Dallas fell behind by 10 runs after three innings, but had a couple offensive outbursts to rally for a 21-11 victory over Crestwood Friday in Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

The Mountaineers scored seven times in the fourth and six times in the fifth to erase the 11-1 deficit. They added six more runs in the seventh.

Victoria Spaciano led the Dallas offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI. Abby Cruz was 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Carolyn Comitz homered and had three RBI.

Every Mountaineer had a hit and all but one had an RBI.

Victoria Butler had a double, single and four RBI for Crestwood. Allison Babula and Jorja Snyder had three hits each. Madison Mendrzycki had two RBI.

Pittston Area 11, Hazleton Area 1

Gianna Adams threw a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and also homered for Pittston Area, which won in six innings.

Maura Mihalka had two doubles and three RBI. Ava Callahan had two hits and Kallie Booth had two RBI.

Marissa Hoffman homered for Hazleton Area. Kayla Lagowy had a single.

Lake-Lehman 12, Berwick 4

Kirsten Finarelli hit two solo home runs, tripled and scored four runs as Lake-Lehman defeated Berwick.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Gracie Bucknavage had three RBI. Ava Hudak had three hits while Lucy Honeywell had two and scored twice.

Hananh Chipego threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Nicole Yankowsky had Berwick’s only hit.

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 13, Crestwood 6

In a game played Thursday, Brett Antolick had a pair of doubles and three RBI for Hazleton Area.

Grant Russo, Dom Marino and Jamie Martoccio all added two RBI.

Trevor Dean and Joe Moratori had two RBI each for Crestwood.

Lake-Lehman 8, Hanover Area 4

Graedon Finarelli hit two solo home runs and picked up the win in relief as the Black Knights rallied late to defeat Hanover Area.

Gavin Wallace had a double and an RBI for Lehman. Corey Bean had two RBI. Sam Finarelli had two hits.

Collin Klein had a double, two singles and two RBI for Hanover Area. Nick Schiel doubled.

Holy Redeemer 12, MMI Prep 2

Colin Whitman was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three doubles as Holy Redeemer won in five innings.

Cody Quaglia had two RBI and Luke Kopec was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Royals. Dino DiMauro pitched four innings, striking out nine, to pick up the win.

Lucas Pesotine had a double and an RBI for MMI, which finished with three hits.

Dallas 10, Berwick 3

Zach Williams and Sam Barrouk hit home runs as Dallas defeated Berwick.

Jude Nocito added two doubles and two RBI. JJ Rischawy also had two RBI.

Matt Lonczynski doubled and had two RBI for Berwick. Colton Rinehimer had two singles and an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Dallas 21, Crestwood 11

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Smith rf`6`2`3`1

Spaciano ss`4`4`3`5

Comitz 1b`6`2`3`3

Forstock 2b`4`0`1`2

Porasky p-3b`4`2`1`0

Maier cf`4`4`3`1

Riley c`4`3`1`1

Smacchi lf`2`1`1`0

Atherholt lf`2`1`2`2

Totals`41`21`22`18

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`5`2`3`0

Snyder c`5`3`3`0

Wisniewski cf`3`2`2`1

Butler 3b`4`2`2`4

Mendrzycki rf`4`1`0`2

Lenahan 2b-p`4`1`2`1

Lomerson dh`3`0`0`0

Mitchell 1b`4`0`1`1

Richards lf-cf`3`0`0`0

Pisano`1`0`0`0

Diasey p`0`0`0

Totals`36`11`13`9

Dallas`100`761`6 — 21

Crestwood`461`000`0 — 11

2B — Smacchi, Smith, Cruz 2, Riley, Wisniewski, Butler. 3B — Spaciano. HR — Comitz.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Porasky`1.1`7`8`7`1`0

Cruz (W)`5.2`6`3`1`0`2

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey`4.1`11`10`7`2`1

Lenahan (L)`2.1`11`11`11`5`0

Wisniewski`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Pittston Area 11, Hazleton Area 1 (6 inn.)

