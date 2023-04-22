🔊 Listen to this

BOYS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 22, Wyoming Area 2

Peyton LaRocco scored four goals and Noah Rabolli had two goals and two assists for Delaware Valley.

Mike Iuzzolino had three goals and an assist for Del Val. Brady Quinn and Xander Kelly each had two goals and an assist.

TJ Kearns had a goal and an assist for Wyoming Area. Ben Byers also scored while Aiden Hosier had an assist.

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Arcadia 6, King’s 1

Michael Marmolejos knocked in the only run for King’s. Chase Yochem was 2-for-2 and scored a run.

Misericordia 13, FDU-Florham 3

Brady Madden had three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs and Brock Bollinger and Jason Sanfilippo also homered for Misericordia.

Garrett McIlhenney, Derrick Vosburg and Josh Burger all had two hits. David McCurry worked 6.2 innings to pick up the win.

Cabrini 15, Wilkes 6

Five errors proved costly for Wilkes in a non-conference loss.

Ryan Johnston had three RBI for Wilkes. Devin Markert was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Mike Show was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Misericordia 7, DeSales 2

Brianna Pizano, Emily Brecker, Lydia Barbour and Erin Cridge were all double-winners for Misericordia.

Arcadia 7, King’s 2

Ashley Kenia won the No. 1 singles match for King’s, while Hailey D’Amato picked up a victory at No. 2 doubles.

MEN’S TENNIS

King’s 9, Arcadia 0

Logan Gregory, John Toussaint, Patrick Pech, Aidan Temple and Brendan Turowski won in singles and doubles competition for King’s.

BOYS TENNIS

Tunkhannock 4, Hazleton Area 1

Singles: 1. Zak Keiser (T) def. Mateo Feola 6-0, 6-1; 2. Mark Holovacs (T) def. Jacob Narrow 6-2, 6-0; 3. Elijah Goglin (T) def. Josh Strohl 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Ed Yanac/Alex Lanas (HA) def. Kaden Gaudet/Alex Sorokach 6-0, 6-3; 2. Hazleton Area forfeit win

Wyoming Area 4, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Singles: 1. Michael Hamel (WBA) def. Luca Argenio 6-1, 6-3; 2. Dylan Stoss (WA) def. Amir Samadian 7-5, 6-1; 3. Christian Abromovage (WA) forfeit win

Doubles: 1. Gabe Cable/Braidon Kostik (WA) def. Harold Stella/Luis Vanegas 6-0, 6-1; 2. Eli Harding/Nick Cirelli (WA) def. Robert Ashford/Miguel Garcia 6-0, 6-2