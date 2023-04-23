🔊 Listen to this

Down by four runs heading into the bottom of the seventh, Wyoming Area softball rallied for five runs in the final frame to earn a walk-off 6-5 win over Dunmore on Saturday in a non-conference matchup.

Alexa Gasek shined for the Warriors, finishing with a home run and four RBI at the plate while going the distance in the circle for the win, striking out six and allowing one earned run on three hits.

Gasek, Anna Wisnewski and Kayla Leo all finished with two hits apiece for the Warriors, who trailed 4-0 after the top of the first and 5-1 after six.

Elk Lake 12, Nanticoke Area 1

Elk Lake had seven extra-base hits as the Warriors won in five innings.

Megan Johns led Elk Lake with a home run and four RBI.

Mckenzie Stratton had Nanticoke Area’s only RBI.

Tunkhannock 13, Parkland 1

Sydney Huff was 4-for-4 with a triple, double and six RBI as Tunkhannock defeated host Parkland in five innings.

Paige Marabell and Erin Van Ness were each 3-for-3 with two RBI. Marabell also had a double. McKenzie Hannon doubled and had two RBI.

BASEBALL

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Ben Keil struck out nine and Chaz Wright was 4-for-4 as Crestwood won a non-league game.

Wright, Joe Moritori and Evyn Makowski each had an RBI for the Comets. Keil allowed four hits over six innings. Robert Duffy threw the final inning to get the save.

Brandon Wozniak doubled and Jay Shemanski singled and had an RBI for Nanticoke Area.

Dunmore 6, Wyoming Area 3

Wyoming Area jumped an early lead on Jack Mathis’ three-run homer in the first inning, but Dunmore rallied for the non-conference victory.

Casey Noone, Cameron Moser and AJ Delucca all had doubles for Wyoming Area.

Dunmore’s Max Forgione was 3-for-3 with two RBI and Dale Symons had two RBI.

Tri-Valley 6, Lake-Lehman 4

Kole Miller struck out 10 as unbeaten Tri-Valley edged Lake-Lehman at the Pine Grove tournament.

Miller also had two RBI.

Evan Kaiser tripled and Chris Sholtis doubled for Lehman. Gavin Wallace had the only RBI.

Valley View 13, Holy Redeemer 1

The Cougars scored seven in the second inning and six in the third en route to a five-inning, non-conference win.

Kayden Stevenson doubled and drove in the lone run for the Royals. Matt Maciejczyk and Chris Maciejczyk also doubled.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 16, Mifflinburg 3

Gavin Paraschak and Conner Partington scored four goals each as Lake-Lehman powered past Mifflinburg.

Paraschak also had three assists for the Black Knights. Landon Schuckers and Jake Olson added hat tricks, while Jack Kashatus and Hayden Evans added a goal apiece.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hazleton Area 18, Selinsgrove 5

Taylor Kilker scored five times with an assist and Lily Palfey figured in on seven goals (three goals, four assists) to lead the Cougars to the win.

Kaci Kilker added four goals and an assist while Faith Russo scored three goals. Julia Bobrowski added two goals and Brooke Harmonosky finished with a goal and two helpers.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Area 6, Dunmore 5

Dunmore`AB`R`H`BI

Walsh p`2`1`0`0

Brown 3b`3`1`1`0

Quinn cf`3`2`1`0

Schlesser dh`3`1`0`1

Dempsey 2b`3`0`1`4

Canavan c`3`0`0`0

Conte 1b`3`0`0`0

Summa ss`3`0`0`0

Lewis lf`3`0`0`0

Pasko rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`5`3`5

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`4`2`2`0

Leo 3b`4`1`2`1

Williams cf`4`0`1`1

Gasek p`3`1`2`4

Scripkunas c`4`0`1`0

Janeski 1b`3`0`0`0

Allen ss`3`0`1`0

Gaylord rf`2`0`0`0

Hallman`1`1`0`0

Haddock 2b`2`0`0`0

Slusser`1`1`0`0

Totals`31`6`9`6

Dunmore`400`001`0 — 5

Wyoming Area`001`000`5 — 6

2B — Dempsey; HR — Gasek

Dunmore`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Walsh (L)`6.2`9`6`6`1`10

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`7.0`3`5`1`1`6

Elk Lake 12, Nanticoke Area 1 (5 inn.)