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`3`0`0`2

Adams p`3`1`2`1

Soto`0`1`0`0

A.Callahan c`4`0`2`0

G.Callahan c`0`1`0`0

Giardino 2b`3`0`0`1

Antal lf`3`2`1`0

Gorzkowski 1b`3`2`1`1

Herbert ss`3`1`1`0

Mihalka 3b`3`2`2`3

C.Hintze`3`1`1`0

Totals`28`11`10`8

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`3`0`0`0

Daniels 3b`3`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`2`0`0`0

Balay 1b`2`0`0`0

Williams cf`2`0`0`0

Hoffman lf`2`1`1`1

Lagowy 2b`2`0`1`0

Mummey 2b`0`0`0`0

Klesh rf`2`0`0`0

Seiwell p`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`1`2`1

Pittston Area`180`011 — 11

Hazleton Area`010`000 — 1

2B — Mihalka 2. HR — Adams, Hoffman.

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams (W)`6`2`1`1`0`11

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (L)`6`10`11`9`6`2

Lake-Lehman 12, Berwick 4

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Finarelli c`3`4`3`2

Chipeho p`5`0`0`0

Brudnicki ss`5`2`3`1

Kline 3b`5`1`1`0

Hudak cf`4`2`3`1

G.Bucknavage lf`4`1`1`3

Honeywell 2b`4`2`2`0

Beyer 1b`3`0`1`2

R.Bucknavage rf`4`0`0`0

Totals`37`12`14`9

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`4`0`0`0

B.Siegel lf`4`1`0`0

Caladie 2b`3`1`0`0

Yankowsky 3b`3`0`1`0

Brown p`3`1`0`0

Rauch`2`0`0`0

Rivas`0`1`0`0

Welsh c`2`0`0`1

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

Cano cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`1`1

2B — Brudnicki. 3B — Finarelli. HR — Finarelli 2.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`7`1`4`0`2`8

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`7 `14`12`5`3`2

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 13, Crestwood 6

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`3`5`3`2

Schmidt ss`0`2`0`0

Antolick 2b-rf`4`2`3`3

Collevechio 2b`0`0`0`0

Halcisak dh`4`0`1`1

Racho lf`1`0`0`1

Marino lf`1`0`0`2

Florentino lf`1`0`0`0

Castrine p`0`0`0`0

Ledger 1b`3`2`1`0

Yakubowski 1b`2`0`0`0

Delacruz c`3`0`1`0

Harrashack c`0`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`2`1`2`2

Gonzalez 3b`1`0`0`0

Aponick rf-2b`4`0`0`0

Rossi cf`3`0`0`0

Guzman cf`1`1`1`0

Totals`33`13`12`11

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage`3`1`1`0

Wright ss`2`2`2`0

Moratori p-c`3`0`2`2

Duffy lf`0`0`0`0

MManus lf`0`0`0`0

Stortz c`4`0`0`1

Dean dh`4`0`2`2

Litchkofski p`2`0`0`0

Domzalski ph`0`0`0`0

Wanschisen 1b`2`0`0`0

Storm pr`0`0`0`0

Lomerson lf`1`0`0`0

Miller rf`4`1`1`0

Keil 3b`3`0`0`0

Totals`30`6`7`5

Hazleton Area`413`110`3 — 13

Crestwood`100`032`0 — 6

2B — Halcisak, Russo 2, Martoccio, Antolick 2, Wright.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brito (W)`4.2`5`4`0`1`8

