fritz`3.0`2`1`0`0`2

Pittston Area 17, Wyoming Valley West 0 (6 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`2`4`1`1

Delucca cf`3`3`2`2

Davis rf`5`1`2`3

Barr p`3`2`2`4

Bonomo ph`1`1`0`1

Menendez 1b`5`0`1`1

Aftewicz c`4`2`2`1

Widdick 2b`0`0`0`0

Ranieli dh`3`1`3`2

Cerasaro lf`4`1`1`1

Cencettti 3b`2`2`0`1

Innamorati ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`33`17`14`17

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Klem p`0`0`0`0

Heidcavage p`0`0`0`0

Falcheck p`0`0`0`0

Chimock p`0`0`0`0

DePriest p`0`0`0`0

Rivers dh`2`0`0`0

Sgarlet 2b`3`0`1`0

Lupohovsky ss`2`0`1`0

Stevens ss`0`0`0`0

Buss 1b`3`0`0`0

Gorham lf`3`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`2`0`1`0

Dubakus cf`3`0`0`0

Kernc`1`0`0`0

Klosko c`1`0`0`0

Ruddy rf`1`0`0`0

Delrosa rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`3`0

Pittston Area`004`418 – 17

Valley West`000`000 – 0

2B – Barr, Aftewicz, Lupohovsky, Escalante.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`6`3`0`0`0`3

WVW`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Klem (L)`2.2`6`4`4`1`2

Heidcavage`0.2`2`2`2`2`0

Falcheck`1.0`1`2`2`5`1

Chimock`0.2`1`2`2`3`1

DePriest`1.2`4`7`7`4`1

SOFTBALL

Nanticoke Area 12, Wyoming Seminary 2

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`4`2`4`3

Clark lf-rf`4`1`1`1

Nice p`3`0`1`1

Reed rf-lf`1`1`0`0

Heffron cf`4`1`1`1

Eisenhauer rf`2`1`0`0

Johnson 2b`3`2`2`4

Hockenbury 2b`1`0`1`0

Smith c`3`1`1`1

Galarza c`0`0`0`0

Stratton 3b`2`1`1`0

Corkel 3b`1`1`1`0

Emel 1b`3`1`2`0

Totals`31`12`15`11

Wyoming Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo p`2`0`0`0

Fasula lf`3`0`0`0

Skoranski c`2`1`1`0

Brown ss`2`1`2`0

Richardson rf`2`0`0`0

Finlay 1b`2`0`0`0

Brace 2b`1`0`0`0

Stone 2b`0`0`0`0

Holodick rf`2`0`0`0

Wright cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`18`2`3`0

Nanticoke Area` `900`30 — 12

Wyo. Seminary` `000`20 — 2

2B — Shotwell, Emel; 3B — Johnson; HR — Johnson, Heffron

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (W)`5.0`3`2`2`2`13

Wyo. Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Ritondo (L)`5.0`15`12`11`2`6

Berwick 10, Wilkes-Barre Area 0 (5 inn.)

WBA`AB`R`H`BI

Keating ss`2`0`1`0

Burke 3b`2`0`0`0

Sekelsky cf`2`0`0`0

Mazurek c`2`0`0`0

McGuinness 1b`2`0`1`0

Martin rf`2`0`0`0

Eddy 2b`2`0`0`0

Santiago lf`2`0`0`0

Dixon dh`1`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`2`0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`1`1`0

Arce`1`0`0`0

B.Siegel lf`2`2`1`1

A.Yankowsky`1`0`0`0

Caladie 2b`3`1`2`2

N.Yankowsky 3b`3`0`1`0

Brown 3b`0`0`0`0

Rauch p`2`0`1`0

Rivas`0`2`0`0

Welsh c`3`2`2`0

Byeers`3`0`1`1

Savoy 1b`3`1`2`3

Carro cf`2`1`1`1

Totals`26`10`12`9

WBA`000`00 — 0

Berwick`412`03 — 10

2B — Carro, Lewis, B.Siegel, N.Yankowsky.

WBA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Martin (L)`4.2`12`10`8`2`4

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rauch (W)`5`2`0`0`0`7