Elk Lake`AB`R`H`BI

Weaver c`3`1`3`1

Warriner c`1`1`0`0

Traver ss`3`3`3`2

Lord 1b`3`2`3`2

Woodruff 1b`0`1`0`0

Voll p`3`1`2`2

Johns 2b`3`1`3`4

Keeney lf`3`0`0`0

Horn`2`0`0`0

Keer cf`1`0`0`0

Shingler 3b`1`1`0`0

Farrell 3b`1`0`0`0

Howell rf`2`1`0`0

Youells rf`1`0`0`0

Clark cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`12`14`11

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`0`1`0

Clark rf`3`0`1`0

Nice p`2`0`0`0

Reed 2b`0`0`0`0

Heffron cf`1`1`1`0

Johnson 3b`2`0`0`0

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Emel 2b`2`0`0`0

Stratton 1b`2`0`1`1

Muhammad`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`4`1

Elk Lake`340`50 — 12

Nanticoke Area`000`10 — 1

2B — Voll 2, Lord, Weaver, Traver. 3B — Traver. HR — Johns.

Elk Lake`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Voll (W)`5`4`1`1`1`5

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`5`14`12`11`1`6

Tunkhannock 13, Parkland 1 (5 inn.)

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

K.Hannon p`4`1`2`0

McNeff 2b`4`3`3`0

Wood 1b`4`1`1`0

Marabell c`3`0`3`2

Huff 3b`4`3`4`6

Van Ness lf`3`1`3`2

Patton ss`4`0`1`1

M.Hannon rf`4`0`2`2

James cf`3`0`0`0

Karp rf`0`4`0`0

Totals`33`13`19`13

Parkland`AB`R`H`BI

Schultz`3`0`1`0

Hunsberger ss`3`0`1`0

Montone cf`3`1`0`0

Fritzinger p`2`0`2`1

Zavecz 1b`3`0`2`0

Quiroz 3b`3`0`0`0

Bigley 2b`2`0`0`0

Moore`2`0`0`0

Belleterri lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`6`1

Tunkhannock`542`02 — 13

Parkland`100`00 — 1

2B — M.Hannon, Marabell, Huff, Fritzinger. 3B — Huff.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Hannon (W)`5`6`1`1`1`3

Parkland`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fritizinger (L)`1.1`9`9`9`1`1

Hunsberger`3.2`10`4`4`0`1

BASEBALL

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`4`1`1`0

Wright ss`4`0`4`1

Moratori 1b`4`0`1`1

Stortz c`4`1`1`0

Dean 3b`3`0`0`0

Makowski dh`2`0`0`1

Duffy lf-p`0`0`0`0

Czapla cf`3`0`1`0

Miller rf`3`0`0`0

Keil p`2`0`0`0

Wanchisen`1`0`1`0

Brown`0`1`0`0

McManus lf`0`0`0`0

Totals`30`3`9`3

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Butczynski 1b`4`0`0`0

Spencer 3b`3`0`1`0

Wozniak p`3`1`1`0

J.Shemanski dh`3`0`1`1

Harter rf`2`0`0`0

D.Shemanski c`2`0`0`0

Higgins 2b`2`0`0`0

Raggi`1`0`1`0

Ball`0`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`3`0`0`0

McRoberts lf`2`0`0`0

Weihbrecht`1`0`0`0

Fine cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`4`1

Crestwood`001`001`1 — 3

Nanticoke Area`100`000`0 — 1

2B — Wright, Wozniak.