Marino`1.1`2`2`2`2`3

Castrine`1.0`0`0`0`1`3

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moratori (L)`3`6`8`7`5`6

Litchkofski`4`6`5`4`1`1

Lake-Lehman 8, Hanover Area 4

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Martinez cf`3`1`1`0

Schiel ss`4`1`1`0

Klein p`4`0`3`2

Fallon 3b`2`0`0`0

Vigorito 1b-p`3`0`0`0

Hummer dh-p`3`0`1`0

Fuller c`3`0`0`0

Senlani lf`3`0`0`0

Rivas 2b`2`2`1`0

Totals`27`4`7`2

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf`4`1`1`1

G.Finarelli 3b-p`3`3`3`2

Morris p`0`0`0`0

C.Kaiser cf`2`0`2`0

Bean ss-3b`4`1`0`2

S.Finarelli 1b`3`0`2`1

E.Kaiser c`3`0`0`0

Jenkins 2b`3`0`0`0

Bucholtz dh`2`1`1`0

Naugle p-lf`1`1`1`0

Wallace lf-ss`3`1`1`1

Totals`28`8`11`7

Hanover Area`200`010`1 — 4

Lake-Lehman`001`043`x — 8

2B — Schiel, Klein, Wallace. HR — G.Finarelli 2.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Klein (L)`4.1`7`5`5`1`0

Hummer`1.0`4`3`3`0`0

Vigorito`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Naugle`4.0`5`3`3`1`8

G.Finarelli (W)`2.1`1`1`1`2`3

Morris`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

Holy Redeemer 12, MMI Prep 2 (5 inn.)

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Kraynak 2b`2`1`0`1

Witner c`3`0`1`0

Yenchko p`2`0`0`0

McDermott rf`3`0`0`0

Pesotine dh`2`0`1`1

Horvat ss`0`0`0`0

Skuba lf-rf`2`0`0`0

Williams 3b`2`0`0`0

Drobnock 1b-p`2`1`1`0

Pantages cf`1`0`0`0

Pedri`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`2`3`2

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`3`2`3`3

Dugan lf`0`0`0`0

Quaglia ss`2`0`0`2

Hurst ss`0`0`0`0

Kopec cf`3`2`2`1

Morgan cf`0`0`0`1

C.Maciejczyk 1b`1`0`0`0

O’Haire 1b`1`0`0`0

DiMauro p`2`0`0`1

Revitt p`1`2`0`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`2`1`1`1

Mazzarella 3b`0`0`0`0

Stevenson c`0`0`0`0

McDermott 2b`2`2`1`0

ColeWhitman rf`1`2`1`2

Magda rf`1`1`1`0

Totals`19`12`9`11

MMI Prep`000`11 — 2

Holy Redeemer`065`10 — 12

2B — Pesotine.

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenchko (L)`1.2`3`5`4`3`0

Lispi`0.2`2`2`1`1`0

Drobnock`0.1`2`4`4`1`0

Skuba`1.1`2`1`1`2`1

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

DiMauro (W)`4`2`1`1`1`9

Revitt`1`1`1`1`1`2

Dallas 10, Berwick 3

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Andrews cf`4`1`1`0

Lonczynski ss-p`4`0`1`1

Rinehimer 1b`2`0`2`1

Evensen c`3`0`1`0

Sult 3b`1`0`0`1

Guerriero rf`4`0`0`0

Kupsky p`3`0`0`0

Phillips p`3`0`0`0

Uram lf`0`0`0`0

A.Peters ss`2`2`1`0

Totals`26`3`6`3

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski rf`4`0`1`1

Paczewski 2b`3`2`1`0

J.Peters c`3`2`2`1

Healey 3b`4`1`2`0

Nocito ss`3`1`2`2

Rischawy lf`1`1`0`2

Zangardi lf`2`0`0`0

Barrouk 1b`2`1`1`1

Williams 1b`1`1`1`2

Tinner 1b`0`0`0`0

Shaver dh`3`0`0`0

Timinski cf`2`1`0`0

Coyne cf`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`10`10`9

Berwick`001`010`1 — 3

Dallas`214`012`x — 10

2B — Evensen, Lonczynski, Paczewski, Nocito 2, J.Peters, Adamski. HR — Barrouk, Williams.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips (L)`5.0`7`8`6`2`3

Lonczynski`0.2`3`2`2`0`0

Kupsky`0.1`0`0`0`0`1

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Patton`2.2`2`1`1`4`4

Burkhardt (W)`4.1`4`2`2`2`5