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Keil (W)`6`4`1`1`0`9

Duffy (S)`1`0`0`0`0`1

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak (L)`7`9`3`1`0`4

Dunmore 6, Wyoming Area 3

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

C.Noone 2b-p`4`1`1`0

Snyder 1b`3`1`1`0

Mathis ss`4`1`2`3

Moser c`4`0`1`0

Donati c-rf`0`0`0`0

Novakowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Carlin dh`2`0`0`0

Colarusso dh`2`0`0`0

B.Noone rf-2b`3`0`1`0

Rusinchak lf`3`0`1`0

Delucca cf`1`0`1`0

Totals`29`3`8`3

Dunmore`AB`R`H`BI

Forgione ss`3`2`3`2

Symons 2b`3`1`1`2

Ruggiero cf`4`0`1`1

Grande c`1`0`0`0

Kuro c`1`0`0`1

Iezzi 1b`3`0`0`0

Hoban lf-rf`3`1`1`0

Grecco dh-c`3`0`0`0

Stets 3b`3`0`0`0

McMynne p-lf`1`2`1`0

Totals`25`6`7`6

Wyoming Area`300`000`0 — 3

Dunmore`003`003`x — 6

2B — B.Noone, Moser, Delucca, Symons, Forgione. HR — Mathis

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Little`3.2`4`3`3`4`4

C.Noone (L)`2.1`3`3`3`0`3

Dunmore`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McMynne`5`7`3`3`2`8

Jaramillo (W)`2`1`0`0`0`5

Tri-Valley 6, Lake-Lehman 4

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Sholtis rf`3`0`1`0

G.Finarelli 3b`3`0`0`0

C.Kaiser cf`4`1`1`0

Bean ss-p`3`0`1`0

S.Finarelli 1b`3`1`1`0

E.Kaiser c`1`0`1`0

Smith c`1`1`1`0

Bucholtz dh`2`0`0`0

Jenkins dh`1`0`0`0

Naugle lf`2`1`0`0

Wallace p-ss`3`0`1`1

Totals`27`4`7`1

Tri-Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Wetzel ss`3`1`2`1

Leonard cf-p`3`0`1`0

O.Miller`1`0`0`0

Scheib 1b`3`1`1`0

Nye c`1`0`0`0

Bruso c`1`1`0`0

K.Miller p`2`0`1`2

Wehry lf`0`0`0`0

Schwartz 3b`2`1`0`0

Tietsworth lf`2`0`0`0

Stewart 2b`3`0`0`0

Yoder rf`3`2`1`0

Totals`24`6`6`3

Lake-Lehman`121`000`0 — 4

Tri-Valley`200`121`x — 6

2B — Sholtis. 3B — E.Kaiser, Wetzel.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wallace (L)`4.2`6`5`5`5`8

Bean`1.1`0`1`0`1`1

Tri-Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

K.Miller (W)`5.1`7`4`2`3`10

Leonard (S)`1.2`0`0`0`0`4

Valley View 13, Holy Redeemer 1

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColiWhitman lf`2`0`10

OHaire lf`1`0`1`0

Quaglia ss`3`0`0`0

Kopec cf`3`0`0`0

CMaciejczyk 1b`2`0`1`0

DiMauro 2b`2`0`1`0

Gryboski dh`2`0`0`0

MMaciejczyk 3b`2`1`1`0

Stevenson c`2`0`1`1

ColeWhitman rf`2`0`1`0

Totals`21`1`7`1

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Ruby ss`2`0`0`2

Turlip 3b`2`0`0`2

Divte 3b`1`1`1`0

Cwalinski 1b`3`2`2`0

LMcConnell p`3`2`2`0

Rissinger c`3`1`3`4

Andino cf`2`1`1`1

BMcConnell 2b`1`2`0`0

Reese rf`1`2`1`1

Karsnak lf`1`2`1`1

Sweeney lf`1`0`1`0

Totals`20`13`12`11

Holy Redeemer` `000`01 — 1

Valley View` `076`00 — 13

2B — Stevenson, MMaciejczyk, CMaciejczyk, Rissinger

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Coyne (L)`1.2`5`7`5`2`1

Mazzarella`1.1`5`6`6`2`2

Magda`1.0`2`0`0`1`0

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

LMcConnell (W)`5.0`7`1`1`0`5